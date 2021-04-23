Prince Harry Honors Grandfather In Narration For New Earth Day Video

Danny Lawson/ Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty and AfricanParks/Twitter

Prince Harry lends his impossibly posh accent to a new Earth Day video for African Parks

Prince Harry may no longer be a full-time royal (you might possibly have heard something about a family drama? It’s gotten a little bit of attention…), but he’s still actively involved in charity causes.

To celebrate Earth Day this week, Prince Harry lent his voice to a video produced by African Parks—a non-profit conservation group he’s president of. “Hope Starts Here” is just under two minutes long, but you might end up watching it a few extra times to hear Harry’s amazing accent. Seriously, is this guy doing any sleep stories on Calm yet? His voice is kind of mesmerizing. Let’s hope it actually helps drum up awareness and support for the organization’s mission: preserving biodiversity in the 11 African countries it currently serves, while also helping to improve the lives of the people there, too.

This #EarthDay , Prince Harry & African Parks shine a light on the role effectively managed protected areas play in preserving biodiversity & in delivering benefits to local communities in a special re-release of the video “Hope Starts Here”. Watch now: https://t.co/K8xEaXtsOy pic.twitter.com/ZL3isya6sl — African Parks (@AfricanParks) April 22, 2021

Prince Harry also released a statement along with the video, highlighting why the non-profit’s mission is so important. “As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it’s critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold—but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life,” he wrote.

The statement also included a sweet nod to his grandfather Prince Philip, who died earlier this month at the age of 99. “On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy. This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing.”

Harry has been involved with the non-profit since 2016, when he apparently helped with the relocation of 500 elephants to a preservation in Malawi. It’s just one of several humanitarian missions Harry’s been a part of in Africa over the years. He co-founded a non-profit called Sentabale in 2006 to help address poverty and HIV/AIDS on the continent. Harry and wife Meghan Markle also produced a documentary called Harry & Meghan: An African Journey in 2019 in which they toured the continent for 10 days with their son—it would turn out to be their final royal tour before the aforementioned family rift went down.

The couple may be constantly surrounded by a swirl of drama, but it’s good to see them using their spotlight to promote worthy causes. If you’re interested in learning more about African Parks and how you can help (no royal bloodlines or acting credits required), you can click here.