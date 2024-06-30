Shopping
Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 60 Weird Things That Are So Damn Clever
Grab them while you still can.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Amazon’s hottest items keep selling out for a reason. I wouldn’t say it’s
exactly like trying to get Taylor Swift tickets, but, scoring popular items like an umbrella hat and a wearable blanket can still bring a decent amount of joy at a considerably lower price than you’d expect. Scroll on to see what other clever yet weird things you’ll need to get your hands on now. 01 This Adjustable Umbrella Hat That Protects From Sun & Rain
Start a new fashion trend when you rock this
umbrella hat. That hat is adjustable to fit heads of all sizes, and it blocks rain and offers UV protection. It’s a fantastic way to stay dry or out of the sun while freeing up a hand, making it great for multitasking parents. The hat comes in several color options, so you can find the one that best fits your vibe. 02 This Handy Under-Sink Organizer With Adjustable Heights
Customize the height of this
under-sink organizer to best suit your organizational needs. It’s designed in a U-shape to fit around the pipes under a kitchen or bathroom sink. The plastic organizer can hold loads of supplies on top and underneath and is a great way to create more space in an instant. 03 This Best-Selling Vegetable Chopper With Impressive Versatility
This versatile
four-in-one vegetable slicer can slice, chop, dice, and spiralize your veggies to make meal prep go quickly and efficiently. When the vegetables are sliced, they fall into a container, eliminating the need to dirty another dish. The bottom of the container features nonslip grips to keep it in place. 04 This Collapsible Strainer Set That Saves Room In Cabinets
Save space in your kitchen cabinets when you switch to these
collapsible strainers. Made of silicone, the strainers lay almost completely flat, taking up very little space, especially compared to big plastic strainer bowls. You get two strainers in this set, which is ideal when one strainer is dirty. 05 These Genius Finger Chopsticks To Keep Your Hands Free
Designed for anyone who doesn’t want to have messy snacky fingers, these
finger chopsticks slip between the pointer and middle finger to grab snacks. The chopsticks come in a pack of four and are especially popular among gamers who take their games (and snacks) very seriously. They also make a fun gift. 06 This Ingenious Ladle Stand To Help Keep The Mess Off Countertops
A great way to keep your countertops clean while cooking with a ladle is by using this
ingenious ladle holder. The versatile stand is also great for holding pot and pan lids, a tablet, or a recipe book while keeping the book open to the page you need. It can withstand temperatures of up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the perfect accessory for hot meal prep. 07 This Set Of 2 Knee Pads For Extra Cushion In Yoga Class
If your knees could use some extra cushion while in certain poses in yoga class, give this two-pack of
yoga knee pads a try. The pads are also great for hand, wrist, and elbow support. A nonslip grip on the bottom of the pads ensures that they stay in place while you’re doing your moves. 08 This Portable Handheld Mini Fan That Doubles As A Flashlight
You can fit this
portable handheld mini fan right in your pocket and pull it out whenever things start heating up. The fan has a wrist lanyard, and it features an LED display that lets you monitor the battery. The fan won’t just cool you off — it also comes with a flashlight, making it an essential accessory while traveling. You can buy it in one of six colors. 09 This Wooden Gadget That Reaches The Bottom Of Jars
Don’t let the food at the bottom of any jar go to waste — use this
skinny spurtle to scoop it out. Made from high-quality teak wood, the spurtle is eco-friendly with a smooth finish. It has a hole at the top for hanging, and its narrow design makes it ideal for spreading jam or stirring batter. 10 This Adorable 3-In-1 Breakfast Maker With A Timer
This
three-in-one breakfast maker allows you to cook your entire breakfast in one little gadget. Dual griddle compartments give you the space to cook two items at once, like an egg with sausage or pancake or several scrambled eggs. Simultaneously, you can make toast in the drawer. An adjustable timer lets you track the cooking time. 11 This Bamboo Ziploc Bag Organizer That Saves Tons Of Space
Pop this
bag storage organizer in a kitchen drawer and throw away all the cardboard bag boxes that generally take up far too much space. The bamboo organizer features four slots and comes with 21 labels so that you can personalize it to fit the bag sizes you use daily, such as gallon, sandwich, quart, snack, and more. 12 This Helpful & Well-Reviewed Tofu Press That’s Dishwasher-Safe
