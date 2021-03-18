Resurfaced Clip Shows Sharon Osbourne Insisting Meghan Markle ‘Ain’t Black’

yashar/Twitter

The clip is just one part of several recent allegations that Sharon Osbourne has a history of racist offenses

Sharon Osbourne is facing major backlash right now. After she defended renowned a-hole and racist jerk Piers Morgan, several allegations of her own problematic behavior have come to light — particularly in regard to her tenure as co-host of The Talk on CBS for the last decade.

A resurfaced clip shows Osbourne crudely commenting on Meghan Markle‘s Blackness. Journalist Yashar Ali published a damning exposé on Osbourne earlier this week, and this clip is gaining a lot of attention online. So much so that The Talk is currently on “hiatus” from production.

In the clip, which was reportedly from 2018, co-host Sheryl Underwood can be heard saying Meghan brought “Blackness to the royal family,” to which Osbourne replies: “She ain’t Black.”

5. In 2018, Sharon Osbourne said on The Talk re Meghan Markle: "she ain't black."



When told by her co-hosts that Meghan Markle is indeed Black (her mother is Black), Sharon says "Yeah, I know...but she doesn't look Black." pic.twitter.com/5JXkfRD7RI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 14, 2021

Underwood and rapper Eve, who was on the show that day, immediately corrected Osbourne and confirmed that Markle is biracial with a Black mother. That didn’t deter Osbourne, who doubled down on her racist remark and snapped back at her Black co-hosts.

“Yeah, no, I know, but she doesn’t look Black,” she said.

“To who?” Eve and Underwood asked.

“To anybody,” Osbourne said.

OOF.

Eve, who showed more grace to Osbourne in this moment than she neither deserves nor would likely ever return, told her that “Black people can come in all shades.” And that that moment on The Talk was, uh, not exactly the place for a nuanced discussion surrounding different skin complexions and skin tones.

“That’s a whole discussion we don’t need to have,” Eve said in the clip.

After she defended Piers Morgan, who quit his own show last week after hundreds of thousands of people called for his firing for obsessively slandering Meghan Markle, Osbourne faced major backlash. Both Morgan and Osbourne cast doubt on the Duchess and her experience with racism and suicidal depression.

Sharon Osbourne: “And don’t try and cry. ‘Cause if anyone should be crying, it should be me.” Sheryl Underwood: “But right now, I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend.” Sheryl is one of my favorite people. I want her to find a new friend.pic.twitter.com/0bkSkOiB2T — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) March 11, 2021

When she was confronted about her defense of Morgan on-air last week, Osbourne had a full-on hissy fit and verbally bashed Underwood for trying to politely explain why enabling racists like Piers Morgan is widely seen as racism in itself. The entire exchange was tense and Osbourne’s defensiveness was especially cringe-worthy.

Osbourne apparently has a lengthy history of problematic, insensitive, and downright racist behavior, per Yashar’s report. The report includes alleged homophobic comments about former co-host Sarah Gilbert and racial slurs against former co-host Julie Chen. Former co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini have both gone on the record saying Osbourne had them fired for being “too ghetto.”

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

The Talk is currently on an extended hiatus through next week, according to a statement from CBS:

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, Osbourne played the victim and claims she was “blindsided” with questions about Piers Morgan on-air last week, and referred to herself as a “sacrificial lamb.”