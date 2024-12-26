Welp, we made it! Here we are in the final calendar month of the year, and it’s almost over — but there’s still enough time in December to make a few last-minute Amazon purchases. While the Scary Mommy team has been preoccupied with holiday gifting lately (like most moms, in all likelihood), we still managed to ferret out a few Amazon finds we love so much that we want to share them with the world.

From the coziest bathrobe to the perfect home-office-slash-guest-room furniture and even a fun family card game, we really spanned the gamut this month when it came to what we couldn’t resist adding to our virtual carts. And while the majority of our spending this month undoubtedly went toward our loved ones, many of the items on this list ended up being just for us. So, take a peek... and maybe treat yourself too, OK?

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream

I've barely bought anything practical all month, this being December and all. But I will say that my skin took a turn for the very dry right around Thanksgiving, and I panic-ordered this after reading reviews. This stuff WORKS. It is moisturizing without being heavy, and my skin has been flake-free since. I'm very impressed. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Reoria Women's Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit

I've never been a bodysuit girlie, but these really are the best. They don't run up my crotch to the point of pain! Win! They come in so many good colors, and the turtleneck looks so good with a jumper or holiday vest. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

Dr. Motion Women 6-Pack Everyday Compression Socks

Yes, I am compression socks years old now. While so many of them feel scratchy or look like old lady socks, I love these everyday compression socks by Dr. Morton because they're soft, they're cute, and they're really affordable. Plus, they give compression without feeling too tight or uncomfortable. Great for traveling! — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Heated Electric Throw Blanket

I have chronic joint pain all over my body, and this year I finally decided my little heating pad that could just didn't have the surface area I needed to soothe my angry skeleton each night. This blanket is ultra soft, has heat and timer settings, is washable (with some caveats), and is the perfect size for just my side of the bed, sparing my husband the extra heat. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

PeachSkinSheets 1500 Thread Count Sheet Set

I’m both a super light and super restless sleeper, so I’m very picky about sheets. I’ve tried so many sets this year, and these are my current favorites! They’re really soft and breathable, and they haven’t pulled off my mattress in the middle of the night once — and that’s saying a lot with how much I toss and turn. I’m obsessed with this French Blue, but they have tons of color options. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Verefina Coconut Lemon Cleanser

I don't really splurge on body and beauty products, but cleansers are a huge exception for me. I love having my face feel really healthy and clean when I start and finish my day. I love this bright, refreshing one from Verefina. It feels special, and it makes my face super smooth. — Sarah Aswell

NY Threads Women's Fleece Hooded Long Bathrobe

My long-serving bathrobe finally self-shredded earlier this month. I'm not usually a fleece bathrobe kinda person, but my friend convinced me to get this. It's SO cozy but not too hot, and it fits nicely, i.e., you're not swimming in this. It comes in a huge slew of colors and is affordable to boot. — Kate Auletta

American Kitchen 6-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot

I have stainless steel cookware handed down to me from my mom, and I really adore the idea of passing on pieces to my kids when they move out. It’s just so durable and easy to care for, meaning it’s refreshingly simple to make last. This American Kitchen stock pot is very versatile, but I particularly like it for making sauces, gravies, and risotto! — Julie Sprankles

Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions Of Taylor Swift Volume 2

Our daughter has gotten super into our vinyl collection lately, so we bought her one for Christmas! I already own a ton of Taylor Swift vinyl, so this was a special twist on it that's just for her. — Katie Garrity

Fairy Tales Tangle Tamer Detangling Spray for Kids

This is the best detangler that I've found. It's not sticky, it doesn't leave residue, and it smells nice. A win all around! — Sarah Aswell

Chic House Pull-Out Sofa Bed

We converted our guest bedroom into an office for me, but we still needed a bed for company. This pull-out sofa, totally reasonably priced compared to other places, is seriously amazing. The green corduroy look is so cozy and on-trend. The couch has USB ports and underlighting, *and* the pull-out bed is comfortable! — Katie Garrity

