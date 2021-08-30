Resurfaced Khloé Kardashian Interview Goes Viral For Fat-Shaming Remarks

KardashianIcon/Tiktok

Khloé Kardashian’s 2019 appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast is going viral, and fans are not happy with the reality star’s remarks about weight loss

Having been in the public eye for nearly 15 years now, Khloé Kardashian has been open about the hurtful criticism that is often lobbed at her for her appearance, and how being body-shamed by basically the entire world has impacted her self-esteem.

Even though Kardashian herself is a noted fan of spreading kindness and positivity via inspirational quotes on her Instagram Stories, it seems that when it comes to people who don’t work out and instead eat Haagen-Dazs ice cream, she’s, well, fresh out of sympathy for those who exist in a “victimized state” when it comes to their own body image.

A 2019 interview resurfaced online over the weekend in which Kardashian laments about people who “aren’t self-aware” about their health, with plenty pointing out that it’s easy for the reality star to prioritize her own health when she has access to trainers, chefs, nutritious food, and healthcare — not to mention time and money — all of which are privileges that so many people simply don’t have at their disposal.

The resurfaced interview — which took place, ironically, when Kardashian served as a guest on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast episode titled “Khloé Kardashian: On The Importance Of Putting Yourself First & Making Kindness The New Norm — went viral when a Twitter user pointed out that Kardashian does a lot of “unprovoked fat shaming.”

I welcome any Khloe Kardashian slander cause she really do alot of unprovoked fat shaming — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) August 25, 2021

Another user responded with a clip of Kardashian from the interview in which she gives some pretty ableist, body-shaming, and low-key classist remarks, writing, “I could not imagine publicly hating myself for years…just to do an interview like this. The disconnection from reality is deep…af.”

I could not imagine publicly hating myself for years…just to do an interview like this. The disconnection from reality is deep…af. pic.twitter.com/37ABn1Xz5A — Sailor Spoons (@GoodbyeSpoons) August 25, 2021

In the clip, Kardashian says, “I can’t stand people who are, like, eating a bucket of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and they are like, ‘I’m so fat.’ And like, they won’t work out, they won’t change their diet, they won’t drink more water, they won’t whatever, but they’re complaining, complaining, complaining.”

She continues, “I’m like, well, you’re always going to be in this victimized state because you’re literally not doing any–, you’re not being self aware. You’re not even looking at your own reflection, saying, ‘Okay, what can I do to change things about myself?’ It’s everybody else’s fault.”

LMAOOO NOT KHLOE KARDASHIAN FAT SHAMING! Girl if you don’t get all the way up out of here! https://t.co/owCseDzSna pic.twitter.com/0VJwogGToq — Soft, Delicate, Magical🪄 (@YourMadamsMadam) August 25, 2021

People were understandably displeased at Kardashian decrying body-shaming when it comes to herself but then doing the same for others — especially since she’s been profiting from fatphobia and weight loss culture for years. (Remember Revenge Body?!) And that’s without mentioning the many instances of filtered, edited, or Photoshopped photos and videos and rumored procedures she’s had along the way.

khloe used to be the only kardashian i liked because she was just herself. it’s sad that she went through so much fat-shaming only to use her money and power to become like everybody else, and then turn the narrative around on others — l'enfer, c'est les autres (@rahnemusic) August 27, 2021

"If you don't like your body, change it," coming from someone who didn't like their body, changed it and still doesn't like their body is utterly useless. Khloe Kardashian can't teach us anything because Khloe Kardashian hasn't actually learned anything. Blind leading the blind. — Daniela (@danielaroselle1) August 26, 2021

This is the same girl who tried to report every account that posted an off-guard, unedited pic of her. Why won’t she just make all those lifestyle changes instead of covering the “imperfections” with filters and photoshop? pic.twitter.com/LLVnREUhyq — ☁️ (@_KayRie) August 26, 2021

Yes, if only I ate less ice cream, drank more water and paid millions of dollars for plastic surgery — Brooke (@wonderland449) August 26, 2021

@khloekardashian You victimize yourself all the time that you were fat shamed. And you seek pity from all, but who is doing the fat shaming now!? As in your own words “ This says a lot about YOU more than it says about them” — Maria G Mireles (@ButtonsMireles) August 26, 2021

So far, Kardashian has not responded to the criticism, but Twitter users have reported that the viral clip has been scrubbed from TikTok. It would certainly be great if Kardashian would consider practicing what she preaches when it comes to self-love, because people deserve love and respect from themselves and those around them no matter what they look like, what they eat, if they work out, or whether or not they drink enough water. That’s the kind of kindness and positivity the world is sorely missing.