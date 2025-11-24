The end of the year is nearly here, and our Amazon carts are a direct reflection of our lives right now: a chaotic mess. Ha, just kidding! Only not really. Because between last-minute gifts, the sh*t we need to survive hosting our extended families for the holidays, and some random stuff we’re convinced will bring us a bit more joy, our shopping hauls do, in fact, feel just about as frenzied as we do. (I’m fine, you’re fine, we’re all fine... right? 🥴)

Still, we managed to unearth some real winners in November, from cozy creature comforts to clever kitchen upgrades. Maybe they’ll be a hit in your household, too.

FiveSeasonStuff Vintage Artificial Silk Flowers FiveSeasonStuff Vintage Artificial Silk Flowers $30.98 See on Amazon “I know that a lot of people are already decorating for the holidays, but I'm still fully committed to fall in my house. Unfortunately, I'm a sucker and buy too much stuff through influencers on Instagram. But these are one of those purchases I'm happy I got influenced to buy cause they're pretty and jazz up my living room.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Mighty Wheels: 16" Super Dump Truck Mighty Wheels: 16" Super Dump Truck $29.06 See on Amazon “We pick out a couple of kids every year from our local Angel Tree, and one of the boys on our list wanted a toy dump truck... and there is truly no better toy truck than the one from Mighty Wheels. Plus, it’s made of robust steel and plastic for long-lasting durability, so I know this boy will be able to play with it for years to come.” — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

The Chair Blanket City Bonfires The Chair Blanket $49.99 See On Amazon “'Tis the season for cozy bonfires! Unfortunately for me, I am a very cold-blooded gal who will shiver by a roaring fire. Enter: The Chair Blanket. The blanket is made from soft, plush Sherpa with a cozy fleece side for comfort and a waterproof side that protects against wet, damp, dirty, cold, and chilly chairs.” — Katie Garrity

Blueland 100% Plastic-Free Dishwasher Detergent Tablets Blueland 100% Plastic-Free Dishwasher Detergent Tablets $23.79 See on Amazon “I've been slowly replacing my household cleaning items with things that are more environmentally friendly, sustainable, and plastic-free. But sometimes it can be hard to find items that clean as well as the not-so-earth-friendly ones. Luckily, I've found a great dishwasher tablet that actually works better than the ones I'd been using. Blueland makes my dishes literally sparkle — and they check all of my green boxes. I love that they come in a reusable metal tub, too. These are my new favorite dishwasher tablets!” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor of News & Social

Baker's Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Lids Baker's Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Lids, Set of 5 $52.99 $29.99 See on Amazon Sale “A big theme of my Amazon shopping this month has been prepping for holiday hosting and gatherings, and this stainless steel mixing bowl set falls right in line. It covers everything: salads, baking, meal prep, and everyday cooking. The five sizes nest neatly to save cabinet space, the bowls are lightweight but durable, and the lids are BPA-free.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment

Natural Dog Company Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil Natural Dog Company Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil $37.90 $31.46 See on Amazon Sale “My dog has a short, wiry coat, and I noticed one day she was dealing with a lot of dandruff. I got her a grooming mist that was supposed to help condition her fur, but it didn't help much. So, I tried this salmon oil to top her food. She loves eating it, and her dandruff has disappeared; she's visibly shinier and less itchy, it seems. This size bottle lasted us six months, and this is my first time having to repurchase it, so I think it's well worth the money.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment

Bamworld Plant Stand Bamworld Plant Stand $32.99 $18.39 See on Amazon Sale “I had to bring all my plants inside and... I had no idea where to put them! So I decided to take a chance on this plant stand, and I can honestly say, it's perfect. Easy to put together and super cute!” — Katie Garrity

InoPro Teeth Whitening Strips — 21 Treatments Kit InoPro Teeth Whitening Strips — 21 Treatments Kit $49.99 $30.99 See on Amazon Sale “It’s so unfortunate that we often equate ‘natural’ things to be less effective, and I’m just as guilty of that mentality as the next person. But these teeth-whitening strips prove that a product can be natural and also super effective! They’re peroxide-free, so no sensitivity, and the formula uses gentle, natural brighteners like bearberry arbutin and coconut oil. Unlike so many teeth-whitening strips, these actually taste good... like coconut mint.” — Julie Sprankles

Clipa Bag Hanger Clipa Bag Hanger $19.99 $16.99 See on Amazon Sale “Not only is putting your purse on the ground gross AF, but (allegedly) it's bad karma for your wallet! This little hook from Clipa is crafted from a premium metal alloy that will not tarnish. The hook has a spring closing that works in only ½-inch of space and on any surface to hang your bag up to 33 lbs.” — Katie Garrity

