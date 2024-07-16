Our Favorite Hacks To Find The Best Deals On Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and before you start adding all the things to your cart, there is one very simple hack you can use to save you so much money and not get fooled by sneaky Amazon sellers!

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year — running from July 16th through the 17th — granting Amazon Prime members to some of the best prices of the year on tons of items sold in the online superstore.

We’ve already listed some of our favorite finds during Prime Day, however, if you want to be sure you catch all the deals that are most important to you, here are some helpful tips to make sure you’re actually getting a deal and not being totally duped!

Use a price-tracking tool or deal aggregator

Price-tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel help Amazon shoppers track the price of every product sold on Amazon and can send you alerts when they reach the price that feels good for you. Once a product reaches the desired price you’ve set or lower, you’ll get an email notification.

If you’ve had something on your Amazon wishlist or in your cart, just waiting for the right moment to strike, you can also see the Amazon Price History of the last year to see the lowest that item has been listed for as well as the highest.

Fun fact: Amazon sellers tend to inflate their base prices about a week or so before Prime Day, and then once the Prime sale begins, they will lower the price back down to the base price. Amazon will view this as a price drop when in reality, it’s nothing of the sort! Don’t be fooled by these tricks!

CamelCamelCamel

Look for deals outside of Amazon

Browser plug-ins like Honey or Google Shopping can help you see if Amazon is actually the best deal in town. Other big retailers like Target and Walmart take notice when Amazon runs this sale and want to meet shoppers where they’re at and often match Prime prices. There is no harm in shopping around a bit.

In this economy, we want to be smart shoppers, and while, yes, you’ve been eyeing that wet/dry vacuum for ages, it might just be a fool’s sale that actually saves you nothing! Be vigilant and happy shopping!