Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These 50 Weird But Genius Things You Didn't Know You Needed

01 This Best-Selling Magnetic Tool That Grabs Stuff From Small Spaces Amazon RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool $21 See On Amazon When you drop something in a tight space, like the crack between your car seat and the middle console, it doesn’t have to be gone forever. You can use this magnetic pickup tool to reach it. The tool has an extendable neck that can reach up to 22.5 inches, along with a flashlight with three LED lights so you can see what you’re doing.

02 These Meal Prep Freezer Trays Amazon Souper Cubes 1 Cup Silicone Freezer Trays With Lids (2-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Make it easy on yourself to meal prep by using this set of silicone freezer trays. Each tray has four compartments that can hold up to 1 cup of food or liquid a piece. The tray is made of silicone, which makes it easy to remove frozen food. The trays come with lids to keep the contents fresh, too. Available colors: 4

03 This Cult-Fave Snail Mucin Skin Cream Amazon SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care $20 See On Amazon Snail mucin is known to do wonders for the skin. This particular Korean moisturizing night cream contains 97.5% snail mucin extract, all of which is ethically sourced from snails in their natural environment. The 2-ounce jar is also formulated with vitamin E, vitamin B5, and organic green tea for glowy, hydrated skin.

04 This Exfoliating Brush To Prevent Razor Burn & Unclog Pores Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $9 See On Amazon This exfoliating brush can help prevent ingrown hairs and razor burn, as well as help to unclog pores and increase circulation for healthier skin. The brush is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and it’s best to use the brush before you shave, after you get waxed, or as an exfoliator accompanied by a body wash. It can be used on wet or dry skin, and it can be used everywhere from the bikini area to your legs and armpits. Available colors: 3

05 This Faucet Splash Guard For Less Drips Around The Sink Amazon Meiliweser Silicone Faucet Splash Guard $15 See On Amazon This silicone faucet splash guard is a great way to keep the area behind and around your sink dry, and it’s also perfect for holding soap and sponges. The sloped design and wide drain outlet allow for ample water drainage. The brand notes that this splash guard is best suited for round base faucets. Available colors: 4

06 These Anti-Slip Dashboard Mats For Phones Amazon SlipToGrip Cell Pads Sticky Mats (Set of 6) $10 See On Amazon Place one of these anti-slip dashboard mats in your car, in a golf cart, on a boat, or anywhere else you want to safely place your phone. Six sticky gel pads come in the pack and they’re designed to keep your phone, sunglasses, or keys in place — even when things get bumpy.

07 This Drill Scrubber Set For Reaching All The Nooks & Crannies Amazon Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber (4-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Save time and effort when cleaning your kitchen counters, oven, bathtub, toilet, and more with this four-piece set of drill brush scrubbers. The attachments slide onto your existing drill so you can get an even better clean. The brushes come in three shapes to help reach all the tough spots, plus there’s an arm extender for reaching those hard-to-get-to crevices. Available colors: 5

08 This Aesthetically Pleasing Food Storage Container That Can Hold 2 Cups Amazon W&P Glass Lunch Bowl Container w/ Lid $25 See On Amazon You can use this glass container as storage for leftovers as well as bring it to work for lunch or to hold snacks. The airtight bowl is leakproof, microwave safe, and dishwasher safe and has a 2-cup capacity. The glass container has a silicone cover that looks great and keeps it protected. They look so good, in fact, you might want to purchase more than one to make a stunning set. Available colors: 7

09 This Flashlight Clip That Hooks Onto Clothes Amazon Alonefire LED Clip On Flashlight $13 See On Amazon If you’re in need of a hands-free light, check out this LED clip-on flashlight. It features two magnetic ends so it can clip to itself on thin fabric or stick to a metallic surface. The silicone shell is water-resistant but can’t be submerged in water. One fan raved, “Small enough to fit in a pocket, but stays put at my collar with the magnet. Great for the car as an emergency light.” Available colors: 3

