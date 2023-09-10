50 Cheap, Comfy Pieces That Look So Damn Stylish & Are Under $35 On Amazon

It’s not exactly easy to find clothes that check all your must-have boxes and also happen to be affordable. But with a little time and patience — or the help of this carefully curated list — you can score big time on Amazon’s fashion selection.

As a time-crunched person who wants to look and feel good without having to break into the holiday fund, I’m always on the hunt for hidden gems on Amazon. Ahead you’ll find everything from a knitted tank vest that feels so of-the-moment to the biker shorts and palazzo pants you’ll wear everywhere. Trust me, you’re going to love how comfy, stylish, and cheap these stellar finds are (think $35 or less).

01 These Stylish Trousers With A Stretchy Waist Amazon Tronjori Palazzo Trousers $35 See On Amazon Style meets comfort in these classic wide-leg trousers. The elasticized waist features belt loops for a polished touch, so no one will be the wiser to just how comfy these pants really are. And the pleats and billowy legs make them look way more expensive than they really are. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (select Short sizes available)

Available colors: 32

02 This Shapewear Bodysuit With A Second-Skin Feel Amazon Popilush Shapewear Bodysuit $34 See On Amazon This bodysuit feels like a second skin thanks to its unique “AirSilk” fabric that’s lightweight, breathable, and stretchy. The innovative material is also high-rebound, non-see-through, and constructed with no seams for a flawlessly seamless look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

03 These Luxurious Leggings With A Serious Following Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings $15 See On Amazon With more than 65,000 perfect five-star ratings, these leggings are an overwhelming favorite that reviewers call ‘buttery soft’ and ‘super comfortable.’ Made from a supportive blend of polyester and spandex, the leggings have a high-waisted design that looks like those expensive name-brand ones but they’ll ring you less than 20 bucks. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

Available colors: 23

04 This Adorable Romper With Pockets Amazon AUTOMET Sleeveless Jumper $23 See On Amazon The details on this romper not only make it super stylish but add to its comfort, too. I’m talking a soft rayon-linen fabric blend, adjustable straps, wide legs, and extra deep side cuts to show off your go-to tank or bralette. Oh, and did I mention two pockets for all your essentials? Yes, please. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

05 A Flowy Cardigan For A Light Extra Layer Amazon Chicgal Floral Print Flowy Cardigan $19 See On Amazon This lightweight floral cardigan makes for the perfect beach coverup. But don’t put it away after the vacation’s over. It looks great over a tank top or a spaghetti-strap dress too. And it comes in over 40 chic prints so you’re sure to find just the right topper that your wardrobe needs. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 44

06 These High-Waisted Shorts With Built-In Underwear Amazon BMJL High-Waisted Athletic Shorts $25 See On Amazon These athletic shorts, with a high elastic waist, are literally a one-stop shop since they come with built-in underwear. They’re made from a polyester and spandex blend that’s super comfortable and wicks away sweat so well that you just might want to go for that extra lap. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

07 These Flared Pants Fans Call “The Best Ever” Amazon SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants $20 See On Amazon The flowy flare on these palazzo pants is irresistible — whether you’re simply schlepping around town or hitting the dance floor. The soft, stretchy ‘peachskin’ material and high waist are perfectly comfortable for any activity, and hundreds of reviewers report these are “the best pants ever.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

08 This Roomy T-Shirt Dress Amazon MOLERANI T-Shirt Loose Dress $25 See On Amazon Most days all I want to wear is a T-shirt, so this dress that’s basically a long version of my favorite tee has made that a dream come true. It has a loose fit and a hint of stretch, scoring it major points in the comfort department. With more than 50 colors to choose from, you may just want to pick up a few different hues. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 51

09 This Cult-Fave Jumpsuit That Can Be Worn Off The Shoulder Amazon Pretty Garden Jumpsuit $34 See On Amazon This jumpsuit is fitted at the waist (complete with a drawstring) and ankles but otherwise is nice and loose (aka super comfy). The boat neck can be worn off the shoulder and looks great paired with long earrings or a chunky necklace. With more than 52,000 ratings and counting, this is a popular one-and-done look that you’ll reach for constantly. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

10 A Button Down Blouse With A Linen Look Amazon Astylish Button Down Blouse $30 See On Amazon This blouse is made from a soft fabric blend that looks like linen but without the scratchy break-in period. Roll up the sleeves for a stylish touch, and pair with your favorite pair of denim for an instantly pulled-together look with a laidback attitude. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

11 These Best-Selling Biker Shorts With Pockets Amazon BALEAF Biker Shorts $17 See On Amazon When 72,000 reviewers give a pair of biker shorts a positive rating, it’s worth knowing about. These stretchy yoga shorts feature a wide, high waist, breathable and moisture-wicking fabric, and deep pockets for storing everything from your keys to your phone. Plus they’re soft, available in three inseams and in sizes up to 8X, and offered in dozens of colorways. Available sizes: X-Small — 8X-Large

