Naming a kid is, you know, kind of a big responsibility, and honestly, it feels like raising a boy these days is, too. There’s more chatter than ever about toxic masculinity and how we parents have to focus on instilling emotional intelligence in our boys starting on Day One, lest they never have a healthy feeling again. Maybe you’re all aboard that train — and more power to you — or maybe you just like how they sound, but soft baby boy names can feel like a really beautiful way honor your baby boy’s gentleness.

For the last few years, the most popular baby names in the U.S. have been old-fashioned, classic ones — think Oliver, Theodore, and William. And then naming trends, like Western names — think Axel, Dutton, Buck — can feel way too tough for a little baby. Soft baby boy names feel timeless, like they could belong to the sensitive, artistic boy in class in any decade. Often, names with a lot of sounds we associate with softness — Rs, Ls, Ss, long Os — have roots in Hebrew, so even if you don’t find the perfect name here, perhaps diving more into Hebrew names could unearth the right moniker for your new baby. But for now, here are 16 ideas to get you started.

01 River What’s gentler than the idea of a winding, flowing river? For parents who lean toward water names anyway, River should top your list of gentle name options, too. Ocean and Cove come to mind as well.

02 Ira The name Ira can be found in both the Torah and the Bible. It means “watchful,” “wind,” “peace,” and “tranquility.” It’s a great fit for a baby born without much crying, eyes wide and already taking it all in.

03 Milo This German name Milo means “merciful,” and is derived from the Latin word “miles” for solider. Milo was fairly popular in the early 1900s and has seen a major resurgence since the early 2000s, and it’s currently one of the more popular names for boys in the U.S. Still, it’s one of the sweetest soft baby boy names out there.

04 Asa Asa is a gender-neutral name with Hebrew origins that means “healer.” It also has ties to the Old Testament, so it might have a special appeal for religious parents.

05 Remy Remy is a French name that means “oarsman” or “rower.” It’s a nice nod to your family’s virtues if you prioritize being a team player, or being around the water is special to you.

06 Finn A Scandinavian name for “blessed,” Finn could be short for Finley or stand on its own as a one-syllable boys’ name. Thanks to Huckleberry Finn, this name feels closely associated with boyhood adventures and good-natured mischief.

07 Shiloh Shiloh also has biblical ties: it’s the name of a biblical city mentioned in the book of Genesis. It’s also Hebrew, and has a handful of special meanings, like “tranquil,” “peaceful one,” or “gift from God.”

08 Noah A baby name that means “rest” or “repose” might seem like wishful thinking for a newborn, but trust that as your little boy grows, it will become meaningful to him, too. Heads up that if you like unique names, Noah is currently the second most popular name for boys in the U.S., so it’d be one to avoid.

09 Hugh Hugh almost sounds like a relaxing sigh it’s so gentle. It also has so many endearing meanings: “bright spirit,” “heart,” and “mind.” It’s a beautiful name for a baby boy, and one that will age well all throughout your son’s life.

10 Rory Gilmore Girls association aside, Rory is such a cute name on a little boy, and has so much charm on grownup men, too. It’s a derivative of an Old Irish name that means “red king,” so it’s a fun option if your baby happens to have copper tresses.

11 Teddy Theo gets all the hype as the “it” nickname for Theodore these days, but honestly, there is no softer name than Teddy. The little stuffed bear images it conjures are too sweet to pass on.

12 Joel This one-syllable name is classic and recognizable, but not overused. It’s another Hebrew name, this time meaning “the Lord is God.” Noel is a great alternative if names beginning with N are more your cup of tea.

13 Elliot Elliot also happens to mean “the Lord is my God,” on top of just being a seriously cool sounding name for boys or girls. All the consonants in it still sound soft, and it truly just rolls right off the tongue.

14 Percy A meaning like “one who pierces the valley” is decidedly not gentle, but the name Percy still has soft boy name vibes. It has roots in French, and is probably most famous thanks to the Percy Jackson book series, lending the name a little air of magic.

15 Elias This is another Hebrew name — a derivative of Elijah — that also means “the Lord is my God.” It’s currently the 35th most popular name given to baby boys in the U.S., so it won’t win any originally contests, but if you truly love it, you won’t regret choosing this name.

16 Emery This British name has meanings like “ruler,” “industrious,” and “power,” which is a stark contrast to its soft sound. It began as a surname and has taken off as a baby girl name, but it’s just as well-suited to little boys.

So, what soft baby boy name speaks to you?