10 This Adhesive Chalkboard Wallpaper For An Instant Room Refresh Amazon MMFB Chalkboard Decals (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Stick this chalkboard wallpaper to any flat surface to create an instant chalkboard. It’s great for walls or tables in an office, playroom, kitchen, or anywhere you want the option to draw or write with chalk. The adhesive is reusable and doesn’t leave residue behind. You get a total of three sheets, each measuring 9 feet — but there are other sizes available within the listing to customize for your needs. Available colors: 2

11 This Detangling Brush That Works On All Hair Types Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Through Brush $12 See On Amazon Whether you (or your kiddo) has curls or straight hair, this Glide Thru detangling brush does exactly what it’s designed to do: it glides through hair while detangling without the pain or hassle. The firm and durable bristles, along with the ergonomic shape of the brush, truly get the tangles out with minimal discomfort. And it works on wet or dry hair. Available colors: 17

12 These Extra-Absorbent Dish Towels Amazon Big Red House Kitchen Towels (6-Pack) $23 See On Amazon This six-pack of kitchen dish towels can absorb a large amount of water while remaining extremely soft. The machine-washable cotton towels are so good at cleaning up spills, they can replace paper towels, which ultimately saves you money while doing something good for the environment. Plus, they look chic in your kitchen. Available colors: 4

13 This Affordable Wireless Doorbell Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $13 See On Amazon If you want to add a wireless doorbell to your front door but don’t want to spend a lot, try this battery operated doorbell. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of a smart doorbell, but it does come equipped with 17 music tones and 35 chimes that you can pick and choose from. Plus, it has a long range and installation is a cinch.

14 This Trunk Organizer For Groceries & More Amazon DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Compact Car Trunk Organizer - $22 See On Amazon Place this compact trunk organizer in your car to keep the items in your trunk from rolling around. It features four outer pockets, along with three compartments for groceries, sports items, emergency kits, and any other loose clutter. The organizer can be strapped down so it stays firmly in place.

15 This Garden Tool Organizer For The Garage Wall Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder $15 See On Amazon Mount this tool organizer on the wall of your garage or tool shed to keep brooms, rakes, stick vacuums, and more accessible but out of the way. It has 11 total storage spots with five slots for brooms, mops, and even athletic equipment like baseball bats or tennis rackets, as well as six hooks for smaller items. Available colors: 4

16 This Spray Bottle That’ll Enhance Your Life Amazon FLAIROSOL Continuous Mister $15 See On Amazon Whether you use this highly efficient fine mist spray bottle to water your plants or to revive your curls, you’re not going to be disappointed with it. Pre-compression technology delivers an extra-long spray and it can be sprayed from any angle — which is a game-changer when it comes to spray bottles. Available colors: 5

17 This 41-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set Amazon Home Hero Kitchen Utensils Set (41 Pieces) $33 See On Amazon If you want a revamp of your kitchen utensils or if you are starting fresh in a new home, this kitchen utensil set has everything you need, including a whisk, spatula, tongs, pizza cutter, measuring spoons, can opener, and more. The high-quality utensils are made from durable stainless steel that’s conveniently dishwasher safe. Choose from a 41-piece (featured), 32-piece, or 54-piece set.

18 These Door Handle Stoppers To Protect Your Walls Amazon Strongest Wall Door Handle Stopper (6 Pieces) $10 See On Amazon This set of six door handle stoppers is great because they’ll protect your walls from damage when a door is swung open too hard, and you won’t even know they’re there. The durable rubber bumpers can be mounted via self adhesive, and they’re transparent so they blend into the wall. Available colors: 2

19 This 2-Pack Of Microfiber Hair Towels With Over 42,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Throw your wet hair in one of these lightweight microfiber hair towels and let it dry naturally while keeping it off your back. The brand promises that the soft material can absorb more than eight times its weight in water, so the they work quickly and efficiently. With a 4.6-star rating after 56,000 reviews, this two-pack of towels is sure to make your post-shower routine a little easier, whether at home or traveling. Available colors: 19

20 These Glass Mixing Bowls With Lids For Easy Storage Amazon FineDine Superior Glass Mixing Bowls (8 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon These dishwasher-safe glass mixing bowls are efficient, attractive, and they come with lids. The set comes with four bowls and four lids — which makes them easily stackable, saving you important space in your kitchen cabinets. Included in the set is a 4-quart bowl, a 2.5-quart bowl, a 1.5 quart bowl, and one that’s 27 fluid ounces. Available colors: 4

21 These Fan-Favorite Silicone Brushes For Applying Face Masks Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Brush (2 Pieces) - $6 See On Amazon Avoid getting your hands messy when it’s time to apply a face mask by using this set of two face mask brushes. The compact silicone wand makes it easy to apply thin layers of all types of skincare products, including masks, peels, serums, and moisturizers. They’re ultra-popular on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating after more than 78,000 reviews.