Available colors: 34

12 This Shimmery Tube Dress Amazon Multitrust Strapless Tube Dress $19 See On Amazon No straps or zippers to fuss with — simply slip on this stunning shimmery tube dress, adjust the peek-a-boo tie back, and hit the catwalk (Okay, maybe just date night but you’ll feel like a model, for sure). Choose from several stunning variations within the listing — from one with off-the-shoulder sleeves to brighter options with dual cutouts. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 45

13 A Trendy Tank Vest Amazon Mieeyali Knitted Tank $14 See On Amazon This knitted tank is like wearing your favorite sweater but in vest form. It’s made of a soft, slightly stretchy fabric and features two hook and eye closures for added styling options. It promises to look great over a bralette or thin long-sleeve tee. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 15

14 This T-Back Sports Bra In The Softest Material Amazon CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Sports Bra $28 See On Amazon I love the sleek T-back design on this sports bra. Even though the straps are thin, reviewers say it’s still supportive and comfortable. The proprietary Lycra-blend material feels buttery-soft and it has high recovery power, making it a long-lasting option. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

15 This Ribbed Workout Set With Menswear Details Amazon AYWA Casual Workout Set $26 See On Amazon No more mismatched workout looks when you go for this ribbed athletic set. It’s made from a soft, quick-drying fabric that’s great for exercising but comfy enough to wear as PJ’s. Plus the boxer-brief-inspired shorts add a lowkey sultry touch. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

16 These “No-Show” Nipple Covers You’ll Be Glad To Have On Hand Amazon NIPPIES Nipple Covers $27 See On Amazon Not only are these nipple covers “no-show” but they actually stay put — for up to 12 hours to be exact. They’re made from skin-safe pure silicone and are reusable — just wash with warm soapy water and dry. You’ll wear them to unlock so many wardrobe possibilities. Available sizes: A — D+

Available colors: 5

17 A Minimalist Maxi Dress With ‘90s Vibes Amazon PUMIEY Slip Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon This dreamy dress feels like a slip (hence the name) since it’s made from a soft fabric with a bodycon cut and features delicate spaghetti straps that channel all the minimalist-chic ‘90s energy. It looks like it’s worth a pretty penny but it will only set you back $35. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

18 This Stylish Scoop Neck Top Amazon PUMIEY Scoop Neck Short Sleeve $24 See On Amazon This top is from PUMIEY’s Smoke Cloud collection, and the name says it all as the soft fabric is like wearing a cloud. It features a chic seamless scoop neck and sits just above the navel, for an easy pairing with your highwaisted denim. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

19 These Retro Jogger Shorts For Low-Key Days Amazon AUTOMET Elastic High Waist Shorts $22 See On Amazon These cute running shorts remind me of the ones I wore as a kid in the ‘80s, only all grown up and slightly longer (aka better bum coverage). The wide elastic waist features a hidden drawstring that you can showcase if you roll the band, and the deep pockets mean you can even run errands in these with your essentials on hand. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

20 This Extra-Airy Jumpsuit That Layers Well Amazon Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuits $32 See On Amazon You know those days when you just don’t feel like changing out of your PJs? Well, with this jumpsuit, you can hang on to that feeling of being in sleepwear while looking cute at the same time. The wide legs, roomy waist, and spaghetti straps wear like a dream. Plus, with the help of a cardigan or denim jacket, you can wear this even when the chillier weather hits. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 44

21 A Fitted Yoga Romper With A Trendy Square Neck Amazon QINSEN Square Neck Romper $30 See On Amazon This isn’t your everyday romper. Nope, this one’s fitted like your favorite pair of bike shorts — all the way up to the stylish square neck. The high back adds another playful unexpected design element. The four-way stretch material provides added support, too. Wear it solo or throw an oversized hoodie over it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

22 This Flare-Leg Jumpsuit That’s Surprisingly Versatile Amazon QINSEN Flare Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon Whether you wear this solo, paired with your fave hoodie or shacket, or simply as a supportive, slightly compressive base layer for your cozy-weather looks, this jumpsuit has everything going for it: A fitted, bodycon silhouette, flared legs, a seam down the front for added interest — not to mention the spandex blend that’s extra soft. You can bet that you’re going to want to live in this one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

23 This Crop Top Workout Tank Amazon CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Racerback Longline Sports Bra $28 See On Amazon You could totally style this sports bra with a pair of jeans or kicky tennis skirt, but since it’s designed with a high-end, moisture-wicking fabric, you’re definitely going to want to put it to the test the next time you work out. It comes with removable padding as well as a built-in shelf bra. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

