Prince George Appears In New, Rare Portrait With The Queen

Ranald Mackechnie via Getty Images

Prince George steals the show in this new portrait alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and dad Prince William

Why does it feel like no time at all has passed since we watched Kate Middleton, donning a baby-blue dress, and Prince William Prince George, wearing a matching baby-blue button-up, stroll out of the hospital and wave to the cameras as they introduce baby Prince George to the world? Well, folks, it’s been six years since that unforgettable moment, and Prince George is looking as handsome as ever these days — especially in the recently-posted family portrait released by Kensington Palace.

In the photo, we see a grown-up Prince George, his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, her son Charles, Prince of Wales , and his son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

“Happy New Year!” Kensington Palace captioned the photo, which was released to “mark the start of a new decade.” “Wishing all of our followers a happy and healthy 2020!”

This image, taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie at Buckingham Palace, marks the first time since 2016 that the Queen and her heirs have been pictured together for an official portrait. Prince George was 2 years old at the time the first portrait was taken, where he’s seen adorably standing on a platform.

“Prince George is very lucky to be able to know his great grandmother,” one commenter wrote about the new portrait, with another pointing out, “I guess Prince George is old enough to start wearing pants now! Great photo!” But what makes this photo so significant is it has convinced many that this could be a sign that the Queen will take a step back from public life, Buzzfeed points out. Add to that a photo of the Queen posted to the Royal Family’s Instagram account last month, which shows her sitting next to framed photos of her family, including her late father, King George VI, and Prince Charles, and it has to mean something, right?

Look at the framed photos one more time. Notice a family missing? That’s right; Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie, are notably missing, leaving many riled up in the comments. “Harry and Meghan sent a digital card this year and no other member is included. She is honoring the line of succession. People need to grow up. This is the Queen, this is not a drama filled-reality show,” one Instagram user clarified.

It’s true. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted for a digital Christmas card this year, where we see a too-cute-for-words baby Archie front and center, stealing the show.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust captioned the card on Twitter.