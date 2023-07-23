Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Comfy, Cheap Basics That Look Expensive

When refreshing your wardrobe, there’s no better place to start than by upgrading the staples you wear on repeat with expensive-looking pieces that are just as comfy as they are affordable. Whether you’re looking for soft T-shirts and tanks, dresses that transition well from day to night, cozy sweatshirts, leggings that aren’t see-through, or undergarments that fit like a glove, this list has you covered for chasing after the kids, dressing up for date night, and more. Keep scrolling to see 50 finds you won’t believe you got on Amazon — and they’re all $50 or less.

01 A Pair Of Buttery Flared Leggings For Just $20 Amazon SATINA Palazzo Pants $20 See On Amazon Referred to as “buttery soft” by tons of reviewers on Amazon, these lightweight flared leggings will be your new go-to for everything from lounging to running errands. They have a good amount of stretch and a higher waistband for comfort. They’re available in solid colors and bold patterns in the listing. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

02 This Coordinating Loungewear Set That Comes In More Than 25 Shades Amazon ANRABESS Sleeveless Loungewear Set $46 See On Amazon This loungewear set looks (and feels) way more expensive than it actually is. The crop top boasts cute button detailing on the back and the pants are next-level comfy thanks to their wide waistband, pull-on style, and flowy fit. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

03 This Flowy T-Shirt Dress With 18,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Molerani Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress - $25 See On Amazon A casual take on an LBD, this T-shirt dress is one that you’ll wear on repeat — it comes in a bunch of other colors and patterns you’ll want to scoop up, too. It has a loose, flowy fit and a bit of stretch for comfort and hits right above the knees. Available colors: 53

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

04 A Double-Lined Bodysuit With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating Amazon PUMIEY Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon Stop fighting to keep your tank tops tucked in and reach for this sleeveless bodysuit that reviewers have given a 4.5-star overall rating. It can stretch up to twice its size and has a snap closure for easy on and off. “This tank is double lined. [...] It is so comfortable and has held up well in the wash,” wrote one fan. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

05 This Unique Mesh-Accented Tank Top That Comes Lined Or Unlined Amazon GOORY Women's V Neck Tank Top $21 See On Amazon Don’t settle for a plain tank when you can upgrade to this V-neck top with stylish mesh detailing. It has a relaxed fit and comes in a range of solids and patterns in the listing, as well as lined and unlined versions in select colors. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

06 This Pretty Button-Down Dress That’s Just $25 Amazon Amazon Essentials Button Down Dress $39 See On Amazon Go from the office to dinner out in this button-down dress that’s made from soft cotton with just a touch of stretch for comfort. The details that make this dress special include the side slits, belted waist, and collared neckline. It’s available in several great shades in the listing including sage green and lilac, as well as two striped versions. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

07 These $25 Sandals That Mold To Your Feet Amazozn CUSHIONAIRE Slide Sandals $25 See On Amazon The suede insoles of these strappy sandals contour to your feet during wear for the most comfortable fit imaginable. In fact, this pick boasts over 51,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The soft genuine suede lining adds to this pick’s comfort level and the adjustable straps ensure a secure fit. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 6 — 12

08 Some Popular Joggers That Are Nice Enough To Wear Out Amazon GYM PEOPLE Lightweight Joggers Pants $30 See On Amazon A best-seller on Amazon, these lightweight joggers are supremely stretchy and feature a smooth, wide waistband that is elasticized as well. The tapered leg elevates this pick; it doesn’t just have to be worn for workouts. “I feel like they are polished enough to wear out on errands, to a friends house or even to a casual restaurant,” wrote one fan. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

