Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Shay Mitchell announced on Instagram that she and Matte Babel are expecting their second child together

A big congratulations are in order for Shay Mitchell, who just revealed she’s pregnant! The actress posted a carousel of three pregnancy portraits to share the big news.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” Mitchell started the caption, referring to the recent loss of her grandmother.

“It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.”

“Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” Mitchell finished the caption. Naturally, her post blew up with happy and congratulatory comments on her pregnancy.

Mitchell already shares a daughter, Atlas, 2, with actor Matte Babel. The two have been romantically linked since 2017. When she was pregnant with Atlas, the You alum told Us that she “did not love the feeling” of being pregnant, adding that she absolutely did not miss it.

“My hands were very swollen toward the end, which was very painful. The last two to three months, it just felt like I had constant pins and needles in my hands, which was not the most comfortable. There were probably, like, a few months in there that I enjoyed, but no, I definitely wasn’t somebody that’s like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait [to do this again].’”

Mitchell posted a tribute to her late grandmother a week before she announced her pregnancy

On Monday, January 31 — exactly a week before she announced that she was expecting — Mitchell shared a poignant tribute to her “Gram,” who had passed away sometime the weekend before.

“Although inevitable, it would nevertheless be one of the hardest things I would ever have to go through the day she’d pass,” Mitchell said before recalling memories of times spent with her grandmother.

“She was and will forever be my best friend. From the imaginary games she would play with me when I was little to picking me up from high school because I was being bullied, to keeping scrapbooks of every article and magazine cover I have ever been in, she was my # 1 cheerleader… I love you Gram. And I know you’re looking down on me with a drink in hand.”