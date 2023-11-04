Shopping
50 Basics Under $35 On Amazon That Look Good On Everyone
Wardrobe staples for bargain prices.
Amazon
If you’re looking to add some stylish basics to your wardrobe but don’t feel like spending hours scouring Amazon, save yourself the headache and just skip ahead to this list. Here you’ll find everything from stretchy sports bras for working out to fitted long-sleeve tees for layering and even a few chic button-down blouses for when you want to dress things up a bit. These styles look good on everyone and they’re all 35 bucks or less.
01 This Dressy-Casual Pullover Blouse
Slip on a little style (literally) with this easy-to-wear pullover
blouse. It has a V-neck, which means no struggling to get it over your head, plus there are no buttons to fuss with. Once on, you’ll love the lightweight, flowy feel, fluttery sleeves, and cute Swiss dot detail. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 29 02 These Flared Yoga Pants With Extra Support
Over 22,000 reviewers gave these bootcut
yoga pants a five-star rating. And it’s not hard to see why. They’re ultra-soft and made with 25% spandex for just the right amount of stretch without sagging. But it’s the extra wide, supportive waistband and four handy pockets (two in the front, two in the back) that really make them stand out. Plus, you can simply trim the hem if they’re too long since they’re designed to be cut. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 19 03 These “Barely There” Socks
This six-pack of no-show
socks are made of a soft and comfortable blend of cotton and polyester, with just a touch of spandex for movability and stretch. They feature an extra-low cuff, and non-slip details on the heels so they’re perfect for all-day wear. It's no wonder why they have a 4.7-star rating after over 53,000 reviews. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 20 04 This Classic Ribbed Knit Top With A Chic Square Neckline
This slim-fit
knit shirt is sure to become your new go-to essential. Not only is the soft viscose blend fabric smooth and stretchy, but it comes in a ton of colors too so you can basically live in it. The ribbed texture, crop cut, and stylish square neck give it an upscale look, yet it comes in under 30 bucks. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 17 05 An Of-The-Moment Satin Skirt
This midi
skirt has a timeless look that seems like it could be plucked out of the ‘90s — but it feels especially current now that silk skirts are suddenly everywhere. It features a high waist with a hidden elastic waistband and a luxurious satin texture. One reviewer noted, “It's lightweight satiny but not sheer or see-through. It's really very pretty and classy-looking. I'll be pairing it with a black sweater in the winter and a black T-shirt in the summer.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 06 This Super-Soft Tunic Sweater You’ll Live In
This tunic
sweater with a V-neck is perfect for pairing with leggings since it comes down to about mid-hip — which also means extra coverage and warmth during cooler months. The soft thermal-like material comes with a brushed texture, fashionable ribbing, and oversized cuffs that give it an elevated feel. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 31 07 This Flowy Blouse With A Tie Knot
The real button-up front adds to the chic look of this flowy V-neck blouse, but with a tie knot closure and wide hem, you can simply slip it over and be on your way. The ruffle three-quarter length sleeves add to the breezy style. One
reviewer raved, “The material and quality are both wonderful!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 34 08 These Loose-Fitting Pants That Are Surprisingly Versatile
These wide-leg lounge
pants feature an extra-wide yoga waistband that blend into a pleating detail for a nice drape effect. The material is soft and breathable and made with a touch of spandex, adding a stretchy feel that makes them perfect for all-day wear. Plus, they have pockets for added convenience. As one shopper noted, “Yes, they are comfy. But they look great too! I can wear them out to dinner or around the house. I bought another pair and am thinking of going for a third. I might replace all my comfy pants with these!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 20 09 This Heathered Tee With Cap Sleeves
Talk about a
T-shirt you’ll want to live in. This one’s extra comfy thanks to the oversized fit and cap sleeves that provide just the right amount of coverage. The material itself is soft, breathable, a tad stretchy, and features a casual heathered look that makes it great for dressing up or down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 38 10 This Faux-Knot Top In The Coziest Waffle Knit
If you’re looking for an easy top with a twist, this pullover
sweater is just the thing. In fact, it has an actual twist knot at the hem, but since it’s a faux detail, you can simply slip it on for instant style. The material is soft and has a waffle knit texture, making it a comfy and classic basic that’s easy to care for to boot. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 22 11 This Maxi Dress For Every Season
You can truly wear this maxi
dress any time of year thanks to the versatile cut. Slip it on with your favorite pair of sandals during the warm months, or don booties and layer on cozy leggings and a sweater when it gets cool out. And who doesn’t love a dress with pockets? Plus, the soft rayon-blend fabric feels great on the skin. - Available sizes: X Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 47 12 This Beautiful Chiffon Blouse With A Drapey Cowl Neck
The luxurious draping on this beautiful chiffon top is sure to look great on everyone. But it’s not
