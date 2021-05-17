Ricky Schroder Goes On A Maskhole Rant At Costco

Rickyschroder/Instagram

Silver Spoons star Ricky Schroder shared a video of himself harassing a worker at a Los Angeles Costco after he was asked to wear a mask when entering the store

Former child star Ricky Schroder has been increasingly outspoken on social media in recent years about his far-right political views, reducing what’s left of his acting career to becoming little more than a Fox News parrot spouting nonsense at best and violent threats to public safety at worst.

Much surely to his delight, Schroder is making headlines for harassing a Costco worker named Jason in Los Angeles over the weekend, filming the employee without his consent after Schroder was told he wasn’t allowed to enter the store without a mask on. “Boycott Costco till they act like a Free American Company…not,” Schroder captioned the clip, which showed him pushing back on the employee for nearly two minutes when the employee politely reminded him that it is both a statewide and corporate policy that masks remain on indoors until further notice.

Schroder proceeded to go on a rant about listening to “our kings, the people in power,” as this employee was simply trying to maintain safety and order in the store. “They destroyed our economy,” he continued. “They’re destroying our state, and you’re just going to listen to their rules?”

As he continued filming fellow shoppers and employees (all of which were wearing masks when shopping in the store and entering and exiting), the supervising employee reminded him that Costco is simply following the suggested guidance and laws for mask-wearing, with Schroder continuing to rant about “getting a refund.”

A day later, Schroder posted a 7.5-minute long video clip on Instagram in which he apologized to Jason before rambling about a bunch of other completely unrelated and nonsensical topics. “Jason, nothing personal,” he said in the second video. “I’m not upset with you or anybody in the position like you have, who works for a living. I understand you were following your laws and rules. I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords and I’m sorry that I had to use you to do it. And if I hurt your feelings, I apologize.”

It should absolutely go without saying that service, retail, and healthcare workers should never be faced with harassment, abuse, or disrespect when simply trying to go to work and do their jobs in a safe environment — virus or no virus, pandemic or no pandemic, masks or no masks. Having to interact with the public on a daily basis, they are among the least protected populations and have been through more than enough already. Please treat any employee you encounter in public with dignity and respect. Being considerate of others is literally the bare minimum, which still seems to be too much for some people, like Schroder.