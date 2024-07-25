24 Amazon Purchases Scary Mommy Editors Are Loving In July 2024

Vibe check: How feral are your kids at this point in the summer, on a scale from one to 10? Wherever you land, presumably there are a lot of Amazon boxes arriving at your house to deal with it. Here at Scary Mommy, we’re making it through this chaotic time of year with our own purchases, and every month, we recommend the best of the bunch to you.

This month we’ve got a water bottle that’ll actually keep your kids hydrated on a hot day, tween-friendly skincare, swimsuits for ourselves and others, and — crucially — a really good fan. Plus, we’re finally getting enough protein AND fiber, thanks to two recs on this list. Good luck out there!

AirUp Water Bottle

My kid comes home from camp practically every day with something new he wants. That said, this is worth it. You can buy the pods separately (this bottle comes with five), and it infuses the water with fruit flavors. I have no idea what kinds of chemicals they have in them, and I really don't care. It gets my kid to guzzle water on hot summer days. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

SUMMERSALT The Sidestroke One Piece Swimsuit

As a large-chested, curvy woman, I would rather do pretty much anything else besides shop for a swimsuit. Until I found this one. I feel secure and cute in this! This one is my favorite style, but they have so many more. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

SwimZip Girls Short Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Shorts Set

I am always *stressed* about my daughter getting sunburned at the pool. She also is not a fan of long-armed one-piece suits. Enter: SwimZip. She loves the two-piece option, plus the zipper makes for easy on/off! — Katie Garrity

Sud Scrub Gentle Face Scrubber

My tween is deep in the throes of face and beauty products, and we've had to carefully guide her to age-appropriate products that aren't too spendy and don't go to waste after a few uses. This one is a winner. It's gentle, it's economical, it lasts forever, and it's a fun "step" in her routine. And it's age-appropriate. The company is also eco-friendly, which I love. — Sarah Aswell, Senior Editor, News & Social

Replenix Gly-Sal Deep Pore Facial Cleanser

I have been using this face wash since I bought it on a Prime Day deal a few years ago. It's not drying, definitely helps with breakouts, and a little goes a long way. — Kate Auletta

Dreo 40" Tower Fan

I live in Florida in a house from the 1920s, so the insulation is nonexistent. In the summer, ceiling fans don't cut it. We bought and returned a couple of standing fans before landing on this one. It really blows, but in the best way, as in it reaches across our whole bedroom at night. Plus, you can connect it to Alexa or Google Home and feel very Smart House by commanding your AI of choice to turn the fan on for you while you lounge in bed. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle

Cocktail Shaker

I'm tired of buying my tween expensive drinks at Starbucks. Instead, I buy pre-made pink lemonade, slice up some strawberries, and let her shake it with ice in this cocktail shaker. She gets a kick out of it, and I use it to make ice coffee, too. — Katy Elliott, Senior Editor, Personal Stories

Philips Plug-In Foot Switch

Some backstory: We don't really have room for a full-sized Barbie Dreamhouse. But we DO have room for a small bookcase. So, my daughter and I transformed that bookcase into a Barbie townhouse. The crowning touch? A whole bunch of Christmas lights. But it was annoying constantly plugging and unplugging them, so I purchased a foot switch to make the whole setup a little more functional for her. It really makes Christmas lights more accessible year-round. And if you don't have one for your actual Christmas tree, what are you even doing? — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants

I always used to make fun of my grandma for buying multiple pairs of the same item in different colors, but now I get it: I own three pairs of these pants, and they have been compliment magnets all summer. They're the ideal pants for warmer weather: comfortable, cooling, and cute. They have gotten me through my day-to-day as well as flouncing about Tokyo on vacation. — Jamie Kenney, Associate Editor, News & Entertainment

Skylight Calendar: 15-inch Digital Calendar & Chore Chart

My husband and I shared about 10 different calendars from 50 different platforms. The over-communication was honestly getting so confusing, to the point where we were missing things and double booking. The Skylight calendar (which now hangs on the wall in our kitchen) is a one-stop calendar for all our family plans. Plus, we added chore charts and meal plans. Anytime I realize we need to add something to the grocery list, I can just add it on the Skylight. — Katie Garrity

