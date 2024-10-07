Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These 60 Cheap Things That Seem So Expensive

If you’ve had your eye on a few luxurious home or fashion finds but are waiting for a sale or for your bonus to drop into your bank account, you no longer have to wait. Every item on this list looks and feels so posh but comes with a price tag that will have you feeling all kinds of good about your finances. Ahead, find everything from gold accessories to self-care must-haves and decor items that will make your home feel extra fancy. Scroll on to shop the edit of 60 expensive-looking (but secretly budget-friendly) finds.

01 This Upscale Garbage Can With A Touchless Lid ELPHECO Automatic Garbage Can $35 This smart garbage can looks so sleek that you'll wish you bought it sooner. The modern fluted design, with gold-tone accents, seamlessly blends in with a variety of home decor, making it a great choice for the bathroom, office, and beyond. Plus, the touchless sensor lid adds convenience while sealing in odors. Available sizes: 1.3 Gallons — 2 Gallons
Available colors: 4

02 These Velvet Pillow Covers With A Cult Following MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $12 Get the look and feel of velvet for less with these premium pillow covers. They're crafted from a soft and smooth velvety material and feature a hidden zipper for easy removal when it's time to clean them. You're sure to appreciate the affordable price for a pack of two, and that they come in so many sizes and colors. No wonder they've earned a 4.6-star rating after 76,000 reviews. Available sizes: 12 x 12 Inches — 26 x 26 Inches
Available colors: 50

03 This Spoon Rest That Elevates The Everyday Miamolo Spoon Rest $15 The scalloped sides on this spoon rest give it a high-end look that you'll want to show off. And since it's crafted from glazed ceramic, it prevents food residues from sticking to the surface so you can keep it by your stovetop for all your cooking needs — and pop it in the dishwasher when needed. Choose from solid and chic checkered patterns. Available colors: 7

04 These Flameless Candles That Look So Chic Eywamage Grey Glass Flameless Candles (3-Piece Set) $25 These are the kind of candles you can safely leave on all night — and they won't burn out either. That's because they're completely flameless and feature a long-lasting battery life. And with chic mirrored holders and realistic-looking flames that flicker like the real thing, you'll hardly miss your traditional candles. The three-piece set is offered in a range of hues to fit your decor. Available colors: 10

05 This Layered Gold Bracelet Set For An Instant Stack DEARMAY 14-Karat Gold Bracelet (5-Pieces) $17 See on Amazon Get a stunning layered accessory look for an incredible price with this five-piece bracelet set. Each bracelet features a unique design — including a classic herringbone chain — that looks great when worn together or solo. And since they’re plated with real 14-karat gold, they’re completely waterproof and tarnish-resistant.

06 This Adhesive Light Strip For An Instant Home Upgrade POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting $15 Home lighting can make all the difference, but you don't have to hire an electrician to get the scheme of your dreams. This LED light strip offers a warm glow and installs in minutes thanks to the battery-operated design and included adhesive that sticks to wood, metal, glass, and more. Available colors: 2

07 These Apothecary-Style Syrup Dispensers Molimoli Coffee Syrup Dispenser (2-Pack) $19 Take your coffee station from basic to bougie with these gorgeous syrup dispensers. They're crafted from thick, durable glass and feature apothecary-style gold-tone pumps. The set includes 16 pre-printed labels with options for caramel, French vanilla, and more — plus a couple of blank labels for your customized flavorings. Available sizes: 350ml — 500ml
Available colors: 3

08 These Ultra-Smooth Satin Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $7 Your hair and skin will thank you after sleeping on these satin pillowcases. The super-smooth weave is designed to offer comfort and prevent damage to skin and hair, like creases and breakage. At such an affordable price for a two-pack — and with so many colors to choose from — you'll want to stock up. Available sizes: Standard — Body
Available colors: 39

09 This Japanese Cleansing Balm With A Near-Perfect Rating JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm $15 See on Amazon Reviewers are raving over this affordable cleansing balm (just scope the 4.6-star rating after 16,000 reviews). Formulated with Japanese pearl barley, vitamin E, and orange peel oil, it helps cleanse, hydrate, and moisturize skin. Gently rub it over your face to remove makeup and impurities, rinse, and pat dry for a refreshed feel with no residue. One impressed shopper noted, “The formula is gentle yet powerful, and it has a lovely, refreshing feel.”