Organ Attack Card Game

My husband recently bought this card game for our family, which at first elicited an eye-roll from me. But I’ll be the first to admit my skepticism was unmerited — the game is actually amazing. It’s nice that there aren’t points to keep track of (it’s a last person standing sort of situation), and it’s surprisingly educational with all the little organ illustrations and affliction explanations. It’s quickly become my kids’ go-to pick for game night. — Julie Sprankles

Lotus Food Pho Noodles

I'm sorry, but did you know that pho isn't just easy to make, but that it's a pretty easy weeknight dinner? This is new information for me, and my family has been loving it made with these noodles from Lotus Foods. I love that I can make the base soup with a protein, and then the rest of it is a little bar of herbs and additions — so everyone in my family can control the toppings. My youngest just has noodles and broth, and I go the whole way with every garnish. It is so fun and so good. — Sarah Aswell

Bootleg Bath 15-Pack Shower Steamers

It's easy to make a bath feel relaxing and special, but what if I'm more of a shower person and don't have the time for a full soak? Enter these shower steamers, which elevate an everyday shower into something closer to self-care. And at less than $2/steamer, I feel like I can toss one in whenever I need a little pick-me-up. — Sarah Aswell

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder

My husband says this is exactly what he needed to help dial in his yardage game and choose the right club for the job. He likes how light and compact it is, as well as the fact that the Magnahold lets him slap it right onto his golf cart for easy access. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Lily England Hairbrush Set

My tween is impossible to shop for, especially when it comes to anything that's actually affordable. But she loved this Lily England hair brush set that I got her for Christmas. Not only does it come with a bunch of tools, but it also has stickers to decorate everything (including letter stickers to write your name). It strikes the perfect balance for tweens who want to buy beauty stuff but who are still kids who want to play. — Sarah Aswell

Aluminate Life Energy Candle

This is such a good gifting candle. It has the extra interest of crystals inside the wax that you can keep after you burn through it. I got the Energy one, and it smells so bright and fresh. My friend loved it. — Sarah Aswell

HomeRunPet Ultra Quiet Dog Grooming Vacuum

Our family includes a German shepherd and a shepherd-husky mix: two dog types known to be super shedders. They require a lot of grooming, and this vacuum has helped make that chore much less tedious. Since it’s super quiet, it doesn’t freak either of them out, either. — Julie Sprankles

Limitless Portable Jumpstarter

I love this — a portable jumpstarter that you can keep in your glove compartment and that is super easy for anyone to use. I'm pretty newly divorced, and items like these make me feel so much more secure to live independently and take care of myself. These also make really great gifts for people you love or anyone who's gotten a new car/their first car. — Sarah Aswell

Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiet Plus Bluetooth Headphones

My 10-year-old wanted wireless headphones for Christmas, so I did a lot of research and landed on these. I love how they are durable and have volume safety features while also seeming cool enough for a tween. — Sarah Aswell

Casabella Power Spin Scrubber

I’ve officially reached the age where cleaning the tub includes the sound of my knees cracking and crunching beneath me. So, after seeing this power spin scrubber on TikTok, I was all too happy to give it a try... and it does not disappoint. I can get into all the nooks and crannies with ease, and I don’t have to use nearly as much effort. I really appreciate that it comes with several different brush heads for different surfaces and needs. — Julie Sprankles

Cincha Canvas Go-Tote Bag

This tote bag is getting a lot of coverage because it landed on Oprah's Favorite Things list. I was like, "Seems like it's just a tote bag!" but then I got one in the mail, and... it is the BEST tote bag. Really high quality with the best organizing pockets. And it is so cute! I can see what all of the fuss is about, and really, the price point isn't so bad for such a nice bag. — Sarah Aswell

Factor Five Regenerative Serum

This is my face serum of choice right now, after getting a bottle to test from the company. I usually can't tell that any face lotion is really doing anything to my skin, but this one seems to make my fine lines fade with regular use. I also like that it isn't sticky or smelly; it goes on clear and doesn't sting or irritate. — Sarah Aswell