22 This Ring Light For Your Computer Or Phone Amazon GearLight Selfie Ring Light $12 See On Amazon You won’t have trouble finding your light with this selfie ring light. It provides the perfect lighting for Zoom calls, TikToks, reels, and more. The light offers several modes, including warm light, daylight, white light, and the option to dim. It can connect to your computer, tablet, or phone, and the rechargeable battery lasts up to two hours. There’s an included USB cable for charging back up when you need more juice.

23 This Genius Steering Wheel Tray For Easier Eating In The Car Amazon lebogner Steering Wheel Tray $10 See On Amazon If you often eat in your car, this steering wheel tray will absolutely improve your experience and keep crumbs from getting everywhere. The plastic tray hooks onto a car’s steering wheel so you can use it to hold food or your laptop while you’re pulled over. It even has a spot for a beverage and there’s a dedicated pen slot. One shopper raved, “Best invention for eating in your car.” Available colors: 14

24 This Facial Cleansing Kit That Makes Fluffy Foam Amazon Nooni Facial Cleansing Tool Marshmallow Whip Maker $13 See On Amazon If your favorite cleanser isn’t a foam but you want it to be, check out this super fun facial cleanser whip maker. Only a tiny dot of the included cleanser is needed to create an entire container of dense, marshmallow-like foam. You’ll feel like you’re at a luxe spa in the comfort of your own bathroom.

25 These Mini Glass Storage Containers That You’ll Reach For Constantly Amazon FineDine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers (Set of 6) $20 See On Amazon These strong glass food storage containers are perfect for meal prep, leftovers, kid’s snacks, and lunch on the go. The set comes with six 4-ounce containers with airtight lids, so you don’t have to worry about leakage if you plan to take them to work. The containers are also dishwasher and freezer safe, and they come in a round or box shape.

26 These 16-Ounce Glass Jars For All Your Beverages Amazon Paksh Novelty Travel Glass Drinking Bottle (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Save your beverages for later or bring them to go with this six-pack of reusable glass bottles. They’re ideal for storing fresh juice, smoothies, cold brew coffee, nut milks, and more. The lids screw on and create an airtight seal to keep your beverages fresh for longer. One shopper shared, “I love them for specialty drinks that I can take to work with me. They are very attractive and work very well for me.” Available colors: 2

27 This Light-Up Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon wobsion LED Travel Makeup Mirror $10 See On Amazon This travel makeup mirror is a convenient way to see your face with decent lighting no matter where you are. The compact LED light simulates daylight so you can create whatever flawless look you’re going for. It provides 10-times magnification and is offered in more than a dozen cute colors. Available colors: 13

28 This Cuticle Serum That Shoppers Swear By Amazon Onsen Cuticle Cream $12 See On Amazon The bottle is small, but shoppers report that this organic cuticle serum lasts a long time. The mineral-infused formula is ideal for healing dry cuticles — simply apply it to your cuticle area and massage it in for it to quickly absorb. There isn’t any sticky or oily residue left behind, just softer, moisturized cuticles.

29 This Stylish, Compact Elastic Wallet Amazon Thread Wallets Elastic Wallet $16 See On Amazon There’s no need to carry around a bulky wallet when you can use this slim elastic wallet. The minimalist wallet comes in several fun designs and can hold up to eight credit cards or some cards and cash. It has two outer pockets for easy access to your most used items. A keychain loop allows the wallet to attach to a lanyard or bag. Available colors: 17

30 This Cute Pair Of Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon POPCO Professional Silicone Oven Mitt $19 See On Amazon With heat resistance up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and substantial wrist and forearm coverage, there’s no way you’ll burn your hands while wearing these waterproof silicone oven mitts. The non-slip design makes it a lot less likely for a pot or pan to slip out of your hands, too. Available colors: 3

