Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Maday In Surprise Wedding

Raven-Symoné/Instagram

Raven-Symoné surprised everyone by announcing that she just got married to Miranda Maday, and shared photos from the beautiful event

Just today, That’s So Raven‘s Raven-Symoné Pearman announced on Instagram that she got married to Miranda Maday (now Mirana Miday-Pearman). It came as a surprise to everyone, since nobody knew that Pearman was even dating anyone, let alone engaged. Pearman posted a photo of a glass of what seems to be Champagne and wrote, “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” Shortly after, she posted a photo of herself and her new wife, the two of them looking happy and beautiful.

Pearman explained in her wedding pic, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Pearman posted a third photo of either the venue or someone’s home (possibly even her own), thanking all the people who helped put the event together. She also addressed the size of the wedding (which was seemingly small, due to COVID-19). The newly wed wrote, “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Pearman-Maday also posted a photo of the two of them kissing. “8PM ~ my wife for life,” Pearman-Maday wrote in the caption. In this close-up, you get to see the couple’s coordinated wedding outfits (Pearman wore an all-black jumpsuit, while Pearman-Maday chose an all-white one) which they paired with killer footwear (Pearman chose punky black boots, while Pearman-Maday went with black chunky heels). Both truly look incredible.

Neither Pearman nor her new bride have opened up about their relationship before now. Back in 2013, when the Supreme Court finally decided that the Defense of Marriage Act was unconstitutional, the actor exclaimed on Twitter, “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you.” In 2016, Pearman shared what it was like coming out to her family in a video for It Got Better. “I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself. I realize that just living my truth of what I am, there’s one less person to fight me in my own head,” she said.

Not much is known about Pearman-Maday, who keeps it pretty low-profile on social media. According to her LinkedIn, she’s currently the social media manager for the restaurant app, Off the Menu. Before that, she’s held several positions as an executive and personal assistant, and we can see that she graduated from UCLA in 2013.

Cheers to Raven-Symoné and Miranda’s forever happiness! May you always find an occasion to drink bubbly alcohol in those fantastic jumpsuits.