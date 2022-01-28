Serena Williams And Olympia Are Twinning In Matching Tennis Gear

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Serena Williams and her 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, took to the court in matching tennis outfits in an adorable new Instagram photo

Has there ever been a more adorable mom-and-daughter duo than Serena Williams and her mini-me, Olympia? I would argue that there has not. And, in their typical fashion, this duo is continuing to cement their status at the top with yet another adorable twinning photo on social media.

A new photo posted to Williams’ Instagram this week shows her and Olympia, sitting back-to-back on the tennis court, rocking matching Nike outfits and equally matching fierce smiles. It is a lewk.

Williams captioned the photo simply, “Next?” showing she knows exactly how fierce she and her daughter are, and she’s not here to discuss it with anyone. We cannot help but stan.

What makes the photo even more fun is that that’s the outfit Williams was wearing at last year’s Australian Open. It makes us wonder if she just has a closet for Olympia that’s filled with tiny, matching versions of all the outfits she wears for all her matches and tournaments. And if she doesn’t, we can only hope she reads this and builds one immediately. It’s what Olympia deserves, and it’s what we, the fans, deserve.

Williams and her daughter are known for rocking matching outfits, most recently at the King Richard premiere where they slayed the red carpet in pink ballerina outfits.