Instead of pressing down manually on tofu with some sort of towel over it to drain the moisture, this
tofu press will do it for you. Choose from two pressure levels for different tofu firmness. It keeps the shape of tofu blocks while also working as a cheese press. The gadget is dishwasher-safe, which is always nice, and likely one of the many reasons it’s earned an overall score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon. 13 This Portable Electric Kettle With 4 Temperature Settings
Take this
portable kettle on the go and always have hot water for tea, oatmeal, or those little travel mac and cheese bowls for the kiddos. It’s even great for brewing coffee. The electric kettle has four temperature settings that you can monitor via the LCD screen. It’s leakproof and can hold 400 milliliters of liquid. 14 This Mountable Jar Opener With Carbon Steel Teeth For A Solid Grip
Open a jar no matter how tough it is with this
under-cabinet jar opener. The jar opener can be mounted out of the way so it’s always there when you need it. Sharp carbon steel teeth grip a jar and hold it tight while you twist it, making it easy on people with weak hands or arthritis. 15 This Under-Desk Footrest With Adjustable Heights
The point of this
under-desk footrest is to help relieve back and hip pain while sitting at a desk all day. Crafted from foam and velvet, it has two adjustable heights, giving you the freedom to adjust it to the spot that feels best for your body. The cover is washable, which is nice, because you know, feet. 16 These Kid-Friendly Stain Treater Wipes With Over 41,500 5-Star Ratings
As parents, there’s always a reason to have these
stain-treater wipes on hand. Free of toxins, these wipes are safe to use on kids’ clothes, upholstery, linens, and carpets. They work right away on stains and come in a pack of 25 individually wrapped wipes, so you can throw them in a bag and be on your way. 17 This Collapsible Trunk Organizer With Multiple Compartments
Whether you’re storing gym supplies or your haul of this week’s groceries, this
car trunk organizer can do it all. The organizer has three compartments and comes with adjustable straps to keep it tied down. It’s available in three colors to best match the interior of your vehicle and can collapse for easy storage when not in use. 18 This Unscented Hydrating Sea Salt Scrub With Natural Ingredients
You can feel good about putting this hydrating
salt scrub on your body thanks to its all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients. The unscented scrub, which contains jojoba oil and argan oil as key ingredients, comes in a 24-ounce tub with an adorable wooden spoon, making it perfect to give as a gift to a friend or to yourself. 19 This Softening Foot Cream With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating
Give your feet some R&R when you apply this
foot cream that’s designed to soften and repair rough, dry, and cracked feet and heels. Formulated with natural shea and mango seed butter, along with beeswax and candelilla wax, the balm hydrates and nourishes the skin while reducing discomfort. 20 These Professional-Strength Exfoliating Pads With Added Vitamins
Add these
glycolic acid pads to your nighttime skin-care routine to help the skin on your face and body resurface. Consider it to be an easy way to add a little love and self care to your routine. The pads are formulated with 10% pure glycolic acid along with additional vitamins, calendula, and green tea extracts. Each jar contains 50 textured pads. 21 This Way-Too-Cute Set Of Snail-Shaped Measuring Cups & Spoons That You Can Stack
Why own boring kitchen measuring tools when you can own this adorable snail-shaped
measuring spoon set? The multicolored, plastic snails have bodies that act as measuring cups with heads that work as measuring spoons. Four come in the set and they are dishwasher safe, as well as stackable for easy storage. 22 This 100-Pack of Compressed Face Towel Tablets That Are Great For Traveling
Ideal for camping, sports, or travel, these portable
compressed towels come in a 100-pack of individually wrapped towel tablets that are the size of a coin. When they’re placed in water, they expand to the size of a small face towel and can be used as face or hand wipes when you’re out and about. They’re lightweight, soft, and great to have in case your kids return from camp with sticky hands. 23 This Must-Have Batter Dispenser For Easier Pours
Make breakfast time run smoother by adding this handy
pancake batter dispenser to your collection. The dispenser features measurements and a handle that can be pressed to dispense the exact amount of batter you need. In addition to pancake batter, it’s also great for waffle and brownie mix. 24 This Filtering Showerhead Featuring 6 Spray Modes
This
filtered showerhead has a filtration layer that removes impurities and residual chlorine, heavy metals, and other toxins from your shower’s water. The handheld showerhead has six spray modes, so you can shower with the water pressure that you like best. 25 These Stackable Silicone Food Storage Containers In A Convenient Set Of 4