10 A Voice-Activated Smart Light Switch That's Easy To Install Tapo Smart Light Switch $12 It's officially the future. This smart light switch offers hands-free control of your home's lights when synced to your preferred virtual assistant, including Alexa. Alternatively, you can control it from the free Tapo app. "The setup process was incredibly straightforward—connecting to my Wi-Fi network and integrating with the Tapo app was quick and hassle-free," reported one shopper, adding, "The app interface is user-friendly, allowing for easy adjustment of brightness levels and scheduling of lighting routines."

11 This Candle Warmer That Can Be Used 2 Ways CANDLE WARMERS 2-in-1 Candle and Fragrance Warmer $24 See on Amazon Add a luxurious touch to your home with your favorite scents. Simply place your candle on the lower plate of the candle warmer to slowly release scents without ever lighting a flame — or use the top warming dish for wax melts. You’ll love how it preserves your candles as well as how upscale the bronze and walnut design looks.

12 This Low-Pile Rug That's So Easy To Clean Yamaziot Washable Area Rug $20 Finally, an affordable area rug that's easy to keep clean. This low-pile area rug features an upscale pattern that looks great when placed at doorways, in front of kitchen and bathroom counters, and even at the bedside. But the best part is that it's completely machine washable for the easiest upkeep. Available sizes: 2 x 3 feet — 9 x 12 feet
Available colors: 6

13 This Cuticle Oil Infused With Real Flowers Blossom Scented Cuticle Oil $7 See on Amazon This cuticle oil is infused with real flowers that not only look pretty but add to its incredible scent and hydrating properties. The vegan formula helps nourish nails and cuticles and leaves behind no sticky or oily residue, for healthier-looking and feeling hands. Choose from so many scents, matcha and gingerbread.

14 These Peel & Stick Shower Caddies That Hold A Ton Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer (2-Pack) $10 Made from premium, rust-proof metal these budget-friendly shower caddies are meant to last. The ultra-strong adhesive mount ensures a durable hold even when at its weight capacity (40 pounds). A roomy design and integrated hooks hold everything from shampoo bottles to loofahs and more. Plus, they adhere to most surfaces, including tile, glass, and marble, and are non-marking for renter-friendly use. Available colors: 8

15 This Modern Outlet Extender With A Shelf & Night Light Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf and Night Light $15 Plug in this modern outlet extender to free up space and provide surge protection for all your tech. It includes five AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB C outlet. Additional convenient features include a built-in night-light and a mini shelf for setting down your phone or portable speaker while it charges. No wonder it's a best-seller on Amazon. Available colors: 2

16 This Weighted Blanket For Every Season L'AGRATY Weighted Blanket $35 Enjoy a calm feeling every time you cozy up with this weighted blanket. Each box stitched section is filled with hypoallergenic glass beads that offer a cooling sensation in the summer and breathable warmth in the winter. Plus, the microfiber outer layer provides a soft surface if you're using as a standalone blanket, although it also comes with eight duvet ties if you're inserting it. Available sizes: 48 x 72 inches | 15 Pounds
Available colors: 1

17 This Mug Warmer For Perfecting Your Daily Cup Of Joe Oracer Coffee Mug Warmer $20 Never sip a cup of cold coffee again when you use this must-have mug warmer. The sleek surface provides a variety of heating levels to keep your beverage at the ideal sipping temperature. And with an auto shut-off feature designed to stop heating after five minutes of removing your mug, you can feel safe using this highly rated gadget even when you're sleep-deprived. Available colors: 2

18 This Electric Glass Kettle With A Modern Design OVENTE Glass Electric Kettle $16 You're sure to enjoy your daily bev with this popular electric kettle. Modern features include a bright and sleek exterior, a glass carafe, and an LED light function. It also boasts super-fast heating, auto-shutoff, and boil-dry protection. Choose from a variety of colors to perfectly match your kitchen space. Available colors: 7

