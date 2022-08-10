Your new baby has already made your life sweeter, so choosing a name that means sweet makes sense. What's more delicious than knowing your baby is named after something so endearing and yummy? People who are sweet are considered generous, charming, kind, gentle, and oh-so loving. What better way to honor your sweetie than giving them an ooey-gooey name that makes everyone want to be around them? And don't worry — these names aren't so sweet that they will give you a toothache, either. Names like Ambrosia and Madeleine are subtly sweet names for your baby girl, or you might like Baker or Lennan for your little boy.

So, keep reading for a list of delicious baby names that mean sweet for your little sweetheart. Beware, though: Your mouth might drool a little! Then again, you'll be dealing with copious amounts of baby drool soon, so it'll be good practice.

01 Aero While this Greek name means “of the sky,” it’s also associated with the popular chocolate made by Nestle, giving it a strong-yet-sweet vibe for your little boy.

02 Ambrosia This gorgeous feminine name, which means “immortal,” is known as the nectar of the gods and is always depicted as something so amazingly delicious and sweet.

03 Anika This girl’s name of African origin has the most precious of meanings: “sweetness of face.” And, let’s be real, that’s what you’ll be thinking every time you look at your little girl.

04 Anoush Also spelled Anush, this Armenian name is gender-neutral and simply means “sweet.”

05 Baker Obviously this cute boy’s name refers to who’s responsible for creating yummy desserts — a baker. It means exactly that: someone who makes and sells bread and cake.

06 Bonnie This yummy girl’s name comes from the French word “bon,” which means “good.” No wonder candy is referred to as bonbons because they are so good, good. Just like your little girl!

07 Coco This darling unisex name comes from the word cocoa, which is used to make chocolate. From fashion designer Coco Chanel to soccer player Coco Navarro, it’s a unique name that stands out.

08 Cookie While more traditionally used as a nickname, this name — which is also its meaning — could be a cute and unique option for little girls. And if were a fan of Taraji P. Henson’s character on Empire, well, you know this name can have a little bite, too.

09 Darva Are you ready for a dash of pure sweetness? This Slavic name for girls means “honeybee.” Adorable!

10 Dawsey This intriguing boy’s name is said to derive from the French word, doux or douce, which means “soft and sweet,” and will definitely turn some heads.

11 Dulcie This lovely girl’s name comes from the Latin word dulcis, which means sweet. It’s also associated with the Italian word for sweet, dolce. It’s literally a sweet name for your sweetie.

12 Eulalie Although this French girl’s name hasn’t been in the US Top 1000 since 1899, it feels poised for a comeback. It’s beautiful, for starters, and it has culture: In addition to being a poem by Edgar Allan Poe, the name was featured in The Music Man and Gone With the Wind. If you need any more convincing, Eulalie means “sweetly speaking.”

13 Honey Not only is this the name of the Jessica Alba movie, but it’s also a warm name for your baby girl that comes from the sticky sweet stuff created by honeybees.

14 Javor If you’re looking for a masculine name that means something sweet, you might like this name that means “maple tree” in Serbian.

15 Kaede This unique boy’s name comes from the Japanese name for “maple.” And if you love decadent maple syrup, then you might just love this name for your baby.

16 Lolly This adorable name is the short form of lollipop, the sweet snack, which is used predominantly in England. It’s also said to mean “sweet bay tree.” Either way, your little girl is definitely a little sweetie with this yummy name.

17 Lennan This strong boy’s name means “sweetheart, lover,” which is perfect for your own little sweetheart.

18 Madeleine This beautiful feminine name refers to the French dessert — delicious mini sponge cakes that were loved by French Queen Marie Antoinette (who famously said, “Let them eat cake!”). It’s a timeless name that’s perfect for your little girl.

19 Mare/Maire If you were a fan of Kate Winslet in Mare of Eastown, you’ll probably love this name shared by her title character. The Finnish variation of the name derives from the word mairea, meaning “sweet,” while the Irish origin means “sweet; drop of the sea, bitter.”

20 Manju A Sanskrit name, this cute and catchy name means “pleasant” and “sweet.” It also happens to be the name of a popular Japanese confection that is shaped like a ball and filled with bean paste.

21 Mellona If this name sounds familiar, it’s probably because it belonged to the Roman goddess of bees and bee-keeping. It’s fitting, then, that this girl’s name means “honey.”

22 Naaman If you’re looking for a sweet but sturdy name for your little boy, you might consider this Hebrew name that means “sweet herbs.”

23 Nemy This cute girl’s name comes from the Mende language of West Africa and means “sweet.”

24 Rihanna You might recognize this name belonging to a certain billionaire songstress, but it also means “sweet basil,” which gives it a unique blend of both sweet and strong — just like RiRi... and your little girl.

25 Roanna So, you love the name Rowan but not how trendy it’s gotten? Look to its elegant cousin, Roanna. Of Latin origin, it means “sweet.”

26 Sundae This word name means exactly what it makes you picture: a super-sweet ice cream sundae. For a less obvious nod to this name, you could go with the spelling Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban chose for their daughter Sunday.