31 These Best-Selling Silicone Stove Gap Covers Amazon Linda's Essentials Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Place one of these stove gap covers on each side of your stove, sealing in that annoying gap where food and liquids easily drop. The heat-resistant silicone covers fit perfectly in the gap and can easy be taken out to throw in the dishwasher or hand wash. You get two in a pack. Available colors: 5

32 The UV-Protective Manicure Gloves Amazon SAVILAND UV Manicure Gloves $8 See On Amazon If you enjoy getting gel manicures but don’t love the idea of exposing your hands to the lamp’s UVA and UVB rays, try these UV manicure gloves. The gloves offer protection for UPF 200+ and are cut off at the nails so you can get your manicure without any worries. Available colors: 10

33 These Silicone Travel Bottles That Come With Stretchy Lanyards LinkIdea Portable Silicone Travel Bottles Set $10 See On Amazon This silicone travel bottle set comes with three 1.3-ounce refillable containers for shampoo, body wash, facial cleanser, hand sanitizer, and any other liquid you want to travel with. You can bring the bottles in your carry-on for plane travel because of their TSA-approved size. They come with stretchable lanyards to easily attach to your bag.

34 This Genius Nail Polish Holder Amazon tweexy Hinge Untippable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $15 See On Amazon Prevent your nail polish from spilling over by using this untippable bottle holder. It’s basically like having someone hold the bottle for you without the possibility of getting distracted. The base of the holder is made of smartgrip airlock suction to keep it in place. You’ll marvel at how much easier it is to do your nails with this angled, adjustable little gadget. Available colors: 6

35 This Griddle Set For Picture-Perfect Breakfast Bites Amazon Cuisinart CGR-400 Ultimate Griddle Ring Set (4 Pieces) $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re cooking over-easy eggs, omelets, pancakes, or all of the above, this non-stick griddle ring set ensures they’ll have a perfect round shape. The set comes with four pieces: two 4-inch rings for eggs, one 6-inch ring for pancakes, and one 8-inch ring for omelets.

36 These Best-Selling Dip Clips For The Car Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip $10 See On Amazon Dipping your nuggets or fries in the car has never been so easy. This pack of two dip clips is a true game-changer for in-car dining. It can hook onto basically any air vent and rotate and lock into 16 positions for different vent angles. An interior container can easily be removed and washed, too. One reviewer noted, “Never knew I needed them but they’re convenient and fun. Easy to use. Nice gift too.” Available colors: 4

37 This Shower Drink Holder You Absolutely Need Amazon 30 Watt Sudski Shower Drink Holder $15 See On Amazon Whether it’s for you, your partner, or that one friend who loves a good shower drink, this highly rated drink holder is a genius way to bring the party to the shower (or to stay hydrated, depending on your beverage choice). The silicone holder mounts to a wall via adhesive and is best for standard size cans or small cups. Available colors: 8

38 This Eyelash Curler That Comes With A Travel Bag Amazon Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler $8 See On Amazon Give your lashes some long-lasting lift with this high-quality stainless steel eyelash curler. The curler gives your eyelashes a lift in seconds without pinching or pulling, and it comes with two pad refills, plus a satin bag for storage or travel. It comes in three pretty color options. Available colors: 3

39 This Bread Knife Set That Comes With A Sharpener Amazon Master Maison Premium German Stainless Steel Bread Knife $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a new bread knife for slicing bagels or sourdough loaves, you’ll like find what you’re looking for with this stainless steel knife set. The professional-quality knife is already extra sharp, but the set comes with a sharpener to prevent dullness over time. The listing also has other knife offerings to choose from, including a 15-piece BBQ knife set and a heavy-duty cleaver. Available styles: 8

40 These LED Flashlights That Come With Holsters For Carrying Amazon GearLight Mini Tactical Flashlights (2-Pack) - $25 See On Amazon This pair of flashlights is great for shining light into tight spaces or hard to see areas, and are especially handy in case of a power outage. The flashlights have a bright beam and come with included holsters so you can carry them with you. They’re made of military-grade aluminum, so they’re durable and water- resistant.