just about looks, hundreds of reviewers say it’s comfortable, too. That’s probably because it’s made from a high-quality polyester and spandex blend that’s breathable, lightweight, and soft. For an effortless blouse that dresses up or down depending on accessories, this is a must-buy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 13 These Tailored Joggers With Great Stretch
If you’re looking for a pair of sweats that have a more tailored look than the average loose-fitting type, you might want to give these
joggers a try. They’re ankle-length with a tapered cut that accentuates any figure. The fabric is a durable nylon with a hefty does of spandex blended in for a smooth, high-end look. They’re great for not just lounging, but working out and travel days, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 6 14 This Stylish Mock Turtleneck With A Body-Hugging Fit
If you love the stylish look of a turtleneck but prefer a more breathable feel around your neck, you’re going to love this mock turtleneck long-sleeve
top. It has a stand collar that comes just high up enough to look like a true turtleneck, just without all the layers and folds. The soft fabric and slim fit make it perfect for layering or showing off solo. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 15 This Romantic Smocked-Bodice Dress
This
dress is so comfy that you’re probably going to want to wear it every day — since it comes in over a dozen colors, you actually can. The smocked-bodice design makes it easy to pull on and accentuates the stylish square neckline and puff sleeves. From the waist down, it's all about the flow. Oh, and the romantic cottagecore style looks great for almost any occasion. X-Small Available sizes: Large — 13 Available colors: 16 These Best-Selling High-Waisted Yoga Pants
These yoga
pants are an Amazon best-seller with well over 40,000 perfect reviews. They’re high-waisted and feature handy pockets on both sides for effortlessly carrying around your phone and keys. Plus, the four-way stretch keeps things comfy and the ultra-wide waistband promises not to dig in. One shopper raved, “I love these leggings. Great quality, fit, and comfort level. I've already bought a second pair.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Availa 17 These Vintage-Looking Trousers That Are A Wardrobe Must
These
pants have a vintage, dressy look. But they’re actually great for comfortable, everyday wear thanks to the wide legs and elastic at the back of the waistband. They’re versatile too, pairing well with anything from a slim-fit tee and flats to a blazer and heels. (also offered in short sizes) Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Large Available colors: 31 18 These Trendy Mesh Flats
Mesh
flats like these are a top fall shoe trend and are worth adding to your wardrobe asap. This affordable pair checks all the boxes, including a high-end, breathable mesh upper, a soft, padded lining, and a flexible sole. And they’re available in all the trendy colors and patterns, too. 5 Available sizes: 11 — 0 Available colors: 1 19 This Spicy Henley Tank Top
This
tank top isn’t like the others — it’s got a cozy feel that heats up with the deep V-neckline and three-button-down detail that lets you show a little — or a lot. The ribbed texture adds to its chic look while also making it extra soft and stretchy. Pair it with denim, leather, flannel, and more. It’s the easiest to layer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 40 20 This Soft Mock Turtleneck With 3/4-Length Sleeves
Thousands of reviewers have gushed over just how soft this mock turtleneck
top is. With a cotton and polyester blend, you can bet that it’s also warm and breathable. The mock turtleneck adds a little extra (effortless) coverage, and the elbow-length sleeves strike just the right balance. Choose from a ton of great colorways that you’ll reach for constantly as you build out your OOTD’s. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 29 21 This Cult-Fave Tunic That Shoppers Say “Fits Perfectly”
This
top is like a tunic and baby doll dress all in one. It’s long enough to provide extra coverage on legging days, while the A-line silhouette gives it a beautiful flowy look with a soft pleated effect. It’s great for everyday wear and looks especially great paired with boots and a fuzzy vest or jacket. More than 75 shoppers reported that it “fits perfectly,” with one fan adding, “I have worn it to two separate events and received many compliments.” Choose from a whopping 50 colors. Available sizes: Small — 6X Available colors: 50 22 A Set Of Strappy Sports Bras For A Great Price
Want to show off a bit while getting in your weekly back and arm reps? This set of
sports bras is where it’s at. The double spaghetti straps with a crisscross design look super stylish while still providing all the support in all the right places. Plus, you’ll love the long, wide band and moisture-wicking fabric. You’ll be wearing these every day so pick up a few packs. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 29 23 This Tank Bodysuit With A Racerback
Bodysuits are comfortable, stay in place — unlike a tucked top — and offer a seamless look from top to bottom. And this
bodysuit shows how much the basic has evolved with its chic racerback, high neckline, double lining, and convenient snap closure at the crotch. With more than 25,000 perfect five-star ratings, it’s worth an immediate ‘add to cart.’ Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 24 This Button-Down Tank With Glowing Reviews
A stylish