19 A Spa-Like Rain Shower Head With The Easiest Installation GURIN Shower Head $20 Take your daily shower routine to spa status with this surprisingly affordable rain shower head. It features a long-lasting luxurious chrome finish and anti-clogging silicone nozzles so you'll always enjoy a smooth experience. Plus, it boasts a tool-free installation that can be done in a minute. Choose from a variety of finishes to perfectly match your bathroom space. Available colors: 6

20 These Portable Handwarmers That Make Great Gifts Gutimo Electric Handwarmers (2-Pack) $20 Pop these ultra-portable, reusable hand warmers into your pockets for maximum comfort on chilly days. They heat up in just three seconds, and the long-lasting rechargeable battery provides warmth for up to 12 hours. Buy a pair for yourself and as gifts for all the outdoor enthusiasts in your life. Available colors: 6

21 This Effective Hair Remover With Nearly 100,000 5-Star Reviews Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover $17 This hair remover has nearly 100,000 five-star reviews, so you know it's as effective as it is affordable. The rose gold head offers a close shave that quickly and painlessly removes unwanted hair from the entire face and even from smaller parts of the body like your toes. And since it features a compact design, it's as easy to carry around as a tube of lipstick. Available colors: 6

22 A Wine Opener That Works Like Magic COKUNST Electric Wine Opener $10 Popping a bottle of your favorite vino just got easier with this posh electric wine opener. You (and your guests!) will be impressed by its sleek look and effortless cork removal function. Simply slide it over a bottle, press the side button, and watch the cork come out like magic. And it even includes an integrated foil remover. Available colors: 2

23 A Stylish, Portable Speaker With Shockingly Great Sound LENRUE A2 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $15 The compact size of this wireless Bluetooth speaker makes it perfect for taking on the go. But don't let the size and incredible price tag fool you — reviewers say the sound quality is awesome. "Given the size of this little speaker, I'm super impressed with the sound quality. It's perfect for my small office and blends in seemlessly with the computer equipment on my desk," said one happy shopper. Available colors: 7

24 This Modern Monitor Stand Made From Tempered Glass Hemudu Clear Computer Monitor Stand $22 Upgrade your office space on a budget with this modern monitor stand. It features a minimalist design crafted from tempered glass, so it not only looks elegant and expensive but is designed to last, too. The best part is that it offers the perfect monitor height to maintain an ergonomic position for all-day comfort while you work. Available colors: 2

25 This Posh Gadget For Keeping Your Desk Clean prowithlin Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $13 This mini vacuum cleaner has some serious suction power, making it ideal for keeping small spaces tidy — like your desktop. Plus, the cordless design adds to its convenience so you won't have to deal with a tangle of cords while you clean up. It's a posh gadget you're sure to love, and it even includes a USB cord for recharging. Available colors: 3

26 This Cozy, Plush Blanket At A Giftable Price Bedsure Charcoal Fleece Blanket $17 This plush blanket looks and feels so good, but is so budget-friendly, that it's sure to become your new go-to for gifting (including to yourself). The high-density microfiber material offers comfort, breathability, and durability. Now all that's left to do is choose your favorite color(s) — there are over 30. Available sizes: Kids — Oversized King
Available colors: 34

27 These Chenille Towels Poufs That Are So Convenient Sophie & Panda Fuzzy Ball Towel (Set of 2) $15 Say goodbye to wet and musty hand towels when you use these chenille towel balls. They provide maximum absorption and dry quickly, plus they're just so chic. Hang them from the convenient loops for easy-to-reach use in the bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere you need a place to dry your hands. With two in the set, you'll be able to place one wherever you need a quick dry. Available colors: 3

28 This Fancy Electric Lighter With A Flexible Design MEIRUBY Rechargeable USB Electric Lighter $10 This is the fanciest looking lighter you can find, but it's also electric, which means it's wind-proof so you can use it outdoors with zero issues. And because it features a long, flexible design, you can even use it for hard-to-reach places — like to light your tall pillar candles without burning yourself. Simply charge it up via the included USB cable when it needs more juice. Available colors: 13

29 This Chic Flower Vase For All The Book Lovers Puransen Flower Book Vase $10 Tuck this modern flower vase into your book collection, along with your favorite blooms for the ultimate statement piece. It's crafted from crystal clear acrylic for a minimalist look and durable quality designed to last. With a few colorful options to choose from, you're sure to find one to match your home. Available colors: 5

30 This Luxurious Foam Maker To Enhance Your Face & Body Wash NOONI Marshmallow Whip Cleanser Tool $7 See on Amazon Turn your face or body wash into a whipped texture with this marshmallow whip maker. Simply add a few drops of your go-to cleanser to the container along with water to the fill line, then pump. Not only does the resulting cloud-like texture feel amazing but it also makes your cleansers last longer (aka it saves you money).

