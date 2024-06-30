Amazon Keeps Selling Out Of These 60 Weird Things That Are So Damn Clever

57 This Luxurious Bath & Shower Wine Holder That Suctions Into Place

If you enjoy the luxurious feeling of a glass of wine in the bath or shower, you’re going to find this bath and shower cupholder to be quite enjoyable. The cupholder suctions to the wall and keeps your glass firmly in place while you bathe. When you aren’t sipping on wine, the cupholder is also great for holding mugs, cans, or even shampoo and conditioner bottles for easy access. You can grab it in one of six colors.