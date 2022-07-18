You just had your baby, and, naturally, you have many hopes and dreams for your little one and their future. As you start brainstorming baby names, you may wonder about potential personality traits your newborn will embody. If you're someone who thinks your child is not going to give up or stop pushing, no matter what obstacles they face, baby names that mean survivor are an excellent place to start (or maybe you just really, really love Destiny's Child).

Names that mean survivor are also ideal for your baby if you had to fight hard to birth them or if they had to muscle their way to come into your life. Or maybe your family had to overcome some obstacles, and you want to honor your family's determination to beat the odds. Resiliency is a beautiful testament to the human spirit.

Whatever the reason, these intrepid baby names are definitely for those strong-willed babies who'll undoubtedly make their mark in this world.

01 Ajita In Hindi, this resonant girl’s name means “invincible” or “unconquerable.” Sounds like a survivor!

02 Alexander George and Amal Clooney knew what they were doing when they choose this classic name that means “protector of mankind” for their baby.

03 Alexa Similarly, the female version of this Greek name means the same, but we can give it a twist and say it stands for “protector of womankind.”

04 Audrey A popular name and for good reason — it’s elegant and reminds us of the beautiful actress Audrey Hepburn. But it also means “noble strength,” an amazing characteristic for a survivor.

05 Bridgette A pretty feminine name of Irish origins that means “exalted one,” and with a meaning like that, it definitely gives off total Beyoncé vibes (and you know she’s a survivor).

06 Casey This cute Irish name for your little boy means “brave in battle,” which is a great omen for your son’s future — no matter what he encounters.

07 Colletta If you’re looking for a sweet and unique name for your little girl, this one with American origins means “victory of the people.”

08 Ethan A traditional masculine Hebrew name that means “strong” is a great choice for your little survivor.

09 Jaya If you like short and simple names that are still full of meaning, Jaya might just be your pick. Of Indian origin, it means “victory.”

10 Jeeta In Hindi, Jeeta means “the one who wins the title” — in other words, the last one standing (aka, a survivor). It’s most often used for boys.

11 Kane If your little boy is a little warrior, then consider this classic Welsh name that means just that: “warrior.”

12 Kendria A pretty-sounding name, this unique name means “greatest champion,” which gives us all the GOAT feels.

13 Lewis An English name for “renowned warrior,” this is a short-but-sweet name for your brave boy.

14 Malin This sweet Scandinavian name (shoutout to Swedish-Canadian actress Malin Ackerman) means “strong little warrior,” which is perfect for your little girl.

15 Milo Not only is this the name of hot-yet-tender actor Milo Ventimiglia, but this German name also means “merciful soldier.”

16 Nakoa This beautiful Hawaiian name for “warrior” is perfect for your strong little boy.

17 Ned A traditional name that means “well-to-do protector,” which might remind you of a certain neighbor named Ned Flanders.

18 Nile This name of Irish and Gaelic origin means “champion” — someone who not only survives but thrives. While it’s traditionally used for boys, it makes a cool gender-neutral name, too.

19 Osmond Yes, it’s the last name of a famous family (Donny and Marie, anyone?), but it’s also a regal-sounding name that means “divine protector.”

20 Roger This traditional masculine name that means “famous warrior” is a lovely tribute to the strong men in your life, including your little boy.

21 Sandra While this sophisticated name hasn’t been popular for a while, it’s due for a comeback. Not only are you paying tribute to Sandra Bullock (one of the best actresses of our time), but it also means “protector of mankind” — a win-win.

22 Sigourney Every parent hopes their little one will rise to meet any challenges that come their way and overcome any obstacles. With a name like Sigourney, which means “conqueror,” they might have an edge in that department.