tank is a must-have for any wardrobe, and this one seems to be that and some — judging by the nearly 16,000 perfect reviews. It has spaghetti straps, a cute button-down front, and is the ideal length for wearing loose or tucked. One reviewer noted, “They are light, soft, and travel well. Easy to wash and take care of. I've brought them to Mexico, Europe, camping, and wear them to work regularly.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 19 25 This V-Neck Blouse With Roll-Up Sleeves
This is the kind of
blouse that feels like getting an instant wardrobe upgrade. It’s chic with a flowy fabric that drapes beautifully and has roll-up sleeves with button detail. Plus it’s the ideal length for tucking into work pants or jeans, or wearing loose over leggings. With so many colors to choose from, you might want to add several to your cart. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 28 26 This Roomy Tunic Tank With The Softest Feel
The roomy cut and tunic length make this
tank top a great choice for anyone looking for comfort and style all at once. Several reviewers say that it’s super-soft and flowy but keeps its shape — even after multiple washes — and that the armholes don’t show off whatever you’re wearing (or not wearing) underneath. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 26 27 This Tank Dress With A Criss-Cross Hem
The criss-cross hem on this chic
dress makes it really stand out. It has a bodycon fit balanced by a high neckline for added coverage. The blended fabric is thick enough so you can’t see through it but lightweight enough to be a comfy choice even during the summer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 44 28 These Chic Pants With A Massive Following
People are in love with these palazzo
pants — I’m talking ‘27,000 five-star reviews’ kind of devotion. And it’s really not hard to see why. They’re kind of like your favorite yoga pants, only way more stylish thanks to the wide legs, high-rise waist, and faux pockets on the rear. And they come in a ton of fun colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 46 29 This Raglan-Style Top For A Casual, Sporty Look
Raglan tops are sometimes called baseball shirts but you don’t have to be in the Major Leagues to sport this casual
shirt. With a loose and long cut, it’s a great fit for any body. And since it’s made of a comfy and breathable cotton blend, it’s perfect for everyday wear. Choose from over 20 cute two-tone colors. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 22 30 This Effortless Blouse That Looks Like Linen
This
blouse may look like linen but reviewers say the polyester blend fabric feels way softer and isn’t nearly as prone to wrinkles as the real deal. Yet, it’s as comfortable and polished as linen. And with details like pearly buttons, a collared neck, and roll-up sleeves, it looks just as expensive. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 47 31 This A-Line Tank Dress Offered In So Many Colors & Prints
A lot of tank dresses feature a fitted cut, but this one has a refreshing A-line silhouette that’s ideal for throwing on over swimwear or wearing to run errands. Tuck your phone and keys in the practical pockets of this tank
dress and get ready for the comfiest sundress yet. Choose from nearly 40 different colors and prints, including plenty of fun tie-dyes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large 3 Available colors: 8 32 This Ruched Faux-Wrap Top That Dresses Up Or Down
A faux-wrap design with draping galore makes this plus-size
blouse a stunner. But there’s also the buttery-soft fabric, ruching along the waist, and flowy sleeves to love. If you have any doubts just look to the nearly 3,000 perfect reviews, like this one that notes, “Love this top, it is thick material and is well-made. It fits perfectly, true to size.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 32 Plus Available colors: 11 33 This Modern Fanny Pack That Looks Expensive
If this mini
belt bag looks strikingly familiar to a way more expensive version, that’s because it has similar clean lines and is made from durable fabric. It has a place to keep all your belongings safe — including room for the latest smartphone models — and the whole thing is even waterproof. Adjust the straps for the perfect fit, whether worn crossbody or around the waist — and be on your way to ... everywhere. 34 This Oh-So-Pretty Midi Skirt With Great Movement
You’ll find yourself reaching for this midi
skirt every chance you get. That’s because it’s beyond comfortable and flutters as you move without a hint of stiffness. It features an elastic waist with ruffle detail, pockets, and the teeny tiniest (and oh-so-pretty) pleating throughout the entire skirt. And since it’s the perfect midi length, it’s easy to pair with booties, sandals, and sneaks. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 35 A Wildly Popular Tank Dress With Pockets
This best-selling tank
dress reminds me of the dresses I used to wear during my childhood summers, only all grown up. It has the same roomy (read: comfortable) A-line silhouette, complete with delicate pleating at the waist and it even has pockets. I’ll be living in this dress just like I did as a kid, and you’re going to want to do the same. It even can be worn through the colder months with a slouchy cardigan and fleece-lined tights underneath. X Available sizes: X-Small — 3 -Large Available colors: 40 36 A Longline Sports Bra That Doubles As A Top
With a 4.5-star rating after over 37,000 reviews, this medium-support
sports bra is obviously a must-have. It fits like a tank top for added coverage, with a U-shaped back for style and breathability. The soft fabric is lightweight and quick-drying (aka everything you could want in a sports bra). Plus it’s wire-free and has removable padding. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 25 37 This Oversized Corduroy Shirt That Doubles As A Shacket
This oversized corduroy button-down
