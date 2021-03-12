Piers Morgan Says He’s The Victim Of ‘Disgraceful Slurs’ During Twitter Meltdown

JORAS/GC/Getty

Because he can’t handle being held accountable for his words, Piers Morgan is losing his sh*t right now

If you’ve been following this week’s Piers Morgan saga (of his own making) and thought, “Well now that he’s left his morning show after hundreds of thousands of people called him out for being vile, maybe he’ll find a smidge of self-awareness and slink away for awhile” you would be so, so very wrong. Because now Britain’s biggest man-baby is demanding apologies and saying he’s the victim of “slurs.”

Here’s the latest in Piers Morgan Melts Down, Vol. III: After he was basically forced to quit Good Morning Britain because viewers had finally had enough of his incessant on-air harassment of Meghan Markle, Morgan’s one friend, The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, defended him on Twitter.

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

On Sunday’s interview with Oprah, Markle admitted she was suicidal and had suicidal ideations when she was pregnant with her son, Archie. It was a brave, emotional admission that will likely resonate with millions of people who watched the interview. Morgan totally dismissed it and said, repeatedly, that he didn’t believe that she was that depressed. He continued to verbally attack the duchess, as he is wont to do, to his detriment — he quit the show on Tuesday.

Osbourne, who has gone public with her own mental health struggles (which include suicidal thoughts) in the past, defended the indefensible comments her pal Morgan made under the guise of “freedom of speech.” Because people can’t stop, won’t stop pretending that consequences are a very real thing.

Osbourne’s tweet sparked a lot of online commentary, because defending Piers Morgan is not exactly something one should do if one doesn’t want to be considered racist. Cue a nightmarish confrontation about the racism behind Piers Morgan’s vitriol against Meghan Markle on an episode of The Talk, where co-host Sheryl Underwood, who is a Black woman, had to calmly explain why racism is nuanced to an extremely privileged white woman on national television. It was… not good.

Is this the hill Sharon Osborne really wants to die on? Why do Black women have to educate you on something you’re ignorantly defending? If she doesn’t know what Piers Morgan said, why go so hard to defend it? You could’ve easily texted your support & STFU pic.twitter.com/7AfYOdmL8I — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) March 10, 2021

Osbourne (or at least Osbourne’s publicist) must have realized it’s kind of an “oopsie!” to bully a Black woman into explaining racism to you when you’re so keen to defend it, so she issued an apology last night.

“Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying,” her apology read. “I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.”

And now the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Piers Morgan Melts Down, vol. IV. Did you know he’s the victim of “disgraceful slurs?” Poor baby. Wonder how he’d handle being verbally bashed day in and day out on national television for almost five years straight? He can barely handle being held accountable for his own words and actions for five days!

“Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bullsh*t,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is where we’ve reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.”

Sharon's been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don't believe Meghan Markle's bullsh*t.

This is where we've reached.

I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME. https://t.co/kguRA8KVPJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 12, 2021

Someday, white people with lots of money and huge platforms might actually learn that racism is deep, complex, and pervasive in a society that was created by and for white supremacy. Saying “I’m not racist!” is not the same thing as doing real anti-racism work and self-analysis.

