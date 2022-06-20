Asked our audience on Twitter, Facebook

Non-moms act like maternity leave means you’re on vacation when, in fact, you’re keeping another human alive, your hormones are falling off a cliff, you’re exhausted, your house is a mess, and God help you if you also have other children/spouse to care for. It is NOT a vacation! — @ajrespess

How freaking lonely it is once your husband goes back to work and it's basically you and your kid alone all day. — @birdjayreads

That most men get it as well but don't ask or know it exists. When you return everything has changed and some act like your replaceable at that point. The person covering for you becomes everyone's hero and legit wants to keep your position . — @angela64367815

“I wish I had known that if you and your partner/spouse work for the same employer, you share FMLA leave benefits - i.e. 12 weeks of unpaid leave split between the two people. My husband and I both work for the same university in a red state so if I give birth and he takes any FMLA leave, it eats into my eligible leave. This is not the case for partners/spouses who work for different organizations who are covered by FMLA, just those of us who work for the same employer. There is a bipartisan bill introduced last year by Joni Ernst and Kyrsten Sinema that attempts to address this issue but I don't believe it has gone anywhere.” — Cassandra

“My first maternity leave was so hard. I was sick with a systemic yeast infection, cracked nipples, and it took two months before I wouldn't cry during nursing from the pain. (got fabulous help from our local Milk Works center). It was impossible to fix meals, and I remember being awake constantly in the middle of the night. I don't know that anyone could have told me anything that would have made it different. It is an experience like none other, and you have to go through it to get it. My second maternity leave felt like a vacation... we figured out my nursing needs within weeks, I was never sleep deprived because I took naps when the baby napped during the day and didn't try to do other things. I knew what to expect and handled things with much more ease and confidence. I took three months off for both leaves and was happy that I did (I am fortunate enough to have the vacation/sick leave to do it) because I got to see my children hit so many milestones before I started them at daycare. I continued to go to the daycare to nurse over my lunch to keep my milk supply up. — Carmen

“My advice is to take as much as you can. Many larger employers offer a standard set time, but allow you to take more at less than full pay, which might actually save you money over paying for daycare during that time in the long run. Ask about all the options and benefits offered. Do the math and plan, if possible, and make sure you and your partner (if applicable) are on the same page. While it’s definitely not a vacation, only good comes from as much bonding time as you can get with your new baby. — Lori