This Is Not A Drill: Aldi Is Dropping Some Affordable & Adorable Disney Merch Next Week

Disney Fans: run, don’t walk! Affordable grocery store chain, Aldi, is releasing some Disney merchandise next week.

If you’re planning a Disney Parks trip this summer and don’t want to break the bank at the gift shops, then these affordable and adorable items are the perfect option! But act quick, Aldi experts swear this stuff will go quickly!

First up, Aldi teased the cutest Disney-themed backpacks (similar looking to the pricey and popular Loungefly backpacks). The backpacks come in Red Mickey, Red Minnie, Black/White Mickey, and Donald Duck designs. The best part? They’re only $14.99!

Aldi will also have Disney women’s and children's sized sneakers on the shelves (for as long as they last) including Silver Mickey, Polka Mickey, and Mickey Heel designs for $14.99 per pair for women and $12.99 per pair for kids.

“How cute are these Minnie sneakers? And look at these!” self-proclaimed Aldi nerd, Ari Tyler (@arti_shops) shared in her viral TikTok. “Like, I need all three of them.”

For those still brainstorming their Disney outfits, Aldi has you covered and you’ll still have a budget left over for turkey legs and churros. Aldi teased some Mickey-themed biker shorts, t-shirts, as well as several baseball hats and bucket hats for less than $7.

Disney fans can also stock up on accessories including Disney earrings, wallets, and mouse ears. A pair of mouse ears in the Disney parks can run you as much as $100. Aldi has them for $4.99 per pair. The bejeweled earrings are seriously giving Bauble Bar but for a quarter of the cost!

“You guys, set your alarms ... all of the stuff is gonna be gone. I hope I make it in time, so good luck,” Tyler said.

After her video got traction on social media, Disney and Aldi fans chimed in with their opinions on the upcoming merch drop.

“Omg need all of them,” one user wrote.

Another echoed, “Running to Aldis🏃 I NEED the Donald Duck one”

According to Tyler, these amazing Disney finds will be available only in stores on Wednesday, May 1st which is Alid’s restock day. However, some Aldi’s are “Sunday stores, which means the items will be out April 28. Check to be safe!”