shirt has amassed a cult following after nearly 10,000 five-star ratings for its soft, thick material that’s as cozy as it gets. It's available in a wide range of colors, patterns, and even other fabrics like flannel. Customize the look by tying it into a knot, layering it over a tank top, or rolling up the sleeves. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 40 38 This Fan-Fave Blouse With Lace Sleeves
As if the pretty lace lantern sleeves aren’t enough to make this
top an everyday wardrobe must-have, then the fact that it’s super comfortable will. It’s oversized while still giving off a tailored look. Plus it has over 72,000 ratings, with one reviewer noting, “It is such a lovely color and the material is SO soft! I am looking into other colors now.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 43 39 A Flowy Tunic Dress With A Tiered Hem
This tiered tunic
dress can be worn anywhere. Seriously. It’s casual enough to wear running errands but pair it with heels and a few accessories and you’ll be ready for a night out. And, as one reviewer noted, “Wore it to a holiday party and got compliments for days.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 17 40 These Chic Belted Trousers For Work & Beyond
These
pants are sure to be the perfect fit for any body. The elastic waist has a tie knot for adjusting to your ideal level of comfort, and the wide legs — with a soft, crepe texture — feel and look amazing. They would be great for wearing to the office, a dinner out, or for lounging at home. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 26 41 This Tunic Top With All The Cute Details
This roomy tunic
top fits and feels like a T-shirt but it’s all the pretty details that take it to the next level. It features a V-neck and pleating down the front, with bubble cap sleeves. It’s great for wearing regularly since it’s machine-washable and pill-resistant, so you might want to pick up a few colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 45 42 This Sleek T-Shirt Bodysuit With Snaps
No wardrobe is complete without the holy grail of basics: the T-shirt
bodysuit. This one has a classic crew neck and the snap closure at the crotch makes it easy to pull on or, you know, just go to the bathroom. Offered in great neutral hues that are sure to be wardrobe staples, this one-piece will pair with basically everything in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 43 These High-Waisted Workout Shorts With Built-In Underwear
Workout
shorts with built-in underwear? Yes, please. And they’re super comfortable, too, thanks to the wide, stretchy waistband (with a hidden zippered pocket) and moisture-wicking material that makes them perfect for wearing all day, without feeling all sweaty and gross. Choose from a ton of cute colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 35 44 This Elevated Tank With A Mesh V-Neck
This
top has all the things you love about a good tank: a flowy fit, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a stylish neckline, which, in this case, has an ultra-fashionable mesh detail. It would look great dressed up but reviewers say it’s so comfy that it’s a basic that can be worn every day. Yes, even with your favorite leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 19 45 These Relaxed Drawstring Pants For Everyday
Drawstring
pants can mean only one thing: comfort. And when it comes to a good basic pant, that’s a requirement. So go ahead and add these to your everyday wardrobe. They have an elastic waistband with a drawstring, practical pockets, and a relaxed straight leg that looks good on everyone. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 37 46 This Tunic With Peek-A-Boo Shoulders
Peek-a-boo shoulders, cold-shoulders, call them what you want but either way, the cut-out shoulder design on this
tunic looks so good. That and the flowy baby doll style fit and you’ve got yourself a top that you’ll never want to take off. Since it’s soft and comfy and goes with everything from jeans to dress pants, I'm betting you’ll want to pick up a few. Available sizes: 1X — 4X Available colors: 16 47 This Henley Top With Lace Detail
This long-sleeve Henley
top features intricate lace at the sleeves, a rounded hem, and a button-down neck, making it a basic with a little bit of flair. One reviewer reported, “You absolutely cannot go wrong with this shirt. [...] The fabric is a perfect weight for a fall day [...] It is casual, but could be dressed up for any occasion [...]” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 16 48 This “Open-Back” Tank Top For Showcasing Your Favorite Bra
This
tank top looks pretty average from the front, but flip it around and you’ll see what makes it so special: a low, rounded scoop back. Reviews say they love it for lounging and working out, and some for showing off their favorite bras. It’s made from a soft, stretchy, and lightweight modal blend material that has a cooling effect when worn. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 49 This Silky-Soft Satin Tank Top
This satin
tank top is smooth and silky and a classic that belongs in everyone’s wardrobe. The front features a slightly rounded V-neckline and is lined, for added coverage and an ultra-luxurious weighted feel and look. At under $25, it’s an affordable basic you’ll want to get in every color. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 26 50 A Buttery-Soft Floral Dress For Everyday Wear
Say it with me: as soft as butter. I’m talking about this
dress, of course. And as if the ultra-soft material weren’t enough to love, it’s just downright pretty — as in ruffle sleeves and delicate pleating. Reviewers say they love the knee length, roomy elbow sleeves, and pockets. Available sizes: Large — 4X Available colors: 44