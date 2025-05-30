25 Romantasy Baby Names Actually Being Used In The U.S.

It’s well-known at this point — we’re all gobbling up romantasy novels, or at least, quite a few of us millennial women are. Culture has a major influence on baby names (think about how Harry Potter drove up Luna’s popularity, or the way Game of Thrones made Arya a more common choice). So, it’s no surprise that romantasy baby names now appear in the Social Security Administration’s report of the 1,000 most popular baby names of 2024.

The romantasy genre sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of books in 2024, and by and large, millennial women (you know, people of child-bearing age) are its biggest fans. So yes, it does make sense that the characters who leave big impacts on us in our favorite books might come to mind when we’re trying to name our own babies.

The following names all appeared on the popularity charts this year.

Azriel

Alternately spelled Azrael, this name was given to more than 800 baby boys last year. The name means “God is my help” and is associated with the angel of death in many major religions (yes, he’s also a bat boy in A Court of Thorns and Roses). Similar names Aziel and Azael also made the top 1,000 baby names last year, so this is going to become a more familiar moniker in the States.

Cassian

Between 2022 and 2023, Cassian leapt up the SSA’s baby name charts by 405 positions, a massive leap in popularity. He’s one of the main characters in SJM’s ACOTAR series as well, and his name means “cinnamon” or “curly-headed.” It dipped a bit in popularity this year but is still holding strong at #616.

Elowyn

Nearly 700 baby girls received the name Elowyn in 2024. This is a Cornish name meaning “elm tree” — it seems like many earthy, nature names tend to come up in fantasy series. This one sounds queenly but soft, and reminds me of Eowyn from The Lord of the Rings.

Zelda

Come through, Nintendo nerds! Zelda is, of course, the eponymous princess from the Legends of Zelda video game franchise. But it’s also a lovely name for parents who are big into fantasy in general. It’s a German moniker meaning “gray battle” or “strong woman.” It’s not the most common name — only 376 babies got it last year — but it’s still recognizable and not too out there.

More Romantasy Baby Name Inspiration

These names either also appeared in the top 1,000 U.S. names of 2024, or they’re similar in sound or style.

Alaric

Aries

Athena

Briar

Casper

Castiel

Ceridwen

Dorian

Echo

Freya

Godric

Leander

Maeve

Manon

Nesryn

Persephone

Rowan

Rhys

Soraya

Veda

Vesta

Whether you actually pull the trigger on choosing a fantastical name for your baby or opt for something more traditional, it’s so fun to imagine naming your little warrior something as strong and unique as Freya, Rhys, or Vesta.