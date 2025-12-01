23 Gifts That Will Actually Change Your Life
Scary Mommy editors share the game-changers we’d want for Christmas if we didn’t own them already.
Money is tight for many American families right now, and most of us parents are just focused on what to get our kids and loved ones for the holidays. But if you’re in the position to buy something special for yourself, a friend, or a family member, you probably want to make sure it’s something they’ll use a ton and truly love. If you’re looking for Christmas gifts people will actually use, then look no further. These are the home, fashion, and self-care picks that will legitimately improve the recipient’s quality of life. How do we know? They changed ours.
01
Ember Mug 2
“My husband got an Ember mug as a gift from work five or six years ago, and because he’s more of an iced coffee girly, it quickly became mine. I use this mug pretty much every day, and it still works just as well as it did when I took it out of the box all those years ago. It was the only reason I ever had hot coffee when my son was little — it keeps your joe at your perfect temperature (you can set this in the Ember app) for literal hours. My white one is a little stained on the inside now, so I do recommend getting a darker color.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
02
EyeVac Pro Touchless Vacuum
“This thing has genuinely changed my daily routine. With our big, fluffy, constantly shedding dog, I used to be bent over a dustpan 10 times a day. Now I just sweep everything toward the EyeVac, and it sucks it right up. If I need the house tidy fast, I don't have to stress over dragging out the full-size vacuum — I just grab my broom and let this thing do the rest. It saves me so much time and energy!” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
03
Splendid x @Cellajaneblog Icon Coat
“I am not a winter coat girl. Wearing one inside the car will send me into a panic spiral, but this one from Splendid keeps me warm without feeling restricting and too hot! For added warmth and comfort, they added knit sleeve linings and ribbed cuffs that tuck seamlessly inside the outer sleeve!” — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social
04
Flip Bag Hook
“This is a tiny product, but it really does make my life a lot easier. I hate having to put my nice bag on the floor — or to hang it across the room and out of reach when I’m out and about. Enter this bag hook, which you can toss in any purse and hook to most any table. It’s affordable, holds up to 50 pounds, and even looks cute. I get more comments about this than almost anything I carry. And it would make a great stocking stuffer.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social
05
Naturepedic Adjustable Organic Latex Pillow
“I couldn’t begin to guess how many pillows I’ve purchased in my life. It feels like what my neck wants changes by the day, so just when I think I’ve found the one, it starts being uncomfortable again. But with Naturepedic’s adjustable latex pillow, I have finally found my perfect match. You can easily add or remove stuffing to customize your support, and you can sort of shape it with your hands to move the support around where you want it. It’s also nice knowing that the thing I put my head on for hours every night is certified organic.” — Katie McPherson
06
Dreame L50 Ultra Robot Vacuum
“I swear to you, this is worth every penny! I have this conundrum where if my floors are dirty, I am not OK, but I also hate mopping (and vacuuming for that matter!). This Dreeme L50 Ultra Robit Vacuum has quite literally changed my life. I use it a couple of times a week, and my floors have never been cleaner!” — Katie Garrity
07
Ulike Air 10 Hair Removal Laser
“I have PCOS, and one of the symptoms is unwanted hair growth. I’ve tried so many things over the years, but the Ulike Air 10 is the first at-home device that's both simple and effective enough that I’m sticking with it. It’s so easy to use, it doesn’t hurt at all, and I’m already seeing reduced growth in the areas I’ve been treating. The cooling technology makes sessions comfortable, too, so this feels like a real, long-term solution to constant shaving or waxing.” — Julie Sprankles
08
Nuage NuCloud Original High Rise
“I did not have high hopes for their underwear when they arrived — they looked too delicate to do their job. But now I am a full convert. These are zero-line panties that do not bunch or roll or fall down. These are light as a feather. These are sexy. These have full coverage. These seem to be holding up great in the wash! And they’re affordable, too. My new favorites, full stop.” — Sarah Aswell
09
Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag
“My son turned 4 this year and is fully potty trained, which meant I could finally throw away our diaper bag. That said, I needed something with some room for snacks, water bottles, bandaids, wet wipes — all the things we do still want on the go. The Baggu Medium Crescent is perfect for this. It fits my Kindle, big headphones, just about anything I’ve ever tried to put in it. The long strap to clip your keys to helps me keep track of them and find them quickly (it can reach my door to unlock it without unclipping it, so I’ve stopped leaving them around the house). The wide strap makes it super comfortable to carry, too.” — Katie McPherson
10
GoodCook Veggie Dicer
“I don’t know how many times I had to see a cook use one of these on TikTok before I broke down and got one for myself. And I couldn’t be happier about it. I used to dread making soups and stews because of the large amount of endless dicing, but now it’s so much easier and faster. Oh, you want a chickpea salad? Tabbouleh? Just you wait!” — Sarah Aswell
11
Hooded Sleep Pod
“I am a truly terrible sleeper, so I love the idea of a weighted blanket. The problem? I’m so restless that I can never keep one actually on my body long enough to get the benefits. I’m also constantly cold, meaning this hooded sleep pod by Hug Sleep kills two birds with one stone for me — it uses science-backed deep touch pressure therapy to calm me down and help me sleep, while also keeping me cozy and warm in my little cocoon. It’s one of my new favorite things.” — Julie Sprankles
