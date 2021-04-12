Prince Harry Offers Sweet Tribute To Grandfather Prince Philip

Phil Walter/Getty

Prince Harry is back in the UK to attend his grandfather’s funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh “passed away peacefully” on Friday, April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. As tributes pour in, Prince Harry had some heartfelt words to honor his late grandfather.

The Duke of Sussex shared a personal statement earlier today, saying, “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

He continued: “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

Harry, who arrived in the UK yesterday to attend the funeral on the 17th, also spoke of his relationship with the Queen. “He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!'”

Philip struggled with his health in the last few years, most recently in February when he was hospitalized with an unspecified heart condition. Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is not able to travel back for the funeral. She was not cleared by her doctor to travel during her late stage of pregnancy.

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself,” Prince Harry concluded. “You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

Prince William also shared words to honor his late grandfather along with a never-before-seen photo of his son Prince George riding in a carriage with his great-grandfather.

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage,” William wrote. “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead.”