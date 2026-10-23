32 Posh, Sporty Baby Names That Sound Good Yelled Across A Soccer Field

When you’re pregnant, it’s easy to get bogged down in choosing the perfect baby name. How does it sound with your last name? Does it honor your family, or have a special meaning? Is it too trendy or of the times? Sometimes, vibes alone are enough to choose a baby name. And if you have a sporty family that’s always outside kicking around a ball or shooting baskets, it’s perfectly fine if you just want a posh, sporty baby name that sounds good when you cheer it out loud. Here are some of our favorites (that also happen to have cool meanings, if it matters to you still).

Beckett

A good number of sporty-sounding baby names happen to be gender neutral ones, and Beckett tops the list. A British name that means “beehive,” this name is buzzing with athletic energy and would sound so good screamed from the sidelines after a big goal. And if you love the last-name-as-a-baby-name trend, well, here you go.

Drew

Drew is a top tier unisex name, and honestly, not nearly enough boys or girls have it anymore. Drew has origins in Greek and means “strong,” “wise,” or “courageous,” making it a perfect choice for a baby you want to have both intellectual and physical prowess.

Joss

This name absolutely oozes cool. While it’s often a nickname for Jocelyn, Joss itself feels gender neutral and strong enough to stand on its own. The name has German roots but also Chinese ones, where it means “luck” or “fate.”

Sloane

Sloane is peak cool girl energy IMO. This Irish name means “raider,” “warrior,” or “mobilizer,” so she’s also primed to be dominant in her sport of choice.

More Posh, Sporty Baby Names

Ace: “someone who excels”

Alistair: “defender of the people”

Beckham: “homestead by the stream” (but inspired by David Beckham)

Blake: “dark” or “fair”

Brady: “spirited,” like Tom Brady

Brynn: “hill”

Chandler: “candle maker”

Channing: “wolf cub”

Chase: “to hunt”

Coco: “darling,” like Coco Gauff

Darcy: “dark-haired”

Dash: “to run quickly”

Devin: “poet”

Dylan: “son of the sea” or “great tide”

Hunter: “someone who hunts,” “pursuer”

Jett: “black stone”

Jordan: “flowing down” or “descending”

Jovie: “joyful,” “jovial”

Landry: “powerful leader,” “ruler of the land”

Lindsey: “island of linden trees”

Mia: “mine”

Miles: “gracious” or “merciful”

Palmer: “pilgrim”

Peyton: “fighting man’s estate”

Russell: “red-haired” or “little red one”

Spencer: “steward”

Sutton: “Southern homestead”

Tatum: “happy,” “joyful homestead”

Do any of these names feel right for your future champ?