Once you try these
collapsible food storage containers, you’ll never want to go back to regular ones. Four round, stackable silicone containers with lids come in the pack, each a different size. They are microwave and freezer-safe, and they’re perfect for meal prep or leftovers. “They are easy to pack,” said one reviewer. “I've brought them on trips to store leftovers in [a] hotel fridge and [haven’t had] to worry about having a bunch of plastic bags.” 26 This 4-Pack Of Multipurpose Cleaning Sponges That You Can Soak To Soften
You can use this four-pack of
cleaning sponges for all types of cleaning jobs, including dusting and wiping down glass. The sponge is designed with U-shaped grooves, which is ideal for dusting blinds and vents. For best results, completely wet the sponge with water which will help soften the sponge, squeeze out excess water, and clean to your heart’s content. You can also get them in different quantities, and even different colors. 27 This Travel-Friendly Eyelash Curler That Comes With A Replacement Pad
This
eyelash curler is compact and ready to be thrown in a travel bag or purse. According to reviews, it does a fantastic job of bringing eyelashes to life while being the perfect size for traveling. As a bonus, it has a built-in replacement pad that’s ready to go when you need it. 28 This Strong & Reliable Universal Car Mount With Near-Perfect Reviews
Attach this universal
car phone mount to your car’s windshield for strong and reliable suction. In fact, the mount’s suction is so strong, it can withstand up to 60 pounds of weight. Since the mount is universal, it’s likely compatible with whatever type of phone you use. Over 29,000 Amazon customers gave it a five-star review. 29 This Adorable & Practical Dish Brush Shaped Like A Gnome
If you have to do the dishes, you might as well bring some joy to the job with this
gnome-shaped dish brush. The whimsical little guy features strong bristles for caked-on food, and its hat offers an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip. Even better, the gnome is dishwasher-safe and has earned itself an overall score of 4.8 out of five stars. 30 This Versatile Drying Rack For Food Storage Bags
Place your silicone food storage bags on this
drying rack to give them a place to thoroughly dry. The rack has eight rungs that will dry storage bags, gallon freezer bags, reusable snack bags, and even makeup brushes. It’s designed so that air can flawlessly flow through and get the job done. You can buy it in four different shades. 31 This Claw That Thaws Frozen Meat 7 Times Faster
This
underwater defrosting claw will thaw your frozen meat seven times faster than it would regularly take to thaw it. The claw suctions to the bottom of a sink to hold meat down underwater, allowing it to thaw in a fraction of the time. While it fits well in sinks of all shapes and sizes, it’s best used on smooth sinks to allow a proper suction. 32 This Futuristic Bedside Lamp With Wireless Charging
You’ll love the look of this
wireless charging bedside lamp if you’re into futuristic-type gadgets. The lamp is dimmable with three brightness level options. The base of the lamp features a QI wireless charging station for phones, but it will only work with QI-supported phones. It also comes in a circular style that’ll also make people ask you where you got it. 33 This Best-Selling Magnetic Screen Door With Over 55,000 5-Star Ratings
Over 55,000 shoppers rave about this best-selling
magnetic screen door, so there’s a good chance you will too. The mesh door is a great way to keep bugs out while allowing for airflow. Because the screen is equipped with magnets, it automatically shuts. It comes with two loops to keep the partitions open if you choose. 34 This Semi-Automatic Whisk Blender That Runs On Batteries
No need to plug this
stainless steel whisk blender into an outlet because it runs on batteries, making it easier to work with. The whisk is ideal for mixing eggs, whisking cream, or blending powder drinks, but it also makes for a nice milk frother. All it takes is the push of a button and holding it in place. 35 This Rustic Egg Holder That Can Gorgeously Store Up To 2 Dozen
This stackable
wooden egg holder has space for two dozen fresh eggs. It’s designed to sit on a countertop and look cute while also functioning as a secure place to store your fresh-from-the-coop haul. Looking ahead, it’s also a great place to hold Easter eggs that are freshly painted, or even a collection of Fabergé eggs for a unique display. 36 This Magnetic Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Sign For Less Than $10
For a very reasonable price, you can let your family know when the dishwasher is ready to be emptied or loaded when you use this