41 These Super Smart Leaf Scoops Amazon GARDEASE ReLeaf Leaf Scoops $29 See On Amazon Once you’ve raked or blown your leaves, these genius leaf scoops will make moving them into a wheel barrel or bag so much easier. They’re worn on your hands like gloves, and they make it easy to lift large piles of leaves for disposal. Plus, they also protect your hands from things like stinging nettles, thorns, and insect bites.

42 This Two-Pack of Versatile Glass Carafes With Lids Amazon Estilo Glass Carafe Pitcher (Set of 2) $20 See On Amazon Use these two clear glass carafes for water, lemonade, sangria, or whatever beverage you love — they’re great for any occasion. They come with plastic lids so you can keep juice, milk, or wine fresher for longer. Each carafe has a narrow neck that allows for more efficient pouring and fewer spills.

43 This LED TV Lights That Provide Ambient Lighting Amazon Power Practical LED Lights $13 See On Amazon When this string of LED backlights is adhered behind your TV, it not only provides fun ambient lighting and sets the mood for movie night, it can also help with the contrast and reduce strain on your eyes when you’re watching in a dark room. The lights can switch between 15 colors with 10 brightness levels and three fade modes. Available sizes: 10

44 These Silicone Baking Mats To Make Cleanup A Breeze Amazon Kitzini Silicone Baking Mat Set $18 See On Amazon Every baker needs these professional-grade silicone baking sheets to make prep and cleanup easy. The thick, heat-resistant mats provide durability, even for heavier food items like pizza. Even better, they’re cut-proof, so you can slice your pizza right there on the mat. Available sizes: 6

45 These Useful Grip Socks That Come In Several Styles Amazon LA Active Grip Socks (2 Pairs) $14 See On Amazon Whether you want to wear these grip socks around the house, to yoga or pilates, or pack them in your hospital bag, they’ll certainly keep your feet warm and cozy. There are 29 styles and colors to choose from, so you’re sure to find the pairs you love for everyday, workouts, and beyond. Available colors/styles: 29

46 These Brilliant Microfiber Cleaning Slippers Amazon LEPUTA Microfiber Chenille Slipper $13 See On Amazon Since you’re walking around while cleaning your house anyways, you might as well throw on a pair of these open-toe microfiber chenille slippers to pick up even more dust, dirt, and hair from the floors. The slippers can absorb water, and the sole is detachable for easy washing. Available colors: 5

47 These Sticker Removers With Near-Perfect Reviews Amazon Scotty Peelers Label & Sticker Remover (5-Piece Set) $11 See On Amazon These handy label and sticker removers comes with five pieces which are great for removing shipping labels, price tags, and stickers from furniture or windows. They’re also great for opening letters and boxes. The tools are safe to use on both metal and glass. In the set you get three plastic peelers in different colors, one metal blade, and one cover. One shopper noted, “Almost every stubborn sticker came off in one take and left little to no residue. Great product!”

48 These Stainless Steel Wine Glasses With Lids Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (Set of 2) $18 See On Amazon Level up the wine glasses you bring on a picnic with this set of two insulated and unbreakable stemmed wine glasses. The lids provide a strong, leakproof seal that won’t fall off if the glass is knocked over. While the glasses are great for outdoor activities, they’re also a fun addition to your indoor wine glass collection. Available colors: 10

49 These Silicone Ice Cube Molds For Elevated Cocktails Amazon Glacio Silicone Ice Cube Molds (Set of 2) $16 See On Amazon Level up your cocktails or mocktails with these silicone ice cube molds. The set comes with one cube- and one sphere-shaped mold, and each comes with a lid to prevent leaking in the freezer. The silicone material makes it easy to get the ice out when you’re ready to make a beverage. Available colors: 3

50 These Easy-To-Clean Silicone Soap Dishes Amazon Happitasa Silicone Soap Dish Tray (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Keep your countertops dry and free from soap grime when you use these silicone soap dishes. They’re great for bars of soap in the bathroom, but they’re also perfect to use in the kitchen as a sponge holder. The two pack of soap dishes feature a drain chute so excess water can drain back into the sink. Available colors: 6