24 A Maxi Skirt With A Side Split Amazon GORGLITTER Split 4Knit Maxi Skirt $30 See On Amazon I usually think of maxi skirts as super flowy, but this one surprises with a fitted silhouette and thigh-high side slit. The body-hugging ribbed fabric is soft and stretchy and perfect for day or night. Choose from seven neutral shades that are so easy to work into your wardrobe lineup. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

25 This Cap-Sleeve Tee With An Easy Fit Amazon Langwyqu Loose Cap Sleeve T-Shirt $22 See On Amazon This casual scoop-neck top has a V-neck and cap sleeves that sit right over the shoulder, giving it a T-shirt look with a tank top feel. The lightweight fabric has a heathered texture that looks great with jeans or loungewear. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

26 These Casual Tailored Trousers Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $35 See On Amazon These pants look great dressed up or down thanks to the tailored fit and playful paperbag waist. While they look professional, they’re secretly super comfy. So much so, you might just want to spring for the two-pack right off the bat. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

27 This Sweet Swiss Dot Top In So Many Colors Amazon Blooming Jelly Ruffle Sleeve Top $32 See On Amazon As the name implies, this Swiss dot top is decorated with the cutest dot pattern. It’s lightweight, features a chic V-neck design with ruffle sleeves, and is great for wearing year-round. The white feels airy and fresh, and the crimson red will look just right during the transition to cooler weather. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

28 This Best-Selling Crop Top Set Amazon ODODOS Rib-Knit Crop Tank Tops (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Three crop tank tops for under $30. That’s a pretty sweet deal for these trendy rib-knit tops that are easy to style, lightweight, and breathable. With over 80 colors to choose from and several length options, I have a feeling you’re going to want to stock up. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 81

29 This Nautical Jumpsuit With Great Stretch Amazon SheKiss Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit $33 See on Amazon Available in six striking prints, this effortless jumpsuit lets you look and feel instantly put together, even if you only have time to throw it on and go. The sweet bow detail in front is contrasted by the sultry back cutout. And in a stretchy, soft fabric blend, you’ll want to wear this day and night. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

30 This Cami With An Alluring Mesh Detail Amazon GOORY Lace Camisole $23 See On Amazon The star of this top is definitely the mesh neckline, taking it from a simple black camisole to a chic wardrobe must-have. The fit leaves a little wiggle room for comfort while still giving off a tailored look. Choose from a range of neutral colors as well as some bright jewl tones. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

31 A 3-Pack Of T-Shirt Dresses For Half A Week’s Worth Of Outfits Amazon Real Essentials Casual T-Shirt Dress (3-Pack) $35 See On Amazon What’s better than a T-shirt dress? Um, three T-shirt dresses, of course. And that’s exactly what you get here: three ultra-soft, easy-to-wear classic tee dresses so you don’t even have to worry about to wear for half the week. Wardrobe, handled. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

32 This Colorful Dress That’s Perfect For Events Amazon OUGES Women's Summer Spaghetti Strap Floral Dress $28 See On Amazon Nothing says must-have dress more than spaghetti straps and a cheery floral pattern. And this soft, flowy dress has got a faux wrap design and pockets that make it that much more irresistible. You’ll wear it to everything from family birthday parties to date night dinners. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

33 This Trendy Loungewear Set Amazon Meenew Loungewear Set $35 See On Amazon This loungewear set with long button-down top with 3/4-length sleeves and airy drawstring shorts looks like those more expensive, trendy versions, but it’s actually only $35. Considering it looks great and is made of a high-quality cotton-linen blend, it’s a set that simply can’t be passed up. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

34 This Babydoll Dress For Cozy Season Amazon BTFBM Square Neck Babydoll Dress $29 See On Amazon This is the kind of dress that makes me wish for crisp fall days, right now. The floral print in autumn colors, the puffy sleeves and flowy, tiered skirt, plus the fitted smocked bust — what’s not to love about this babydoll dress? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

35 These Ribbed Crop Tops That Go With Anything Amazon OQQ Crop Tops (3-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These crop tops are great for working out, sleeping, or just hanging around the house. The ribbed texture and squared scoop neck add a stylish touc, while the soft nylon blend wicks away moisture and provides just the right amount of stretch. Pair them with high-waisted denim, jogger shorts, or a pair of coordinated leggings. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 23

36 These Ultra High-Waisted Jeans Amazon FASHION LOVER High Waisted Jeans $30 See On Amazon High-waisted jeans are my go-to since they provide all the coverage I need, and they’re comfy too. This cotton-blend pair offers a bit of stretch, while still keeping its shape, and the skinny silhouette looks great with everything from flats to heels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