dishwasher clean/dirty magnet. The magnet is strong and won’t sporadically slide down your dishwasher until someone who notices and cares comes by and fixes it (you). It’s an effective way to communicate all of your dish needs and scored an overall rating of 4.7 stars. 37 This Dual Grip Pilates Ring For Resistance Training
Use this
dual-grip Pilates ring for full-body resistance training. The Pilates ring, which includes sweat-resistant foam pads, makes a fantastic addition to your existing home athletic equipment, but it’s also a great piece to use on its own. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an expert at pilates, this ring is a great go-to. You can also buy it in pink or teal. 38 This Makeup Towel That Only Requires Water To Remove Makeup
It might feel like magic, but this
makeup eraser towel will remove all of your makeup (including waterproof mascara) with just water. Seriously, it’ll be a game-changing addition to your makeup removal routine and requires minimal effort. It eliminates the need for harsh chemicals on your skin, and couldn’t be easier to wash and refresh. 39 This Multipurpose Coffee Bar Drying Mat In Several Size & Color Options
The beauty of this
coffee bar drying mat is that it can be used as a place to dry mugs and dishes, but it also protects your countertops from stains and scratches from a coffee maker. It’s incredibly absorbent to help hide water and coffee splashes, and can also serve as a place to hold coffee accessories, like dry mugs and coffee pods. 40 This 2-Pack Of Grocery Bag Handle Holders For Carrying All The Bags
If you’re someone who tries to carry far too many grocery bags into the house in one trip, you are going to wish you found these
grocery bag handle holders sooner. Two holders come in the pack — one for each hand — and each can hold several bags with items up to 80 pounds. 41 This Set Of 3 Egg Rings That Work For Several Breakfast Items
This
egg ring set helps you make perfectly round over-easy eggs, pancakes, and even egg sandwiches, all of which would shine on Instagram. Three pieces come in the set so you can make several breakfasts at once. The molds are sturdy and leak-free, keeping eggs from seeping through the sides and creating unnecessary mess in the pan. 42 This Smartphone Finger Grip That Doubles As A Stand
Hold onto your smartphone more securely with this
universal cell phone grip. The grip has space for four fingers and makes it more comfortable to keep a grip on your phone. It comes in several color and design options, and to make it even more appealing, it can double as a phone stand. 43 These Space-Saving Vacuum Storage Bags That Come With A Pump
The amount of space that these
vacuum storage bags can save is truly impressive. — I’m currently on a nine-week trip with my kids and these things saved so much room. Six large bags come in the pack, each with a strong zip seal and a valve for pumping. The pump is easy to attach, and it only takes a minute or two to manually pump out the air. While they save space, note that they don’t cut down on the weight within a suitcase. If only. 44 This Brilliant Pizza Slice Container For An Easy Way To Store Leftovers
With this
pizza slice container, you can easily take your leftover pizza with you on the go. It’s roomy enough to hold a couple of slices of pizza, which is great, because is one ever enough? The container is dishwasher and microwave-safe, and the lid is spill-resistant and snaps on tightly. If you’re fond of it, you can go on to buy their containers meant for burgers and burritos. 45 This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Reduces The Risk Of A Fire
It’s important to clean out your dryer vents for fire safety; this
dryer vent cleaner kit is an efficient way to do it. Two brushes with hard bristles come in the kit, and their handles are long enough to reach deep into the dryer vents to pull out lint from hard-to-reach spots. 46 This Powerful & “Very Cool” Magnetic Stirrer With Multiple Uses
Whether you need to use this
magnetic stirrer in your school’s science lab, for medical and health reasons, for agriculture research, or perhaps a more common reason like brewing your own beer, this one is a powerful choice. It has a strong stirring speed and a large mixing volume. As one reviewer said, it’s a “Very cool little piece of tech.” 47 This Non-Electric Bidet Attachment With Adjustable Water Pressure
Instead of buying a full-blown toilet bidet, save money by purchasing this
bidet attachment for your existing toilet. The non-electric attachment comes with all the parts and tools necessary for installation, and it can be done in just a few minutes — you don’t even need to call a plumber. The nozzles allow you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. 48 This Roll Of Washable Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
Ditch the paper towels when it’s time to clean and go for this roll of reusable
microfiber cleaning cloths. The roll comes with 75 washable, absorbent rags that can be easily torn off to wipe down tables, clean up spills, dry dishes, and more. Each rag can be used up to 50 times. 49 An Anti-Spill Nail Polish Holder For The Perfect Tilt
