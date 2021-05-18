Emotional Trailer For Prince Harry’s Mental Health Docuseries Is Here

AppleTV/Youtube

The trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah’s new AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, gets candid about mental health

Even before he stepped down as a senior royal, Prince Harry has frequently been candid about his own mental health journey, using his global platform to speak out about the importance of caring for our emotional well-being as much as we care for physical health and wellness.

After his bombshell Oprah interview with his wife, Meghan Markle, aired in March, the Duke of Sussex is again aiming to chip away at the stigmas surrounding mental health, joining forces with the mononymous media mogul for an upcoming AppleTV+ documentary series called The Me You Can’t See.

Debuting on the streaming service on Friday, May 21, the series’ description notes that it will “explore mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion. It’s about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do.”

Oprah and Harry will be guiding discussions with many new faces and some familiar ones, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. It certainly seems like it’s going to be a candid exploration of mental health, because it truly is something that impacts all of us, no matter where we come from, what our backgrounds are, or how famous we are.

The trailer for the series dropped, giving an overview of what viewers can expect in these seemingly raw emotional conversations. As Harry himself put it, “To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world — more than ever — it’s a sign of strength.”

Of course, for many people across all corners of the world, talking about mental health and the things we’ve struggled with simply isn’t a thing that is done, and mental illness is still too often shrouded in stigma and shame. But the first and most important part of removing that stigma is to lift the veil and talk about these things — along, of course, with listening to others without judgment when they open up, too.

It certainly seems like the series will dive into both the universal and unique struggles we all experience and help bring to light how powerful it can be to simply talk about them. All episodes will be available to stream on AppleTV+ on Friday, May 21.