120+ Earthy Boy Names For Your Cool Little Future Conservationist

Are you a flower child at heart? Do you feel most comfortable in bare feet and billowy clothing? Are you the most diligent recycler on your block? Does every walk with your toddler turn into an essential lesson about picking up litter? Well, then you’re probably a bit of a hippie. Thank you for loving our Earth as much as she deserves to be loved. You’re fighting the good fight! We see you, and we honor you. Know how else you can pay tribute to this beautiful planet? Three words: earthy boy names. Can’t you just picture your cute little guy now, dimples shining through a face covered in dirt from playing outside?

Whatever name you choose, we guarantee your friends will immediately smile with admiration, knowing it’s the perfect name for your future tree-hugger.

A Few Notes About Our Favorites

We love the name Ash! Ashley was popular for a long time in the ’80s, and it, too, referenced the ash trees. But just “Ash” takes things to a newer, edgier level. Since ash is also the remnants of a fire, it feels a bit dark and “cool.” And the versatility doesn’t end there — you could even make it feel preppy by going with Asher. Jasper also has a preppy vibe to it but is a reference to jasper, the precious stone. It’s got that same familiar “a” sound as Ash, too.

While we’re especially drawn to those names, there’s a wildly long list of nature-inspired names you can choose from — and we didn’t even include animal names or environmental activists (yet).

Tree-Inspired Earthy Boy Names

Acton: oak tree settlement. Adair: oak tree fair. Aiken: made of oak. Alder: old; alder tree. Ash: ash tree. Aster: a flower related to the daisy; star. Banyan: an Indian fig tree. Birk: birch tree; from the fortress. Cedar: cedar tree. Elm: someone who lives near an elm tree; strong, straight, and leafy. Forrest: out of the woods. Hickory: plant name from Algonquian “hickory.” Heath: someone who lives near a moor or heath; land of heather and grass. Hollis: dweller at the holly trees. Oak: tree from the genus Quercus. Ogden: oak valley. Oliver: olive tree. Rowan: rowan tree; little redhead. Spruce: evergreen tree. Vernon: place of alders.

Flower and Plant Names for Earthy Babies

Arbor: herb garden. Briar: thorny bush of wild roses. Chervil: leaves of joy. Cosmos: of the sunflower family; unique and grand. Crisanto: golden flower. Huck: bog. Indigo: dye from India. Jacek: hyacinth. Jonquil: reed. Juniper: small evergreen shrub; young. Kamal: lotus; perfection. Kunal: lotus. Lars: crowned with laurel. Nalin: lotus. Oliver: from olives. Reed: a tall, slender-leaved plant of the grass family; red-haired. Ren: lotus; water lilies. Roosevelt: field of roses. Watson: from the watsonia flower. Zahir: blossoming.

Earthy Names Referencing Land and Water

Acker: field. Arlo: fortified hill. Barrow: grove. Bramley: woodland clearing. Bryn: hill. Clay: of earth, mortal. Clifford: cliff; slope. Cove: small coastal inlet. Dusty: Thor’s stone. Everest: dweller of the Eure river; peak in the Himalaya mountain range. Garland: land of the spear. Heath: someone who lives near the moor or heath. Irving: green river; sea friend. Knox: from the hills. Marsh: one who lives by the marsh. Pierce: rock. River: flowing body of water. Rush: one who lives by the rushes. Slater: slate worker. Terran: earth man.

Herbs and Spices That Make Great Names

Basil: any of several aromatic herbs of the mint family. Bay: any of several shrubs or trees (such as the red bay or sweet bay) resembling the laurel. Burnet: any of a genus of herbs of the rose family with odd-pinnate stipulate leaves and spikes of apetalous flowers. Caraway: a biennial usually white-flowered aromatic Old World herb of the carrot family; the pungent fruit of the caraway used in seasoning and medicine. Curry: a food, dish, or sauce in Indian cuisine seasoned with a mixture of pungent spices. Dill: a European herb with aromatic foliage and seeds both of which are used in flavoring foods and especially pickles. Hawthorn: any of a genus of spring-flowering spiny shrubs or small trees of the rose family with glossy and often lobed leaves, white or pink fragrant flowers, and small red fruits. Herb: a plant or plant part valued for its medicinal, savory, or aromatic qualities. Hyssop: a European mint that has highly aromatic and pungent leaves and is sometimes used as a potherb. Mace: an aromatic spice consisting of the dried external fibrous covering of nutmeg. Saffron: the deep orange aromatic pungent dried stigmas of a purple-flowered crocus used to color and flavor foods and formerly as a dyestuff and in medicine. Sorrel: any of various plants or plant parts with sour juice. Valerian: any of a genus of perennial herbs and shrubs many of which possess medicinal properties. Woodruff: any of a genus of Old World herbs of the madder family. Yarrow: a widely naturalized strong-scented Eurasian composite herb with finely dissected leaves and small usually white corymbose flowers.

Earthy Boy Names That Are Stones and Gems

Bao: treasure, jewel. Berilo: beryl, pale green gemstone. Jasper: speckled stone; bringer of treasure. Jet: an organic rock created when pieces of woody material are buried, compacted, and then go through organic degradation. Kessler: coppersmith. Kito: precious jewel. Kohaku: amber. Oro: gold. Slate: a fine-grained gray, green, or bluish metamorphic rock. Stone: a hard solid nonmetallic mineral matter of which rock is made.

Weather, Seasons, and Months That Make Earthy Names

Adad: thunder. Anil: air and the wind. Anvindr: against the wind. August: 8th month of the calendar year; great, magnificent. Dalfon: raindrop. Ermir: good wind. Guthrie: windy spot. Hadad: thunder. Hanish: one who forewarns of storms. Keyne: man of the eastern sky. Lokni: rain falling through the roof. Naseem: breeze or soft air. Rai: storm. Raiden: thunder and lighting. Tal: dew or rain. Van: cloud. Wyndham: Yuki: snowstorm. Zephyr: west wind. Zeru: sky.

Flower Names for Boys

Basil: any of several aromatic herbs of the mint family. Aciano: a name of Spanish origin that means the blue bottle flower. Aoi: a Japanese name that means Hollyhock Flower. Aweinon: Movign flowers, which come from Native American roots. Blathma: an Irish-inspired name that means flower. Bud: brother. Calix: a Greek name that means very handsome. Clem: a Latin name for Merciful. Cresento/Crisento: a Spanish name for gold flower. Fiorello: a name of Italian origin that means little flower. Florent: French for in flower. Florentijn: a Dutch name for flowering. Allium: a very colorful round flower. It is also part of the same group as onions and garlic. Antonio: this name comes from Greek origins. It means flower. Crocus: this is a name of a purple flower that produces an expensive spice called saffron. Vervain: this plant is also known as verbena and is native to Europe and Asia. It is sometimes used to help relieve headaches or digestive.