This
nail polish bottle holder offers a genius way for you to paint your nails without having to hold the bottle. A clamp that’s connected to an adjustable hinge keeps the nail polish bottle in place and at the perfect angle to get every last drop. It’s also a great gift for both professional and aspiring nail techs. 50 This Bamboo Sofa Arm Tray With A Tight Grip
Snacking and drinking while sitting on the couch is inevitable, so if you don’t have a side table to place said snacks and drinks on, a helpful solution is this
sofa arm tray table. Made of bamboo, the tray table features a nonslip mat that can help you balance your snacks while upping the appearance of your sofa. It comes in a variety of colors, many of which include notches or brackets to hold your phone or tablet. 51 This Fun Disco Ball Planter That Includes A Self-Watering Insert
Jazz up your plant situation with this super fun
disco ball planter. The planter is designed to look like a disco ball, so it’s always ready for a plant party. It comes with an acrylic stand, a watering band, a self-watering insert pot, and a string, chain, and macrame for hanging. It comes in gold, rose gold, and silver. 52 This 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Station For Apple Devices
To keep your Apple devices charged using one main source, check out this
three-in-one charging station. The charging station wirelessly charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. It’s phone case-friendly for thinner, non-metallic cases, and prevents overcharging. In just two to three hours, your devices can be fully charged. There are a variety of colors to choose from. 53 This Outlet Extender That Comes With A Convenient Shelf
While you’re charging your devices, you can use the built-in shelf of this
outlet extender to hold them. The outlet extender doubles as a surge protector and has six AC outlets, a USB-C port, and two USB-A ports. A nice touch is the hole that goes through the shelf for a cord to keep it looking sleek. 54 This Incredibly Popular Foot File That Can Be Used On Wet Or Dry Feet
If your feet have loads of calluses or dry or cracked feet, this
foot file can help. It works equally well on wet or dry feet, so if you forget to do it in the shower, no worries. The tool is sharp, which is essential for getting the job done, so avoid applying too much pressure. It’s so beloved by Amazon customers that it’s racked up well over 84,000 five-star reviews. 55 This Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner That’s Paraben-Free
This
biotin shampoo and conditioner set is made without parabens, and it’s both color-safe and vegan. Formulated with biotin, collagen, and rosemary, the shampoo and conditioner are volumizing and can help your hair look fuller. Shoppers note that even though the shampoo doesn’t have sulfates, it lathers really well. 56 This Adorable Mushroom-Shaped Lamp Made Of Beechwood
Well, is this
small wooden mushroom lamp the cutest tableside swag you’ve ever seen or what? The lamp offers three color temperatures with the ability to adjust the brightness. It can be used as a decorative piece, as a reading lamp, or both. On a full charge, the lamp’s battery will last four to eight hours, depending on the brightness level. 57 This Luxurious Bath & Shower Wine Holder That Suctions Into Place
If you enjoy the luxurious feeling of a glass of wine in the bath or shower, you’re going to find this
bath and shower cupholder to be quite enjoyable. The cupholder suctions to the wall and keeps your glass firmly in place while you bathe. When you aren’t sipping on wine, the cupholder is also great for holding mugs, cans, or even shampoo and conditioner bottles for easy access. You can grab it in one of six colors. 58 A Cozy Wearable Blanket In Various Colors
Get your cozy on night after night (or day after day) when you throw on this ridiculously comfortable
wearable blanket. Pocket sleeves make this oversized blanket the perfect cross between a robe and a blanket. It’s a one-size-fits-all deal, incredibly easy to care for, and available in several colors. 59 This Easy-To-Use Cow-Shaped Refrigerator Deodorizer That Holds Baking Soda
Baking soda is an efficient way to help eliminate odors from your refrigerator but to make the job cuter, you need this easy-to-use
cow-shaped fridge deodorizer. Once baking soda is placed inside the cow, set it anywhere inside your fridge or freezer and it will absorb odors for up to 30 days. 60 This Device That Transforms Any Cleanser Into Foam
With near-perfect reviews, it’s clear that this
marshmallow whip cleanser is a hot Amazon item. It’s also kind of magical. The whip maker can turn any cleanser that foams with water into a rich foam that’s not just fun to use but can add to the lifespan of your products. Simply pour your favorite cleanser into the bottle and it’ll be ready to go.