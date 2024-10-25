20 Can't-Miss Gifts For Every Kid On Your List

All moms know the struggle of finding gifts that won't end up forgotten. We've all spent hours and hours searching for the same holy grail of gifts that will keep our kids entertained for more than the time it takes to unwrap them. But this year, we’ve all got a secret weapon that makes finding high-quality, entertaining toys easier than ever: The Toy Insider.

The Toy Insider is a go-to source for kid’s toys, games, and tech. Their team of toy experts have more than a combined 100 years in the business, and they just released their 2024 Holiday Gift Guide that’s packed with expert-approved toy recommendations for babies, big kids, and tweens.

Since we know your time is limited, we took the liberty of scouring their list of hot holiday picks to find toys with the most engaging features and play patterns. Here’s hoping they keep your kid entertained long enough for at least one cup of hot coffee.

PlayTab

This modular sensory toy features six of 12 unique, magnetic tiles with fine motor challenges and cause-and-effect discoveries. It's like a fidget spinner leveled up, keeping your kid engaged while you enjoy five minutes to yourself. Win-win!

Retro Magna Doodle

The classic is back with its magical erasing screen, perfect for practicing spelling, math, and drawing. Plus, it comes with two stamps for extra creative fun. All the artistic expression, none of the marker-on-the-wall drama.

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Spray Boutique

This pet grooming playset includes four washable pets, eight washable markers, and an airbrush tool. Your little stylist can color, wash, and redesign these pets over and over — without anyone needing to deal with a fur-covered bathroom.

12-Inch Bluey Bike

Featuring a bright Bluey-inspired design, removable training wheels, and easy-to-use coaster brakes, this bike is perfect for your little speed demon. From wobbly first tries to confident rides, this bike grows with your kid faster than you can say "biscuits."

Wooden Mindful Maze Set

These wooden sensory puzzles teach kids how to navigate their emotions through relaxing breathing techniques. Each of the three puzzles features a different pattern and color.

Squishmallows

Starting at just $5.99, these super-soft plushies come in over 2,500 collectible characters that range in size and design. Bonus: The cuddly companions also happen to be great impromptu pillows for road trips, doctor’s visits, or even just quality napping-on-the-couch time.

Sort, Stock, Select Wooden Vending Machine Play Set

This wooden set invites kids to stock the vending machine with the nine double-sided play food packages, then insert a color-matching play coins or play bank card to receive a selection.

Anime Heroes

These 6.5-inch action figures feature 20 points of articulation and come in manga-inspired packaging. They can pull off more poses than your yoga instructor, perfect for recreating epic anime battles.

VS World Cows vs. Aliens

These udderly cute bean-bag plush collectible characters feature cows in vibrant and whimsical designs and aliens (poorly) disguised as people. Kids can collect Alvis the Elvis Impersonator, Panda-moo-nium, and many more.

Yummiland Small Doll + Lip Gloss

Each of these six dolls comes with base, color, and scent that let kids mix up a shimmery lip gloss. They can attach their gloss to a matching keychain, and glam up their doll with included fashion accessories.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutation Station Playset

This playset lets kids create new mutants by combining different pieces in the van's four sections. Press a button, and a new mutant pops out! Who knows what cool combinations your kid will come up with?

HoloBrite Pixie Lantern

Featuring an interactive hologram pixie that transforms into a physical doll, this toy brings magic to life. Your kid gets to be the coolest space captain on the block with their very own AI companion.

Cookeez Makery Pancake Treatz

With this surprise toy experience, kids can squeeze the pancake batter onto the pan, flip it with the press of a button when it starts to sizzle, and reveal one of three collectible plushes: Cocoa Pup, Blue Beary, and Strawberry Pankitty.

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch

Kids can love, cuddle, tap, lift, and rock the egg to encourage their pet to hatch. When it glows rainbow and mist appears, the Pufficorn will hatch while singing “Hatchy Birthday.”

Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Hello Kitty Edition

Time to pass on the joy of creating light-up masterpieces to the next generation. This modern version of the retro classic toy comes with six HD Hello Kitty design templates and features a brighter display, more LEDs, and higher definition.

Glow Racer Sonic the Hedgehog

Inspired by the Speed Star from the Sonic and Sega All Star Racing game, this R/C features LED lights for a cool glow effect. Kids can drive it up to 150 feet away. (Just make sure you watch your ankles!)

Dodo

Players will work together to roll the die, collect materials, and build new bridges to help guide the Dodo’s wibbly-wobbly egg safely into the boat at the foot of the mountain.

Fuzzy Butts

Alas, the gift you didn’t know you’d been looking for: A board game about counting butts. Fuzzy Butts is fast-paced, goofy, and will have the whole family giggling.

Sonic Chargers Fire Hawk

Create dynamic aerial stunts with the Fire Hawk Sonic Charger by LumiTek Flight. It flies indoors or out and has three flying modes: 15-second, 30-second, or no-limit. The super bright LED lights also make for spectacular night flights.

3Doodler Flow 3D Printing Pen Set

This 3D printing pen allows kids to draw freehand or use hundreds of free online projects to create 3D objects. Today, a wonky figurine. Tomorrow, who knows? You might be raising the next great inventor.

For more hot toys for kids of all ages, check out The Toy Insider's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide and follow @thetoyinsider on social media!