31 This Down Alternative Comforter For All Seasons LINENSPA All Season Down Alternative Comforter $30 Enjoy the soft and cozy feel of this affordable bed comforter all year round. It's made from soft microfiber, making it a hypoallergenic alternative to down comforters, but with the same comfort and breathability. Expert box stitching ensures an even feel wash after wash. Choose from solid, stripes, and more. Available sizes: Twin — Oversized King
Available colors: 13

32 This K-Beauty Facial Essence For Glowing Skin SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Essence $20 See on Amazon A couple of spritzes of this luxurious Korean facial essence will have your skin feeling instantly refreshed. It’s formulated with cucumber extract, nutrient-dense marine minerals, and aloe leaf juice to help hydrate and rejuvenate skin. Apply it to clean skin daily for results in just a few weeks.

33 These Luxurious Sheets For The Best Night's Sleep Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) $25 Luxurious linens are essential for a good night's sleep, making this highly rated sheet set a must-buy. They're woven from a soft and smooth microfiber fabric, offering maximum comfort and softness. And the affordable set even includes four standard pillowcases, so you can pile on the pillows. Available sizes: Twin — California King
Available colors: 10

34 This Easy-Release Ice Cube Tray For Slow-Melting Square Cubes Nax Caki Large Ice Cube Tray with Lid $7 Chill your favorite beverages with a little help from this modern ice cube tray. The food-safe silicone tray makes extra-large, square ice

35 This Travel Mirror With A Bonus Gift Mocado LED Foldable Travel Makeup Mirror $16 See on Amazon As if this affordable and travel-friendly mirror weren’t amazing enough with its folding design and LED lighting options, it also comes with a bonus mirror with 10x magnification for an even closer look during your self-care routine. It’s available in a variety of colors, including a stunning rose gold. Available colors: 9

36 This Magnetic Charging Pad For Your iPhone ESR for Magsafe Charger $10 See on Amazon This affordable charging pad makes keeping your Apple tech charged so convenient. You can place it on any flat surface or simply stick it to the back of your device while in use thanks to the powerful magnetic design. And with a durable nylon cord in an extended 5-foot length, you don’t have to hover over an outlet. Available colors: 7

37 This Ultra-Comfy Inflatable Neck Pillow With A Travel Pouch Cabeau Air TNE Inflatable Travel Neck Pillow $25 See on Amazon Travel in ultimate comfort with this highly rated neck pillow that comes with its own storage pouch. The inflatable design means it won’t take up too much space in your bag. Simply blow into the easy access valve to enjoy 360-degree plush support, complete with a chin strap to keep it securely in place so you can nod off and enjoy the ride. When you return home, toss the removable cover into the washer to keep things fresh. Available colors: 3

38 This Mini Flat Iron That’s So Affordable Wavytalk Mini Flat Iron $12 See on Amazon Whether you have limited bathroom storage or just travel often, this mini flat iron is a must. Although compact and super affordable, it effortlessly straightens hair with its anti-tug floating ceramic plates, leaving your hair looking like you just left the salon. When you’re finished, engage the safety lock and slip it into the included storage bag. Available colors: 6

39 This Quiet Coffee Grinder That’s Also Great For Nuts, Spices, & More Wancle Coffee Grinder $14 See on Amazon Grind your coffee beans like the pros with this budget-friendly coffee grinder. The powerful yet quiet motor and sharp blades grind coffee to perfection with options for ultra-fine to course, and everything in between. One-touch operation technology makes it a convenient kitchen tool — and one that you’ll reach for to grind nuts, spices, peppercorns, and more. Available colors: 18

40 This Wireless Doorbell That Requires No WiFi Connection SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $18 See on Amazon Never miss a package delivery or guest again with this budget-friendly wireless doorbell set. It’s easy to install and customize since it requires no WiFi connection and offers over 50 chime sounds. Plus, it’s weatherproof (-4 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit), which means you can enjoy the convenience it provides all year round.