09 This Maxi Dress Available In 40+ Prints Amazon II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress $36 See On Amazon The side split on this maxi dress is a flirty look that has the added benefit of keeping you cooler in warm weather. The dress also features a V-shape neckline, straps that cross in the back, and a flowy fit. With over 45 colors and patterns (over 40 of which are florals) available, the toughest part will be choosing which one(s) to add to your closet. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A 3-Pack Of Cropped Tanks For Less Than $30 Amazon ODODOS Seamless Camisoles (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon This set of three seamless tanks costs less than $30 and they’re made from a ribbed material with a good amount of stretch. The cropped length is very now; you can’t go wrong wearing the tops with everything from biker shorts for workouts to high-waisted jeans for a night out. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 This 2-Pack Of Faux Leather Belts For An Instant Glow-Up Amazon Faux Leather Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2 Pack) $17 See On Amazon Adding a belt is a simple — and cheap — way to make any outfit a little more fashionable. This two-pack of faux leather belts features double-ring buckles in a trendy gold hue. There are seven different size choices in the listing to ensure a good fit. Available sets: 18

Available sizes: 22-26 inches — 54-58 inches

12 This Highly Rated Swingy Dress That Comes In Great Patterns & Solids Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $25 See On Amazon This surplice dress is an “absolute favorite wardrobe piece” according to one fan. The dress is positively flirty with its swingy shape and it comes in a range of fun color and pattern options — all for less than $25. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

13 These Closet-Staple T-Shirts That Also Come In Petite & Tall Amazon GAP Crewneck Favorite Tee T-Shirt (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon A wardrobe must-have, these white T-shirts can be worn on their own or as a layering piece. They’re made from a blend of cotton and modal and they boast a classic rounded neckline. They’re described as “fitted” so if you like a looser fit, consider sizing up. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large (Petite and tall sizes also available)

14 A Pair Of Lightweight Linen-Blend Pants For Warm Days Amazon Vansha Linen Palazzo Pants $31 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers indicate they wear these versatile palazzo pants with a smocked waistband on vacation or date nights, but also casually as a bathing suit cover-up. Made from a combination of cotton and linen, the flowy pants are lightweight and breathable for comfort in even the hottest of temps. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 These Workout Pants That Are Surprisingly Chic Amazon GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Workout Pants $28 See On Amazon When you want to look chic but stay comfortable, these cropped pants with flared bottoms and cropped legs are the solution. The pants are made from a breathable yet quick-drying fabric and they come in several neutrals and a Barbiecore pink. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 Some High-Waisted Biker Shorts That Come In 2 Lengths Amazon SATINA Biker Shorts - $16 See On Amazon Wear these biker shorts during workouts, underneath dresses, or even with your favorite tee for a casual look. This stretchy pair is well-loved on Amazon — the soft fabric and high waistband are comfortable, while the dual pockets are convenient. They come in 5- or 8-inch lengths in the listing. Available colors: 1

Available styles: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

17 A Viral Jumpsuit That Feels Like Pajamas Amazon Happy Sailed Sleeveless Jumpsuits $32 See On Amazon A style that has taken over TikTok, this sleeveless jumpsuit is wildly popular for a reason; it’s cute, yet comes with pajama-level comfort. One fan wrote, “These are so comfy, so stretchy, and the straps are adjustable so they can adjust to your height! [...] They really look good with a tank or tee underneath, or with a sweater over if it's chilly.” Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

18 These $20 Jeans That Reviewers Say Have Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Amazon KUNMI Flared Jeans $20 See On Amazon Denim doesn’t have to be uncomfortable; these flared jeans are made of soft yet stretchy fabric with a high percentage of cotton. The denim features a classic five-pocket design, a higher waist, and flared legs. “So cute and unbelievably comfortable. The PERFECT amount of stretch but wore them all day and no sagging or stretching out. Exactly as pictured and I am in love with them,” wrote one fan. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This High-Quality Maxi That Can Be Worn 2 Ways Amazon Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon This maxi dress is fitted through the chest and waist but flares to the hem and is made from a luxurious jersey material that’s smooth and soft. While plenty of Amazon reviewers wear it as-is, some knot it at the bottom to show off their shoes or change up the look. “I love the fit, the flow and the material. The quality is great,” wrote one shopper. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