Shark StainForce Shark StainForce $199.99 $149.99 See on Amazon Sale “This portable cleaner has quickly become my go-to for carpets, rugs, upholstery, and even our stairs. So far, it’s lifted everything we’ve tried it on, from fresh spills to more set-in spots, and I love that it helps neutralize odors — especially since we have a dog.” — Julie Sprankles

Ninja BlendBoss Ninja BlendBoss $139.99 $118.99 See on Amazon Sale “There is nothing worse than making a smoothie in your giant blender and then having leftovers go to waste. The Ninja Blendboss has individual cups that fit right onto the blender for easy drinking and cleanup!” — Katie Garrity

Honeydew Essence Side Pillow Honeydew Essence Side Pillow $129.99 See on Amazon “I’ve become such a pillow snob as I’ve gotten older — probably because everything started hurting when I hit 40. Since getting this pillow, I’ve noticed a huge difference each morning in waking up with so much less neck and shoulder pain and stiffness. I love that I can adjust the loft, especially as a side sleeper, and the shoulder cutout helps keep my neck aligned.” — Julie Sprankles

Dropps Odor & Stain Biobased Power Laundry Detergent Pods Dropps Odor & Stain Biobased Power Laundry Detergent Pods $30 $21 See on Amazon Sale “I have two mildly stinky kids whom I adore but whose clothes definitely reek. I bought these on a lark because I got sent some Dropps odor buster stuff and loved it, so I figured I'd give these detergent pods a try. They work. They smell nice but not overpowering, and they're not huge, so I feel like it's not too much suds for my poor machine.” — Kate Auletta

Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher $12.99 $6.99 See on Amazon Sale “I'm an at-home manicure girly, and I saw a video of how well glass cuticle pushers lift cuticles up off your nails and had to try. I love this one. It's gentle on my nails but gets all the overgrown cuticle lifted away, and the pointed end really helps you get in all the nooks and crannies. Plus, you can kind of rub the cuticle away with this instead of having to cut it — I always hurt myself doing that.” — Katie McPherson

PediPocket Foot Pocket Blanket PediPocket Foot Pocket Blanket $130 See on Amazon “OK, I feel like someone read my mind. This is a large, super-soft blanket that has a secret: One of the corners has a pocket to keep your feet warm. I honestly don't like the big ‘wearable’ blankets or snuggies (they're just too much), but I do want something that envelops my feet. This is perfect. It lives permanently on my couch.” — Sarah Aswell

Recyco Waffle Kitchen Towel Set of 2 Recyco Waffle Kitchen Towel Set of 2 $15.99 $13.59 See on Amazon Sale “I love these new kitchen towels! I am so picky about kitchen towels. I want them to be lightweight and not ‘fuzzy,’ but I also want them to be absorbent workhorses. These waffle towels are so utilitarian while also coming in super cute and colorful designs. Plus, they're made from recycled bottles, and they're affordable. Win-win-win-win.” — Sarah Aswell

Kamenstein 2 Compartment Large Bowl Kamenstein 2-Compartment Large Bowl $89.99 $44.99 See on Amazon 50% off “If there’s one thing I cannot stand, it’s fruit flies — but we also always have fruit and veggies sitting out in bowls on the counter, so sometimes they tend to show up. I love that this bowl helps minimize that issue. The two-compartment design separates fruits and veggies to reduce spoilage, and the natural cork lid absorbs the moisture that fruit flies tend to love. Plus, the bowl looks pretty and feels really substantial.” — Julie Sprankles

Hugimals Hug Babies Hugimals Hug Babies $12.99 See on Amazon “I got these as stocking stuffers for my nieces and nephews. They are cute, well-made, and you can strap them onto backpacks, water bottle handles, etc. They can even wear them as bracelets.” — Sarah Aswell

Cutluxe Turkey Carving Knife Set Cutluxe Turkey Carving Knife Set $79.99 $47.99 See on Amazon Sale “We’re hosting the big family Thanksgiving at our house this year, and my husband is so pumped about being the official turkey carver. Naturally, he needed some proper tools! This ultra-sharp 9-inch German steel blade glides so smoothly, and the carving fork keeps everything steady.” — Julie Sprankles

