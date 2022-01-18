Serena Williams' Daughter, 4, Already Showing Off Impressive Tennis Skills

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Serena Williams’ 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, is already a mini tennis pro, serving up an impressive backhand swing on the court

Having one of the greatest (if not the greatest) athletes of all time as a mama, it probably won’t come as a massive surprise to see that Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian, might someday take an interest in sports, too. But at just four years old, she’s already a certified mini tennis champ, and we are fully impressed by little Olympia’s backhand swing.

Williams shared a short clip of her tot on the tennis court serving up a serious backhand swing to Olympia’s official Instagram account (yes, she’s not even in kindergarten yet and she’s already a bonafide social media star), captioning the clip, “Practice makes progress.” Naturally, the clip racked up nearly 60,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments in a matter of hours, with all of Olympia’s 631,000 followers (casual!) utterly impressed with her tennis prowess.

Clearly, Williams and dad Alexis Ohanian are proud of their daughter’s skills, but they’re not alone in their amazement. Fellow tennis champ and Olympia’s aunt, Venus Williams, took to the comments section of the post, writing, “It’s Oracene all over again!” — a nod to the pair’s mom and tennis coach, Oracene Price, who is also regarded as being one of the best tennis players of all time.

Fans were equally enamored by the clip, with one writing, “Not her backhand already looking better than mine” and another adding, “😍😍The future looks bright already🎾 Mini Serena Williams.” Yet another summed it up perfectly, adding, “I’m not an expert, but that looks like a very promising backhand.”

Of course, Olympia is still so young, so hopefully she doesn’t feel pressure to pursue anything she’s not interested in and gets to have fun playing any sports she enjoys. But getting to see her kill it on the court is no doubt exciting for fans who have followed Serena and Venus from their days as young athletes to present-day, all while they’ve cemented their legacy as two of the greatest professional athletes to ever live.

Back in June, Olympia’s parents shared a slew of photos of her on the tennis court, captioning the post, “Practice makes….” and it’s clear she’s been working hard on her swing in the months since.

She also loves twinning with her mama on and off the court, with the duo donning matching tennis outfits and posing together back in 2020. Keeping up with these two on social media is so much fun, we’re not even mad that a 4-year-old would fully whip our butts on the tennis court.