41 This Slim Pitcher That’s Virtually Unbreakable Amazing Abby Slim Tritan Pitcher $24 See on Amazon Made from ultra-strong Titan, this slim pitcher resists breakage, making it a long-lasting serverware find that you’ll use for years to come. An integrated handle makes pouring so easy that the whole family can help serve. You’ll appreciate that it’s dishwasher-safe and affordable, too. Available colors: 4

42 These Versatile Adhesive Wall Hooks With A High-End Finish Luckyiren Deluxe Razor Holder for Shower Set (4-Pieces) $6 See on Amazon These versatile wall hooks feature a brushed metal finish that looks so high-end. Install them using the included adhesive for a stronghold that’s guaranteed to be the perfect place to store razors, hand towels, and even kitchen utensils. And since they’re suitable for a variety of surfaces, you can use them in almost any room of the home. Available colors: 2

43 The Budget-Friendly Knife Set Reviewers *Love* nuovva Professional Kitchen Knife Set (5-Pieces) $8 See on Amazon A good set of kitchen knives doesn’t have to set you back hundreds of dollars, and this highly rated yet low-priced find is the proof. Thousands of reviewers rave about how well the ultra-sharp stainless steel blades slice through a variety of foods, including delicate tomatoes. With five essential knife sizes included in the set, you’ll always have the right one for your cooking needs. Available colors: 7

44 This Electric Callus Remover You Can Use In The Shower PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Removers $24 See on Amazon Effortlessly achieve baby-smooth feet with this rechargeable electric callus remover. This affordable self-care tool comes with three rollers, so you can choose from course to delicate surfaces. Simply switch it on and let it do the hard work of scrubbing for you. And since it’s waterproof, you can even use it in the shower. Available colors: 3

45 These Cord Organizers For A Tidy Home DZDOV Cord Organizer (4-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Get the look and convenience of an expertly organized home with this affordable four-pack of cord holders. They stick to a variety of surfaces, including kitchen appliances and glass, offering a place to neatly wrap cords. And with a flexible silicone design complete with a notch, they make keeping cords organized as easy as it gets.

46 The Super-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet You Can Use Right Away Fresh Australian Cast Iron Skillet $22 See on Amazon Cast iron is the supreme choice for even cooking and heat retention, making this highly rated skillet a must. The super seasoned, nonstick surface means you can get started right away — not to mention the helper handle and side spout for easy, mess-free pouring. As one reviewer raved, “Exceeding my expectations. I like this pan out of the box better than my Lodge pans. So smooth. Seasoning it comes with is great. Developing even better seasoning.”

47 A Knife Sharpener For Like-New Blades KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $11 See on Amazon Keep your knives and shears in like-new condition with this budget-friendly knife sharpener that’s so easy to use. Simply glide the blades back and forth through the fine or course slot to achieve pro results in seconds. The nonslip handle and base add an essential safety element. Available colors: 3

48 This Roll-Up Drying Rack For Saving Counter Space Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See on Amazon If you’re looking to add a big-impact upgrade to your kitchen without spending a lot of money, this affordable, roll-up drying rack is what you need. It’s made of durable stainless steel that’s heat resistant (up to 400 degrees) so it doubles as a cooling rack, and it can hold over 30 pounds. Rubber edges keep it securely in place over your sink, and when you’re done using it, it rolls up compactly for easy storage. Available sizes: 17.5 x 11.8 inches — 20.5 x 13.7 inches

49 These Night Lights That Look Like Jewels GE Jewel LED Night Light (2-Pack) $7 See on Amazon If you’re searching for a night light with a chic vibe, this set by trusted brand GE might be a match. The two-pack of lights features a jewel-like design and warm amber glow that looks so elegant. Convenient features include dusk-to-dawn sensors and energy-efficient bulbs that are ultra-long lasting.

