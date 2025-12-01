Ember Mug 2

“My husband got an Ember mug as a gift from work five or six years ago, and because he’s more of an iced coffee girly, it quickly became mine. I use this mug pretty much every day, and it still works just as well as it did when I took it out of the box all those years ago. It was the only reason I ever had hot coffee when my son was little — it keeps your joe at your perfect temperature (you can set this in the Ember app) for literal hours. My white one is a little stained on the inside now, so I do recommend getting a darker color.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment