14 Amazon Purchases Scary Mommy Editors Are Loving In March 2024

If you’re a mom in America, chances are you shop on Amazon. It’s just one of those things. And chances are you have some favorite finds — from beauty to random home products, and everything in between. So we, the editors of Scary Mommy, have decided to start a new column wherein we highlight our favorite purchases from the past month. And since we’re already three months into the year, you get a two-fer: Here are our favorite random Amazon purchases from January, February and March 2024.

Happy shopping, and apologies to your bank account.

Maree Marine Collagen Facial Masks

I follow several skincare people on Instagram, and recs from @myglowtos never disappoint. I cannot tell you how much I love these masks. I use one every other night; they are super hydrating. I’ve noticed as I enter deeper into my 40s that my skin has lost some sheen, but when I use these, my skin literally glows the next morning. They're not cheap — $19.95/6 — but if you Subscribe and Save the price goes down a bit. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Bits and Pieces Puzzle Keeper

I love doing puzzles, but pets and kids means they get ruined before I ever get them finished. No more! This thing lets you put puzzles away safely when you're not working on them. It also frees up table space so you can easily puzzle and then eat dinner, etc. — Sarah Aswell, Senior Editor, News & Social

Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Fleece Hoodies

A full-zip sweatshirt brings me back to high school in the ‘90s. It works as a layer, but also a light jacket come spring. The sweatshirts come many colors, but I picked navy and went up a size to make it cozy. I ironed on these eyeballs to give a little street-style upgrade. Your tweens might even ask for one, too! — Katy Elliott, Senior Editor, Personal Stories

EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

For parents with kids who are constantly eating snacks in the back seat, this garbage can will save your life. Easy to clean and convenient, this trash can will help curb Messy Parent Car Woes. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

First Aid Only 442 All-Purpose Emergency First Aid Kit

I bought this for Girl Scouts, but honestly? Get yourself one and stick it in your car. I recently had to take a First Aid class (also for Girl Scouts), and it left me newly aware of just how easily you might need to patch somebody up. This one is small, comprehensive, and not very expensive. — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Card Game

Yes, we’re terribly late to the party here, but we *finally* ordered Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza and have been having such a blast. My kids and I ended up in full-blown laughter-induced tears the first time we played! It’s such a simple, low-time-commitment way to squeeze in some quality family bonding. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle

Clover Crochet Hooks

I've been crocheting since the pandemic, and up until recently, I've been using the standard hooks that cost just a few dollars for a whole set. But... I kept hearing about Clover hooks. I finally bit the bullet and bought the set of 10, and I'm so glad I did! They really feel like the Lexus of crochet hooks and, more importantly, my hands don't get as sore. Definitely hiding these from my crocheting tween — these are mine! — Sarah Aswell

Flight Flap Phone & Tablet Holder Stand

Simple design that bends to hold your phone so you can watch movies without holding it. I used on a recent flight. And now that we are back home, I use it to prop up my phone in the kitchen to view recipes and in front of my yoga mat when I do an online class streamed from my phone. — Katy Elliott

Madewell Women's Short Sleeve Harley Tee

Yes, you can order Madewell on Amazon! This white tee is a basic in my wardrobe that pairs perfectly with jeans or for a pop of style under a sweater. — Katie Garrity

ANRABESS Swimsuit Crochet Swim Cover-Up

I now have this coverup in hot pink and black. It's super comfy and long enough to look more like a dress than a cover-up (though you prob couldn't get away with wearing it as one). It handles the wash well, too. I can already tell it's gonna be a staple for my summer beach days. — Kate Auletta

Cross-Body Phone Case

I got this for my tween daughter to carry her phone on a trip. I felt like I didn't have to worry about it dropping out of a pocket or her forgetting it on a plane. She liked the color, so preppy! — Katy Elliott

Schleich Farm World 3-Barrel Rodeo Racing Playset

My kid loves this company's unicorns and other fantastical creatures (which, fair warning, are VERY detailed. Surprisingly so!) She's been trying (and failing) to give them bridles made out of ribbon, so I decided to surprise her with this new addition. I'm holding onto it for a random day off school. — Kelly Faircloth

Calico Board Game

I am really getting into indie board games, and this is one of my favorites. Each player builds a quilt to attract cats onto it — for points! I love that it's not very competitive (everyone is working on their own board) but more relaxing instead. And you can talk throughout the game. The game pieces are lovely, and it's a perfect family game. You can play it at two difficulty levels, depending on if kids are involved. — Sarah Aswell

Ewedoos Yoga/Workout Leggings

I wanted to add a few more pairs of workout pants to my gym rotation, and this price point made me feel OK with buying multiples. So did the 14,000+ reviews! They haven’t disappointed. The leggings offer control without feeling too restrictive (they’re actually comfortable), don’t roll down, have multiple sleek but spacious pockets, and aren’t see-through when you bend over. — Julie Sprankles