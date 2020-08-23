A ‘Golden Girls’ Rose Nylund Ornament Exists And She Talks

Hallmark

This is the 2020 gift we all need to give ourselves

The world can never, ever have too much Golden Girls paraphernalia, and Christmas is no exception. If you want to preorder the perfect gift for that Rose Nylund fan in your life, might we suggest this hilarious tree ornament of Rose that speaks some of her most famous lines from the hit show?

“Impart some wisdom this holiday season with a little help from Rose Nylund, the sweet senior lady who shares a Miami home (and plenty of cheesecake) with Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia in The Golden Girls,” the description reads. Sure enough there is dear Rose holding her St. Olaf mug looking stylish in a blue suit. The base is covered in palm trees, and the best part: she speaks.

“This Christmas tree ornament features Rose and plays audio clips of some of her hilarious lines — and St. Olaf anecdotes — from the popular TV sitcom. Stay golden!” the description reads. It’s anyone’s guess which classic quotes they chose. Well, Hallmark actually gives us a sneak peek at a couple, including the doozy, “It’s like we say in St. Olaf — Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund’s Day without the headless boy.”

But here’s hoping they include some others like, “I’ve never been in jail. I won’t make it. They always prey on the weak and innocent. The others will taunt me for trying to excel at my work in the laundry.” Or, “In Minnesota, the whole family’d get together and wash dishes. Even Uncle Gustav, after the giant Swiss Army Knife accident, learned to dry dishes with his feet.” There are so many good ones to choose from, this battery-operated keepsake ornament will blabber on and on just like she did on the show.

If ornaments aren’t your thing, there’s a ton of Golden Girls merch available to brighten up any space. In fact, not only are there Golden Girls Chia Pets to adorn your home, you can get everything from Golden Girls PEZ dispensers, granny panties (because who doesn’t want one of those faces covering their lady bits?), and even an entire Golden Girls-themed cruise you can go on with all of your friends complete with a “One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party.” Finally, if you’re all-in on the show, you can adorn your walls with Golden Girls wallpaper, which will most definitely set your house apart from the neighbors.

You can preorder the Rose Nylund ornament from Hallmark for $19.99, which is a fair price to pay for hearing Betty White’s voice played throughout the festive season. It’s estimated to ship on Oct. 5, so if you need to hear from her before the holidays (and in 2020, who doesn’t?), just set her on a shelf, press play, and get ready to hear all about that time in St. Olaf.

This really is the gift that keeps on giving.