20 These Memory Foam Sneakers That Come In Tons Of Colors Amazon Akk Womens Walking Tennis Shoes See On Amazon These walking sneakers pair memory foam cushioning with a breathable mesh design for comfort, as well as serious traction on the bottom. They’re available in a wide range of colors to match any outfit. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

21 A 2-Piece Ribbed Lounge Set That Comes In Lots Of Styles Amazon Lveberw Lounge Outfit $40 See On Amazon This ribbed lounge set is a stylish pair of pajamas that can double as a matching outfit for wearing out of the house, too. There are lots of styles to choose between in the listing depending on what you’re looking for. The two-piece set shown includes a cropped top and high-waisted pants with a flowy fit, but sleeveless tops and shorts are also available in the listing. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 These Loose-Fitting Pants With An Adjustable Paper Bag Waist Amazon SySea Palazzo Pants $35 See On Amazon The paper bag-style waistband on these palazzo pants is a cute added detail (as is the tied waist), but it also makes the pants adjustable and comfier — there are no uncomfortable zippers, buttons, or snaps to dig in. The material is lightweight and breathable and it even has pockets. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 A Pretty Dress (That’s Still Comfy) For Special Occasions Amazon BELONGSCI V-Neck Dress $26 See On Amazon Add this V-neck dress to your closet if you never know what to wear for special occasions. It’s made from chiffon (which makes it feel dressier compared to cotton), and the flowy bell sleeves bring the whole thing up a notch. It comes in tons of solid colors and a few patterns, so you can find one that aligns with your aesthetic. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

24 This Cropped Sweatshirt Reviewers Say Stacks Up To Lululemon Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Half Zip Long Sleeve Fleece $39 See On Amazon This stylish half-zip sweatshirt features a plush fleece lining and a sizable front pocket for stashing items. The thumb holes on the cuffs prevent the sleeves from getting pushed up during wear. “The best Lululemon dupe that ever could be. I want one in [every] color! I’m obsessed. The quality is perfect and it’s so comfortable,” wrote one fan. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 These Comfortable Jeggings That Also Come In Tall & Short Sizes Amazon Amazon Essentials Jeggings $26 See On Amazon These pull-on jeggings look put-together enough for work or date night, but they have all the comfort of a pair of sweatpants. The fabric blend is smooth, stretchy, and soft. They are even available in short and long lengths in the listing to accommodate different heights. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X (including tall and short sizes)

