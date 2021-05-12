Seth Rogen & His Wife Are ‘F*cking Psyched’ To Be Child-Free

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller say they enjoy their child-free life too much to have kids

Actor and funnyman Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller have apparently been having the “should we have kids?” conversation for a few years now, but in a new interview from this week, Rogen and Miller seem pretty sure they don’t want to have kids at all, citing the fact they “have too much fun” and that babies would make their fun-having pretty difficult to do.

“I don’t know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids,” the actor explained to Howard Stern during a May 10, 2021 interview. “We’re fucking psyched all the time. We’re lying in bed Saturday morning, smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be doing this. [We] have too much fun.”

“There is no one’s kid who is giving them as much joy as we are not having kids,” Rogen added.

I’m sure there are tons of parents who would disagree with Rogen and say that raising kids is actually tons of fun, but there’s some who would say he’s making some solid points. Either way, to each their own, right?

As much fun as they are having, Rogen also says he’s too much of a workaholic to have kids, and tbh, it’s pretty great he recognizes that in himself. He actually told Stern that people constantly ask him how he has to time to make so many movies, write a book, launch a cannabis line, and spend his free time making pottery, to which he point blank says “It’s because I don’t have kids.” Stern then added that he doesn’t think Rogen would be a “good father” (lol okay Howard tell him how you really feel) with his workload and to my surprise, Rogen enthusiastically nodded in agreement.

@Sethrogen on Conan today as to how he has been so successful in a variety of pursuits: “I think it’s because I don’t have any kids” Inspiring — Leave Eye (@slayvireturns) May 11, 2021

A few years ago, Rogen and Miller were less decided about their child-free stance, telling Dax Shepard in 2018 that they were having “active conversations” about whether or not to have kids.

“I honestly think I would be good at it. I have much stupider friends who are good parents. We’ve gone from people who just haven’t had kids to people who don’t have kids. It honestly makes it more fun in some ways because it’s like, ‘Man, no one we know is doing this shit. We can just do whatever we want.’”

I like @Sethrogen for lots of reasons, but I appreciate how he talks about "not having kids" as a conscious choice because he loves his life and career/hobbies. I'm sure having kids is great. Not having them is pretty awesome too. I highly recommend it. — Steve Fuller (@fullsteve) May 10, 2021

Now, three years later, Rogen tells Stern in this week’s interview that the “active conversation” has been decided and they’re all about that child-free life. “[My wife] doesn’t want kids. She wants kids less than I do,” he said with a laugh. “I could be talked into it, but she’s like, ‘No.'”

Rogen also joked that the planet doesn’t need more people, so he and his wife are happy to do their part in that regards. Sounds like these two are confident and solid in their decision and that’s all that matters.