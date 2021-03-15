The Toy Project: Remembering My Kids’ Old Toys Through Photographs

It was about 8 years ago that I found myself saying (for the 478th time), “For the LOVE of all things chocolate GET THESE TOYS OUTTA THE FLOOR!” Because really, the vacuum couldn’t suck up one more bit of perler beads.

It was in that moment that I decided to start photographing their toys. I wanted to remember something that is so dear to them. Something that I see so much of and that is oftentimes so very annoyingly mundane simply because I am tirelessly cleaning them up.

Oh. The. Cleaning. Up.

I chose to look for the beauty in their toys while helping them to remember the ones they love so much. And so began The Toy Project.

Do you also want to hold on to the toys your kids love most? Here’s how:

Try not to ask your children to play with the toys while you take photos. That’s not the point here. Instead, try and make this memory project fun for everyone. Especially the kids. Having your mom stand over you with her camera while you play? Not fun. It’s pretty annoying. Instead, try to see the toys separate from them; on their own with their own story. Showing what they love rather than how to they love to play with them.