26 An Oversize Button-Down That Comes In 24 Colors Amazon BIG DART Oversized Button Down $25 See On Amazon This oversize button-down is effortless to wear. Toss it over any outfit to make it appear more fashionable. The sleeves can be worn down or rolled up, depending on the look you’re going for. There are tons of color options to choose from, ranging from neutrals to vivid hues to make a statement. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Wireless Bra You’ll Want To Wear Daily Hanes Comfy Support Wireless Bra - $15 See On Amazon This full-coverage T-shirt bra is the pinnacle of comfort — it’s completely seamless and wireless, made from a moisture-wicking fabric, and effortlessly stretchy. Plus, it’s tagless and the straps in the back easily convert from standard style to criss-cross. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Flowy Dress With Adjustable Straps Amazon ZESICA Square Neck Dress $47 See On Amazon Tie-up ribbon straps, a shirred and stretchy bodice, and a ruffled tier at the bottom are all welcome features on this summer-ready dress. Pair it with cute sandals for casual wear or add some elevated accessories (like heels or a statement purse) to dress it up. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 These Stretchy Bike Shorts Made With Moisture-Wicking Material Amazon GYM PEOPLE Athletic Bike Shorts $20 See On Amazon These athletic shorts are made from a blend of polyester and spandex to be moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and super stretchy. Plus, Amazon reviewers confirm that they aren’t see-through. The wide waistband won’t dig in and it has two sizable pockets. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 This Cozy Pullover That’s A Step Above Your Usual Hoodie Amazon Amazon Essentials Pullover Sweater $34 See On Amazon This ultra-soft pullover sweater is a step above your usual hoodie. It features natural fibers (hence why it’s so cozy) and ribbed detailing to round out the look. One reviewer confirmed, “I was looking for something basic, and nicer than a plain hoodie or athletic hoodie, but just as comfortable. This is it! I’m very sensitive to textures and this is extremely soft.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 These Capri Leggings That’ll Stay In Place During Workouts Amazon GYM PEOPLE Capri Leggings $23 See On Amazon The smooth, flat seams on these yoga leggings ensure you don’t encounter any rubbing as you rock them during your next workout session. Plus, the higher waistband won’t roll down mid-squat. You’ll also love the cooler capri length and side pockets for smaller necessities. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 A Pair Of Tiered Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants To Dress Up Any Top Amazon GRACEVINES Elastic Palazzo Pant $26 See On Amazon Between the elastic waistband, flowy fit, and soft fabric, these palazzo pants are certainly comfy. With their details and extra-wide legs, they can dress up any plain T-shirt or tank top. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 These 100% Cotton Shorts That Come In 35+ Shades Amazon Dokotoo Comfy Drawstring Shorts $26 See On Amazon Available in nearly 40 hues (including some fun patterns), you’ll find at least one pair of these drawstring shorts that vibes with your personal style. They’re made from 100% cotton and have a functional drawstring waistband that allows for a customized fit. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34 A Crewneck Bodysuit With A 4.4-Star Overall Rating Amazon Mangopop Crewneck Bodysuit $21 See On Amazon This is your sign to join the bodysuit fan club if you haven’t already — this pick is stretchy for comfort and has a sturdy snap closure that will keep it securely in place. You can pair it with anything including jeans, skirts, leggings, and shorts. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 This Trendy Midi Dress Reviewers Say Gets So Many Compliments Amazon LILBETTER Adjustable Strappy Dress $29 See On Amazon The midi length of this adjustable strappy dress is all the rage right now and this highly rated dress will keep you cool with its lightweight, stretchy fabric. “This dress is so cute, comfortable and affordable. The side slits are perfect and I [get] lots of compliments. It washes and dries with no shrinking and or pilling so far,” wrote one shopper. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 A Romantic Floral Dress For Just $35 Amazon ALLEGRACE Casual Dress $35 See On Amazon This flowy dress boasts sweet details, including puffed sleeves, a ruched bust, and subtle pleating. It’s the definition of garden-party chic and comes in several different florals in the listing, though solids are also available. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

37 This Jersey Dress With A Swingy Silhouette Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Swing Dress $26 See On Amazon The jersey material of this sleeveless dress feels remarkably smooth and soft on the skin. Plus, the swingy shape will give you freedom of movement as you wear it. “This dress is extremely comfortable and lightweight. Perfect for hot and humid days,” wrote one fan. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

38 A Wildly Comfy Wire-Free Bra That’s Also Seamless Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra $18 See On Amazon This supportive Bali bra is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time thanks to its stretchy cups, seamless lining, and slightly wider straps that don’t dig into shoulders. One reviewer raved, “This bra is so comfortable that you will forget that you have it on. Nice breathable, stretchy fabric. Excellent cup support.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 This Linen-Blend Sundress That Isn’t See-Through Amazon Zilcremo Sleeveless Halter Mini Dress $39 See On Amazon You won’t need to worry about this sleeveless sundress being see-through — it’s completely lined (a rare feature at this price point). It’s made from a blend of cotton and linen for softness and breathability and has multiple tiers for added flare. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

