Need A Push? Let These Positive Recovery Quotes Inspire Your Healing Journey

Justin Paget/Getty Images

Sometimes life brings us to our knees, whether it’s through postpartum, an illness, injury, or an addiction. Remaining on the path to recovery, whatever that might mean to you, can be daunting at times. It’s easy to feel discouraged, especially when the path might seem long ahead. That’s just one of many reasons it’s so important to keep being inspired by life, and reading positive recovery quotes can keep your spirits high and your soul nourished.

Of course, recovery is a nuanced and ongoing process. According to Psychology Today, “Recovery maintenance is a lot like tending a garden. If we want healthy results, it requires consistent attention and concerted effort — tilling the soil, careful planting, checking for and pulling weeds, and regular watering — in short, continuing attention, care, and feeding.” And that’s true no matter what type of recovery you (or a loved one) are going through.

Sometimes words of wisdom from others that speak to your personal experience can help keep you motivated, get you back on track, and make you feel hopeful about the day ahead. Below is a list of our favorite recovery quotes to inspire you to stick to your goals and make your road to recovery smooth and positive.

Recovery Quotes to Inspire Your Journey