37 These Capri Leggings With a High Waist Amazon SATINA High Waisted Capri Leggings $18 See On Amazon No sagging is happening with these capri leggings. They’re made of a strong, yet stretchy polyester blend and feature a high waist with extra support built-in. And they’re not just for working out either; this cut looks great dressed up, too. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

Available colors: 23

38 This Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Essential Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Turtleneck $19 See On Amazon This long-sleeve turtleneck from Amazon Essentials is truly an essential for fall and winter. It’s made with a soft modal-cotton blend that’s warm, yet breathable, and thanks to the hint of stretch, it’s easy to throw on and go. It comes in lots of colors and sizes, and for this budget-friendly price, you might want to stock up on a couple. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 14

39 This Adorable Belted Romper Amazon SOLY HUX Belted Tank Romper $30 See On Amazon This outfit looks like two separate pieces but it’s actually a one-piece romper. The high-waisted shorts with an adorable tie belt flow seamlessly into the tank top with ribbed detail. This would make for the perfect holiday outfit with a pair of opaque tights. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 35

40 These Classic Denim Shorts From Lee Amazon Lee Regular Fit Chino Walkshort $13 See On Amazon If you’re not a fan of chaffed inner thighs, these longer walking shorts from denim icon Lee might be exactly what you’re looking for. The length hits right around mid-thigh for added comfort, and even though they’re made from 100% cotton, several reviewers say they have a good amount of stretch. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 5

41 These Criss-Cross Waist Shorts For Embracing The Denim Trend Amazon Genleck High Waisted Jean Shorts $33 See On Amazon These jean shorts are a classic, but with a literal twist courtesy of the trendy criss-cross detail at the waist. They’re made from just over 70% cotton with a hint of stretch that makes them sooo comfy. And since denim is having a serious moment right now, you might want to spring for another one of the styles in the listing as well, like this distressed version. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

42 These Cult-Fave Cropped Levi’s Amazon Levi's 311 Shaping Capri Jeans $20 See On Amazon There’s a reason Levi’s brand jeans have been around so long — they’re a durable and stylish option built to last. And these 311’s, with a cotton and stretch material blend, are designed to live up to their name with a little extra support. The capri length makes it easy to throw on your kicks and go. Available sizes: 24 — 38

Available colors: 11

43 This Pair Of Ultra-Comfy Lounge Shorts Amazon Wielsscca Drawstring Shorts $19 See On Amazon When I think of the ultimate comfortable shorts, I think: no zippers, super roomy, and breathable fabric — so basically these exact shorts. The drawstring waist and soft fabric take the comfort level up an added notch, and the casual look with a wide hem is simply too cute to pass up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

44 A Mini Skirt That’s Not Only For Skaters Amazon Urban CoCo Casual Mini Skater Skirt $16 See On Amazon It may be called a skater skirt, but this mini skirt is for anyone looking for a mix of cute, comfort, and style. Between the stretch fabric, the wide waistband, and the flowy pleated draping, this skirt ticks all the boxes, and some. Just make sure to consult the size chart since the brand says sizes run small. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

45 These Budget-Friendly Skinny Jeans Amazon Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean $25 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials is known for fashionable, yet affordable options, like these skinny jeans. Considering they look way more expensive than their price tag belies, and that they’re made with a high-quality cotton blend that’s both soft and stretchy, they’re kind of a “big deal.” Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 12

46 This Popular Midi Skirt You’ll Want In Multiples Amazon EXLURA Polka Dot Pleated Skirt $34 See On Amazon By popular, I mean it has well over 3,000 five-star reviews and counting. You’ll get tons of compliments on this swingy midi skirt, and you’ll be able to wear it to everything from wine-tastings and birthday parties to date nights and work. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

47 An Arsty-Chic Skirt With Lots Of Stretch Amazon Urban CoCo Flared Midi Skirt $29 See On Amazon The words “stretch” and “comfortable” just fit together. And this maxi skirt with an eye-catching artsy-chic print is definitely comfortable thanks to the viscose-spandex material and wide, foldable waistband. It comes in a variety of fun prints to choose from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

48 These Pull-On Denim Pants Amazon Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging $33 See On Amazon These pull-on jeggings are everything I love about jeans and leggings if you put them together. They’re stretchy, fashionable, and can be dressed up or down. This pair by Amazon Essentials features a mid-rise and has a snug from thigh to leg. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors: 16

49 This All-Occasion Button-Up Blouse Amazon luvamia 3/4 Sleeve Tie Knot Blouse $28 See On Amazon This chic, lightweight blouse goes with everything from jeans to trousers. It features a button-down front with a tie knot at the waist and breezy 3/4-length sleeves. It’s available in every imaginable colorway, and reviewers rave about how versatile it is, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35