Blissful Prints Holiday Stamps Set Blissful Prints Holiday Stamp Set $29.99 See on Amazon “I love decorating our holiday cards with the kids... but stickers can get expensive. This year, I went with a stamp set that will likely last many years. I love the idea of getting the same stamp set out each year, like we get out the same Christmas cookie cutters. These are such classic images and are just really high quality. I can imagine passing them on to my kids, who will have good memories with them. ” — Sarah Aswell

Thames & Kosmos Hero Robot Thames & Kosmos Hero Robot $64.95 $39.99 See on Amazon Sale “Can you tell my Amazon items are a lot of holiday gifts this month? My older nephew, who is 7, is completely obsessed with robots, and I wanted to get him a cool robot toy for Christmas. I landed on this one, which dances, follows you around, and follows a few simple orders. The kid also gets to assemble their robot themselves, which I think adds to the experience so much! Total winner.” — Sarah Aswell

Black & Decker Reveal Pet Hair Dustbuster Black & Decker Reveal Pet Hair Dustbuster $79.99 See on Amazon “I needed something to manage the pet hair in my car that actually worked. This came to my rescue. I love that it's specifically built for pet hair and that it has a light on it so I can actually see what I'm doing when I'm trying to get into little car corners. No pet hair or Cheerio is safe with this thing around.” — Sarah Aswell

Gorilla Grip BPA-Free Soft Silicone Oven Mitts Gorilla Grip BPA-Free Soft Silicone Oven Mitts $21.99 $19.99 See on Amazon Sale “How old am I? I’m apparently ‘gets super excited about oven mitts’ years old. And you know what? I’m not mad about it, because I really do frickin’ love these oven mitts. The silicone exterior has a honeycomb texture that gives me such a secure grip on hot pots, pans, and baking sheets, plus they’re waterproof and easy to clean. They come in a great array of colors, including my absolute favorite: hunter green.” — Julie Sprankles

Hyper Burst Shockout Circuit Playset Hyper Burst Shockout Circuit Playset $29.99 $20.99 See on Amazon Sale “I was looking for a great holiday present for my twin niece and nephew, and this really fit the bill. I always loved playing with race car sets when I was a kid, and this one is built not only to race laps, but also to crash cars on purpose (because let's face it, that's what ends up happening anyway). This is also on a small scale (the cars are like micro-machine-sized), so it doesn't take up a ton of room!” — Sarah Aswell

Gorilla Grip BPA-Free Reversible Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3 Gorilla Grip BPA-Free Reversible Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3 $28.99 See on Amazon “With so much food prep going on for the holidays, we really needed to replace our crusty, dusty old wooden cutting board. I really like that these boards are nonporous, so you can just throw them in the dishwasher without stressing about cleanup. Bonus: The rubber border keeps them from sliding all over while I’m chopping.” — Julie Sprankles

ChuckIt Super Crunch Fetch Stick ChuckIt Super Crunch Fetch Stick $12.44 $9.87 See on Amazon Sale “I love this dog toy! ChuckIt has always produced great toys for active dogs, and this new one is a favorite. Its main feature is that it makes a really satisfying crunching sound when dogs chew it. It's also tapered and bouncy, so when you throw it to your dog, it bounces really erratically in a way my dog loves. Five stars.” — Sarah Aswell

Full Moon Fairy Gift Set Full Moon Fairy Gift Set $28.95 $24.95 See on Amazon Sale “One of my favorite types of children's books growing up was the kind that just had the most magical, delightful illustrations that you could gaze at forever. And when I was looking for something along those lines for my little niece, I found this company and this series of books. Just gorgeous! ” — Sarah Aswell

Chicago Metallic 7-Piece Stackable Bakeware Set Chicago Metallic 7-Piece Stackable Bakeware Set $59.99 See on Amazon “I was not exaggerating when I said that this month’s Amazon cart for me was heavy on the hosting necessities! So much cooking and baking is going down, so it was just time for some of our old supplies to get an upgrade. This bakeware set has it all — sheet pans, muffin pans, a loaf pan, a cake pan, a cooling rack, and even a roasting pan — all in one conveniently stacking bundle.” — Julie Sprankles

Sticks ‘N Bones Hands-Free Dog Leash Sticks 'N Bones Hands-Free Dog Leash $20.99 See on Amazon “You obviously want your dog leash to be functional, which this one definitely is — the fact that it’s hands-free is *chef’s kiss* — but there’s nothing wrong with wanting it to look pretty, too. The pictures don’t even do it justice; it looks so chic and high-quality in real life. Looking forward to lots of long walks with my best good girl using this beauty!” — Julie Sprankles