50 This Extra-Large Bamboo Cutting Board With Juice Grooves Empune Extra Large Cutting Board $18 See on Amazon This cutting board makes kitchen prep and serving a dream, thanks to its extra-large size and convenient add-ons. It’s crafted from durable bamboo and features a deep juice groove for catching runoff and side handles for easy carrying. And since it’s designed to resist stains, it’s sure to look beautiful with proper maintenance. Available sizes: 16" L x 10" W x 0.7" H — 36" L x 24" W x 1” H

51 This Electric Facial Cleaning Brush With A Heat Function COSLUS Facial Cleansing Brush $30 See on Amazon You might expect to pay a ton for an ultrasonic face scrubber like this, so you’ll be happy to know that it’s actually super affordable. And, according to reviewers, it works great, too. The curved brush head features a food-grade silicone surface designed to gently remove impurities, even in harder-to-reach areas, like around the nose. Use the heating function for gentle massage, too. Plus, two-hour charge provides over 30 days of continuous use. Available colors: 3

52 This Detangling Hair Brush That Doesn’t Tug Ninabella Organic Detangling Hair Brush $8 See on Amazon If combing your kid’s hair (or your own) is met with tears, this detangling hair brush is a must. The flexible design helps prevent tugging with bristles that effortlessly detangle hair while providing a relaxing scalp massage. The ergonomic handle makes hair brushing even easier. Available colors: 10

53 These Whiskey Stones That Won’t Dilute Your Drinks Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (Set of 6) $5 See on Amazon Upgrade cocktail time with this set of six rustic whiskey stones. They’re crafted from natural granite so they chill drinks to perfection without diluting them. They come packed in a gift-worthy box complete with a real wooden tray that will look great on your bar or coffee table. Available colors: 4

54 This Ruffled Bed Skirt With An Upscale Look & Feel Amazon Basics Lightweight Ruffled Bed Skirt $12 See on Amazon Add this ruffled bed skirt to your box spring to give your room a timeless look. It’s made from opaque white microfiber and features a 16-inch drop, giving it an upscale look and feel that will also hide any junk you might be storing underneath your bed. And since it covers the entire box spring, it stays neatly in place. Available sizes: Full — King

55 This Tennis Bracelet That Looks Like The Real Thing MEVECCO Gold Plated Bracelet $15 See on Amazon Get the look of real diamonds with this wallet-friendly tennis bracelet. It features shimmering cubic zirconias set within a 14-karat gold-plated chain. A lobster clasp complete with a dangling round “diamond” charm adds to its maximalist appeal. Choose from so many designs to find your ideal accessory.

56 These Pro-Quality Velour Beauty Sponges Pimoys Triangle Makeup Puffs (6-Pieces) $6 See on Amazon These beauty sponges are pro-quality. Made from soft velour, they’re ideal for applying and blending foundation, applying loose powders, and absorbing oil in the T-zone. Use them wet or dry, and when they’re dirty, hand wash them to reuse them again. Since they’re so affordable, you can stock up so you’ll never run out. Available colors: 18

57 This Exfoliating Salt Scrub For Silky-Smooth Skin Bare Botanics Unscented Body Scrub $27 See on Amazon Achieve silky smooth skin without any overwhelming perfumes. This exfoliating body scrub is made with ultra-fine sea salt for a gentle yet effective scrub, and infused with hydrating oils including Argan and jojoba. The generously sized jar makes for a long-lasting self-care treat at a great value. And it even comes with a wooden spoon to make application easy.

58 This Salon-Quality Keratin & Biotin Hair Mask Vitamins Keratin Hair Mask Deep Conditioner $20 See on Amazon Restore your tresses with this highly rated hair mask. Infused with collagen, keratin, and biotin, it’s designed to repair dry, damaged, and color-treated hair so that it’s once again soft, manageable, and frizz-free. Apply it once a week to keep you looking like you just stepped out of a luxury hair salon.

59 This Affordable Face Mask & Jade Roller Set For Radiant Skin PerfeCore Facial Mask $8 See on Amazon Chill or warm this gel-filled mask for the ultimate at-home facial treatment. It helps to reduce headaches, swelling, and tired eyes and overall makes the skin glow. Plus, it comes with a 100% natural jade stone facial roller ideal for reducing the appearance of puffiness and wrinkles and supporting lymphatic drainage. Available colors: 3