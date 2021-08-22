(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment)

‘Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour’ has sadly become one of the many anticipated events canceled in the wake of yet another COVID surge in the U.S.

Seriously, can’t we have just one nice thing? Schitt’s Creek creators and stars Eugene and Dan Levy took to Twitter on Friday, August 20, to let their “incredible” fans know that they were canceling the tour. The tour was initially announced May 2020, just weeks before the six-season show came to a close with its series finale, and was going to include behind-the-scenes clips, cast stories, and of course, a chance for fans to chat with the creators and cast of the Emmy-sweeping series. Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, and Noah Reid were all ready to tour along with the Levys to 18 different cities across the U.S. Like with all other live events last year (and now this year), the tour was postponed in an effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“When we postponed the Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell tour, we had every hope and intention of traveling to see you later this year. However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we’ve found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future. So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic.”

“We’re so sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try to find a way to see you in the future,” the statement concludes. Anyone who purchased tickets will be “refunded immediately upon cancellation.”

Understandably, a lot of fans who purchased tickets are bummed out, but they also get where the father son duo is coming from in terms of safety.

While it is disappointing that fans won’t get to hear Catherine O’Hara say “bébé” live, the decision to cancel is the right one. Many of the scheduled venues were indoor, and even with some businesses mandating masks and proof of vaccine, that isn’t the case across the board.

Sooo very disappointed, but completely understand. I know this decision was gut-wrenching. We will wait... HOWEVER long it takes! And besides, @danjlevy has his hands quite full at the moment! 😉👍🏼🙂 So a year or WHENEVER...we, your extended SC family, will be here!💛🖤✌🏼 — A Whiskey or Whatever (@WhiskeyOrWhatev) August 21, 2021

And appreciated the overall example they were setting by making the tough but right decision to cancel the live tour.

@danjlevy thank you for putting the safety of the fans before $$ and ego! Hopefully it sets an example for these politicians who are all about themselves. I applaud you!!! Honesty, compassion, thoughtfulness is what you have shown. ❤️💕 — Kelly West (@Kellybrooklyn22) August 21, 2021

Other fans are using the opportunity to gently suggest (okay, plead) for just one last season of Schitt’s Creek.

Well, you can make it up to us by making one more season, like a family reunion?? 😁#SchittsCreek #OneMoreSeason — Sue (@MamaSusan_) August 21, 2021

Mostly, though, fans were sharing their gratitude for the show in a time of confusion and isolation. Schitt’s Creek already-cult following increased exponentially during the pandemic, and many view it as a bright, heartwarming reprieve in the midst of the pandemic.

We watched Schitt's Creek from its beginning and cannot thank you enough for the joy you brought to us. — Kathryn Rasmussen (@catsntorts) August 21, 2021

It was a show that brought people together even when they couldn’t be together. Fold in the cheese.