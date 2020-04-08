Elmo Is Having A ‘Virtual Playdate’ To Bring Stir-Crazy Kids Some Quarantine Fun

Jemal Countess/Getty

Get ready to Zoom with Elmo, because the beloved fuzzy red Muppet is hosting a ‘virtual playdate’

Today’s episode is brought to you by the letter “C’ and the number “19” — as in COVID-19, the pandemic which has forced the world into a near-standstill. And since social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines mean kids are cooped up at home all day, Sesame Street just announced a special aimed at bringing comfort to stir-crazy little ones. Its host? None other than that brightly-hued, super-ticklish, fun-loving Muppet named Elmo.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. revealed that the treasured character will host a half-hour “virtual playdate” on April 14, and we’re all invited. Yes, moms and dads, you too! Because in addition to a clearly kid-friendly premise, Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate will feature grown-up celebrity guest stars like Anne Hathaway, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Tracee Ellis Ross. And the entire show will be made to look like a call on Zoom, the popular teleconferencing platform.

As for what your little ones can look forward to, well, they can expect a lot of what they love about Sesame Street. The special will follow along as Elmo and all of his fellow fuzzy pals (think Grover, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and more) discover new ways to learn together online and explore fun at-home family activities, reinforcing to kids that social distancing can have silver linings.

Plus, there will be plenty of singing, dancing, and game-playing. So, you know, classic kid-pleasers.

“We hope Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate will entertain and inspire families at a moment when so many are feeling isolated and overwhelmed by current events. With help from our distribution partners around the world, this special will encourage parents and kids to gather and relax as a family — in a way that only Sesame Street Muppets can,” said Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop’s President, Media & Education, and COO.

While the special will undoubtedly provide some much-needed levity, it will also take time to pay tribute to healthcare professionals, first responders, and other everyday heroes who’ve been stepping up during this unprecedented time.

Are you as ready as we are to tune in? Here’s the scoop. Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate will air on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET on all WarnerMedia Networks. This includes HBO, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, TBS, TNT, truTV, and PBS Kids. It will also be available via the network’s streaming services and partner streaming platforms like HBO Now, HBO GO, and HBO On Demand.