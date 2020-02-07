Red Lobster Has A ‘You’re My Lobster’ Cheddar Bay Biscuit Box For Valentine’s Day

Cheddar Bay Biscuits pair nicely with Pinot Grigio…so I’ve heard

If you’re mulling over the perfect gift to express your undying love for someone this Valentine’s Day, might we suggest something a little different this year? And by different, we mean a heart-shaped box full of delicious Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Nothing says I love you like buttery carbs and Red Lobster has us covered. “Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but this year, it’s not just love that’s in the air – it’s also the warm, cheesy and buttery scent of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Whether you love or hate the holiday, it’s time to embrace the cheesiness,” the restaurant chain said in a press release — and we couldn’t agree more.

Beginning February 10 and while supplies last, you can give your “cheddar bae” a half-dozen mouth-watering Cheddar Bay Biscuits to go from RedLobster.com when you order any Cheddar Bay Biscuit To Go order for an additional $1. One dollar for six cheesy biscuits? Someone hold me.

But wait, there’s more.

The biscuit box is an adorable red heart-shaped box with the words “You’re My Lobster” written on the front — a sentiment any Friends fan will know and love. The boxes can be picked up in the restaurant or conveniently delivered to your loved one’s door (or your door, no one is judging).

“Whether it’s a savory surprise for your sweetheart or a well-deserved treat just for you, Cheddar Bay Biscuits are the way to everyone’s heart this Valentine’s Day,” said Salli Setta, President & Chief Concept Officer, Red Lobster. “Now, thanks to Red Lobster To Go, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to tell that special someone ‘You’re my lobster.’”

This isn’t the first time the restaurant chain has delivered a creative way to eat the world’s best biscuits. During the holidays, it sold an ugly sweater with an insulated pocket sewn in as a biscuit repository of sorts. If that’s not your jam, it also created a special Lobster Claw Bloody Mary and used the cocktail as a vehicle for serving one glorious Cheddar Bay Biscuit. What will they think of next?

This is really the gift that keeps on giving because if you have a special someone, you’re going to score some serious points for bringing them a box of biscuits and if you don’t? You’ve got all six biscuits to yourself to do whatever you please. Add in a lobster and you’ve got yourself a nice little party for one.

Cheers to Red Lobster’s marketing team. This may be just one more way to get us through their doors, but dammit if it’s not working.