Speaking from experience, pregnancy is a journey filled with many ups and downs. The ups include marveling at your changing body and the joyful anticipation of a new, tiny little love. The downs? Back pain, insomnia, and, above all, maternity clothes shopping. Well, that’s how I see it anyway...

When it comes to shopping for maternity clothes, it’s hard to come by pieces that check all the important boxes: cute, comfortable, affordable, and don’t scream ‘frumpy.’ But, thanks to Target, those maternity shopping trips just got a whole lot easier. If you’re tired of shapeless oversized sweats and that signature side ruching (IYKYK...), then look no further than the retail mecca’s maternity offerings.

Target has tons of maternity clothing options, including pieces from major brands like Ingrid & Isabel, Motherhood Maternity, and The Nines by Hatch. Designed with the modern mom in mind, these maternity clothes are comfortable, budget-friendly, and super stylish — the trifecta, honestly. (It makes sense though, really, since anything is possible at Target.)

Keep scrolling to see and shop the best maternity clothing pieces you can score at Target.