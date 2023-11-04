This best-selling tank dress reminds me of the dresses I used to wear during my childhood summers, only all grown up. It has the same roomy (read: comfortable) A-line silhouette, complete with delicate pleating at the waist and it even has pockets. I’ll be living in this dress just like I did as a kid, and you’re going to want to do the same. It even can be worn through the colder months with a slouchy cardigan and fleece-lined tights underneath.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40