12
24” Cozyla Calendar+ 2
“I’ll tell you what, I frickin’ love a digital wall calendar. Before the Cozyla came into our lives, I was getting deeply frustrated with everyone in the house asking me 24/7 when everything in our lives was taking place... and then half the time forgetting and scheduling over existing plans. This gives our family one place to actually see our entire schedule in one pretty, easy-to-read display; everyone’s calendars sync here. Plus, we use it for meal planning (we can even watch cooking videos), scheduling, keeping a running grocery list and pantry tracker, meal planning, and chores.” — Julie Sprankles
13
Kyte Baby Eczema Cream
“My daughter has very sensitive skin, and especially when it gets colder outside, she gets super dry, irritated skin. This eczema cream from Kyte Baby has been a game-changer. It calms her skin without leaving a sticky residue.” — Katie Garrity
14
Power+ Bra by Forme
“I've never had great posture, and I'm sure it's only gotten worse from years spent hunched over my desk. I've tried those very uncomfortable and restrictive posture support braces in the past, but they just weren't really practical at all. I love that this bra helps retrain your posture in such a subtle, livable way with just enough structured support to gently pull your shoulders back and align everything without digging in or feeling tight. I look forward to seeing how much more my posture improves over time.” — Julie Sprankles
15
True Classics Boxy Pima V-Neck T-Shirt
“When you find a t-shirt you love, never let it go. I immediately fell in love with this V-neck from True Classics. It’s perfectly cut (if you’re looking for a cropped, un-tucked-in look), soft, and durable. I immediately bought more after getting one. And if you get a four-pack of different colors, they’re only $19 each. This is one of those clothing items that I stock up on in case they ever stop making them.” — Sarah Aswell
16
Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam
“Under normal circumstances, I would get pretty angry if someone got me a mop or a vacuum for Christmas, especially my partner. But after using this combination vacuum/floor cleaning/floor steaming unit from Tineco, I have changed my tune. I just got new hardwood floors after ripping out my carpets, and cleaning them has been a pain. Until now! I actually look forward to getting out this floor steamer and flying through my house making the floors sparkle. It even self-cleans after use! I’m getting one for my mother and my sister for the holidays.” — Sarah Aswell
17
SlumberPod
“When we were traveling with my daughter when she was a baby, sleeping was a nightmare. I remember going to my in-laws and having to cover up my mother-in-law's windows with beach towels and... I don't think she loved that! Then, I got a SlumberPod. It's legendary for a reason! It's breathable. It's safe, and it blocks out 95% of light so your kid can sleep, and you don't have to stress. This would be such a great gift for someone with a younger kid.” — Katie Garrity
18
MiracleSuit Bali Shaping Dress
“I know I should love my rounder, heavier body given to me by time and motherhood... but just because I’m body positive doesn’t make it any easier to find nice dresses that make me feel really good and comfortable. Enter everyone’s favorite swimsuit company, MiracleSuit, changing lives in the evening wear category. I absolutely love how this elegant dress drapes over my body and makes me feel good about my curves (while still allowing me to breathe). And it comes in several cute colors and patterns. Totally worth the price for how often I can wear it.” — Sarah Aswell
19
Atoms Model 000
“I have two pairs of Atoms sneakers, and I wear them every.single.day. I wear them to work out, to run errands, to take walks, and for traveling through airports. I have chronic joint pain, but these are so cushioned and comfortable that I can really tell they help keep it at bay. They slip on and off easily, and they’re machine washable to keep smells at bay.” — Katie McPherson
20
Slice Box Cutter
“We got a bunch of Slice cutters last year in different sizes, and we love and use them all. But this baby right here is the real MVP! My husband and I both get a lot of packages in the mail due to our jobs, and breaking down cardboard boxes was the bane of my existence... until the Slice came into our lives. It’s quick, super efficient, easy to hold, and built in a way that makes it very safe. This would especially be a great gift around the holidays when everyone’s front porch looks like an ad for Amazon delivery service.” — Julie Sprankles
21
Hello Birdie Smart Bird Feeder with App-Based Recognition
“I have officially become a birder. I bought the seed and the bird bath and sat outside to watch, but the birds wouldn't really come to eat if I was around. Once I got this Hello Birdie Smart Bird Feeder, I could see all the birds come to eat! I am obsessed wth the app and watching the videos. Plus, the app will help you identify different birds.” — Katie Garrity
22
Perfectwhitetee Ziggy Sweatshirt
“Now that you have the perfect dress, how about the perfect sweatshirt? This is cut just perfectly, and it’s so soft and fun. This is my absolute go-to layer when it’s a little chilly in the house or when I’m running out the door on an errand. File under: a little spendy but also worth it, especially for a nice holiday gift.” — Sarah Aswell
23
Lettuce Grown Original Farmstand — Indoor
“OK, I know this is a little spendy, but it’s truly an investment in your health. We’ve had ours for about six months now, and we use it every.single.day without fail. We love her! I never thought I could keep up with an indoor gardening system, but this has everything we need to make it no muss, no fuss: glow rings, a built-in water pump, pH test kit, analog timer, plant nutrients, and scoops. We have this model, which holds 24 seedlings, but there’s a smaller version if you want to save a little money. But god is it nice to eat salads that we harvest in our own dining room every day! And the fresh-growing herbs smell amazing. So, if you’re looking for a big gift, and one that will actually change their life, the Lettuce Grow is your girl.” — Julie Sprankles