Sun Bum Kids SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Face Stick

Trying to get sunscreen on my daughter's face is like wrestling an alligator. She thrashes and whines and it's just such an ordeal. The Sun Bum stick is an easy applicator that she can do herself! No mess! — Katie Garrity

EVOLVE Vanilla Protein Powder

As someone who mostly keeps vegetarian, I try my best to make sure I get enough protein in my diet. While most plant-based protein powders I've added to my smoothies over the years have been chalky and cloying, this one — available in vanilla and chocolate (both are delicious) — is a delightful addition to any blended lunch. — Jamie Kenney

Tattly Kids Temporary Premium Tattoos

These have been the hit of the summer for my 5-year-old! The tattoos are crafted by independent designers and artists, which is just the coolest thing ever. They look amazing and last forever. The whole family has been tatt'd up all summer. — Katie Garrity

La Roche-Posay Duo Dual Action Acne Spot

My tween has started to get large break outs on her forehead. She applied this every night before bed, and it cleared up her skin in a few weeks without any heavy drying. — Katy Elliott

Cute Ankle Socks

As a millennial, you can pry my no-show and ankle socks from my cold dead hands. But I do think the youth are onto something with all the cute high socks. These ones are soft with a fun little smiley face, and they have been comfortable to wear to the gym or running errands with Vans and jean shorts. — Katie McPherson

Earth Mama Lady Face Mineral Sunscreen

I love all-natural mineral sunscreen, but I hate how it makes me look like a ghost and how it feels so pasty going on. Enter Lady Face, which is a tinted mineral sunscreen that comes in a glue-stick-like tube. Perfect! I can carry it in my purse and apply it without getting my hands yucky. They have a version for kids, too, called Baby Face, though I haven't tried it yet. — Sarah Aswell

BTFBM Women One Shoulder Summer Dress

I ordered this dress for a summer wedding, and I am happy to report I have zero regrets. Well-made, affordable, and super cute! I was dancing all night with zero issues, plus if you're busty like me, the top part of the dress has tons of stretch! — Katie Garrity

The Original Butter Bell Crock by L Tremain

Once you learn butter doesn't have to be stored in the refrigerator, your life changes in absolutely magical ways. This butter bell is cute and folksy, but also practical. Fill the cup partway with cool water and press your butter into the bell, which hangs upside down. Voila! Fresh-tasting, soft butter whenever you need it. — Jamie Kenney

Alpine Muffy Kids Noise Cancelling Headphones for Kids

My girl is very sensitive to loud noises. We watched the fireworks on 4th of July with zero issues because these noise-cancelling headphones protected her ears and muffled the sounds. — Katie Garrity

Swim Goggle With Lash Extensions

My 11-year-old daughter picked these out. They fit great and don't fog up. They are actually pretty cute, and everyone gets a kick out of them at the pool. — Katy Elliott

BeneFiber On The Go Packets

I have trouble remembering to take my vitamins, AND I have trouble getting as much fiber as my doctor recommends. I love these to-go packets that I can throw in my purse and add to my water bottle super easily. I like the ones that don't have any flavoring — it means I can add them to more types of liquids. — Sarah Aswell

Meloway Hydrating Matte Lipstick

I hate how most matte lipsticks feel dry and chalky or sticky on my lips. But this one was advertised as "moisturizing" and actually is! I love the Blushin' Bitch shade. — Sarah Aswell

A 3-lb. Bag Of Jelly Beans

Our toddler, like most, is food-motivated, so we needed a big supply of something good to use as a reward during potty training. He loves running to the pantry after a successful bathroom trip to choose which color jelly beans he wants. I love having enough of them that I can always sneak a few for my own hard work with no fear of running out. The citrus ones really slap. — Katie McPherson

iPower Elastic Trellis Netting

I wanted my cucumbers and green beans to have a little more room to maneuver, but I didn't feel like building an entire raised-bed apparatus, either. So, I slapped this puppy up against my fence, and now the green beans look like an aesthetic choice rather than an attempt to save some money on groceries. Success! — Kelly Faircloth