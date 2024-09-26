There is nothing like a seasonal aisle in your favorite store, and Aldi is one of the best. A quick wander down the Aldi Finds aisle will have you throwing in tons of budget-friendly and adorable items in your cart any time of year, but this Halloween, Aldi has some seriously cute Halloween decorations and fun home items to match the season. Whether you’re popping in for something specific — like their pumpkin spice cream cheese — or just want to browse, you’re bound to leave with one of the Aldi Halloween finds this year.

Aldi always has on-trend items; they’re just at a better price! As a big fan of holiday decor, I can also say, hand to heart, that some of Aldi’s items are not only better priced but also better quality. Like, I’m sorry, have you ever smelled one of their Huntington Home candles? So good. And I’ve bought many a cute cup or kitchen item there, including plenty of fun little seasonal pieces that I can bring out year after year. So, I’m incredibly excited to pick up a few Halloween items to help build out our home decor. There aren’t going to be huge, $300 skeletons here, but I also value that Aldi does a “less is more” approach with everything, and it’s so refreshing. (Especially when every day some new influencer is making you compare your front porch pumpkins to theirs until you’re out $200 and now have 75 gourds.)

For starters, here’s exactly what you need to pour your morning coffee into all October long. And as a person with three kids, I’m obsessed that there are four different designs and each one is just $3.99. That’s the kind of holiday shopping families need.

If you’re into outdoor decorations, Aldi also has you covered there. They saw that skeletons were hot again and said, bet. You can grab yourself a five-foot poseable skeleton for $29.99, as well as several different designs of a 4’ inflatable decoration for just $12.99 each. The inflatable pieces are especially great because at 4’, you can use them in small spaces or indoors, and you could even pick up several options at those price points to create a whole spooky look in your yard.

There are also cozy items like throw blankets, pillows, pumpkin-shaped candles, and even some spooky-themed succulents and little decorations to make even the tiniest area of your home a bit more on theme.

But for those looking for a lot of family Halloween fun and have a small budget, Aldi is the place to grab yourself some matching Halloween jammies. With adult onesies at $14.99 and matching family pajamas at $12.99 for adults and $7.99 for the kids, this is a seriously great way to have some spooky holiday magic with your fam. You can find three different designs this year — skeleton, ghost, and mummy — with the adult onesies coming in four versions, including skeleton, bat, alien, and hot dog. (The perfect costume?)

So, which Halloween item are you snagging first? Starting Oct. 2, you can find these Aldi Halloween finds on your favorite aisle, but be sure to grab them quickly — they’ll disappear fast.