40 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress With 4,000+ 5-Star Reviews Amazon Romwe Off-The-Shoulder Dress $28 See On Amazon This swing dress is a favorite on Amazon because it sports unique details — like bold trumpet sleeves and a flirty off-the-shoulder neckline — but also because it’s a steal at less than $30. “The elastic bodice keeps all the material in one place (no sliding), and the colors are lovely and true to the photos. [...] One of my favorite aspects of this dress is that it has several layers of fabric, so it feels like a higher-quality piece,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 A Set Of Bamboo Underwear That Costs Less Than $5 A Pair Amazon KNITLORD Underwear (5-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Crafted from bamboo viscose, these bikini underwear are shockingly soft, but also breathable and moisture-wicking. The undies sit at your natural waist, and the lace trim ensures they don’t uncomfortably dig into your skin — they also have a touch of stretch to keep their shape. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

42 These Faux-Leather Slides Your Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandal $28 See On Amazon From daytime errands to dinner out, you’ll find yourself constantly reaching for these expensive-looking slip-on sandals. They’re made from faux leather with a thick strap that comes in various colors in the listing, including neutrals or bright options like jade and hot pink. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: 5 — 13

43 A Relaxed Twill Dress With Sweet Details Amazon Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress $30 See On Amazon The relaxed fit of this versatile twill dress will allow you to feel totally at ease when you wear it, but just because it’s comfortable doesn’t mean it sacrifices style. This pick has lots of pretty features, including a tiered bottom, square neckline, midi length, and a subtle striped print, though there are other options (including some solid color choices) in the listing to consider as well. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 This Sporty Dress With Built-In Shorts, A Bra, & Pockets Amazon Desol Tennis Dress $33 See On Amazon Not just great for tennis, this athletic dress features built-in shorts and a built-in bra with removable pads. It’s stretchy, moisture-wicking, and has an adjustable back for a custom fit. As an added bonus, there are two pockets in the shorts to stash smaller items. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

45 This Romper You Can Layer Or Wear On Its Own Amazon AUTOMET Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon This one-piece romper has tons of fans including one reviewer who wrote, “This is so comfortable, hugs in all the [right] places, and the material feels amazing.” It’s totally seamless and can be rocked on its own, or layered with other pieces; it’d look cute paired with an oversized flannel, a sweater tied around your waist, and more. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

46 A Pair Of T-Shirts That Cost Less Than $10 Each AMazon Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, $19 See On Amazon Versatile basics are the foundation of any wardrobe and these crewneck T-shirts are a wear-anywhere example. They’re made from a lightweight jersey cotton blend with some stretch, and they come in so many color and pattern sets that it’d be impossible to not find at least one set you love. Available sets: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

47 This 2-Piece Linen-Blend Set That Doesn’t Wrinkle Amazon AUTOMET 2-Piece Linen Outfit $39 See On Amazon Despite the fact that this two-piece set features a linen-viscose blend (making it lightweight and breathable), reviewers say it doesn’t need ironing to look great. “I was pleasantly surprised by this purchase. The fabric is cool and does not wrinkle easily as most linen fabric does,” wrote one shopper. The peplum top and relaxed-fit pants make this a comfy choice that instantly makes you look put together. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

48 These Cropped Pants That’s Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Dokotoo Drawstring Elastic Pants $29 See On Amazon Coming in at less than $30, these casual pants are easy on the budget — and the soft, lightweight material paired with the elastic drawstring waistband makes them easy to wear as well. They feature side pockets, a paper-bag waist, and a wide leg with a stylish cropped length. Pair them with heels and a blazer to dress them up or with sandals or sneakers for a more casual look. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

49 An Elegant Tank Top Reviewers Wear To Work Amazon Verdusa Crinkle Sleeveless Mock Neck Top $26 See On Amazon This unique tank top has a ton of texture and looks like it came from a high-end boutique, all for less than $30. One shopper commented, “It’s great under blazer when I am in the arctic AC of office buildings, and still nice and cool when I step back into the summer heat for happy hour. [...]. Easy-peasy wash and hang to dry.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large