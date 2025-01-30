60 Expensive-Looking, Comfy Outfits That Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon
Upscale yet affordable finds that you’ll never want to take off.
If your wardrobe is in desperate need of an upgrade but your budget isn’t up to the task, there’s only one solution: this list of upscale fashion finds that are actually so affordable — and comfy too. You’ll be seriously wowed by how expensive every piece looks. Whether it’s an ethereal dress or a two-piece lounge set, these covetable finds are giving pricey boutique vibes while actually being cheap AF on Amazon. Grab all your favorites today and rock them by the weekend.
01A 2-Piece That’s Giving Classic Meets Modern
This two-piece skirt set looks ultra high-end but it’s actually a steal. You’ll love the modern meets classic design featuring a curve-hugging ribbed knit material and stunning swing effect. It’s perfect for going from day to night and comes in a variety of vibrant and neutral colorways.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 19
02An Elevated Tracksuit With A Relaxed Fit
This tracksuit is so comfy that you’ll want to live in it. And you can since it’s also so affordable and available in a ton of color options. The material is lightweight and stretchy, and the design features tailored details that give it an expensive vibe, like the pant’s pleated drawstring waistline and cuffed ankles, and the top’s chic half-zip neckline and a kangaroo pocket.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 17
03A Casual-Chic Pullover Dress You’ll Want In Every Color
This casual-chic pullover dress is an all-season staple. The polished A-line silhouette and pleated tier offer a refined touch while the premium knit fabric feels soft and cozy. Pair it with sneakers to hit the tennis court or just for a day of shopping. Available in solid and two-tone colorways, it’s an everyday basic worth buying in multiples.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 15
04A Mix-&-Match 2-Piece Set
This casual two-piece outfit offers style and versatility, making it a must for any wardrobe. Pair the pullover crewneck top with the comfy drawstring pants for a chic romper look, or mix and match with your favorite fashion staples. It’s ultra-affordable and available in a wide range of colors and sizes.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 40
05An Oversized Sweater Vest With A High-Low Hem
This oversized sweater vest looks pitch-perfect styled over jeans or even worn as a dress with a longer white button-down. The ribbed high-low hem and neckline add so much style, and the knit material is dreamy soft. Offered in dozens of colorways, all will have your friends begging to know where you got it.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 41
06A Comfy Dress With Cottagecore Vibes
Calling all cottagecore fans. This adorable dress has so many irresistibly cute details, including a smocked top, puff sleeves, and a semi-sheer Swiss dot fabric. As one shopper gushed, “Nap dress! Obsessed! Add to cart!” and she went on to add, “Looks cute both on and off the shoulders. I feel like Belle from Beauty and the Beast! Such a great dupe for a nap dress!!!”
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 18
07A Chic Jumpsuit With A Corset Waist
This stylish jumpsuit gives high-end boutique with its trendy faux corset waistline and chic wide legs. It’s perfect for formal occasions but so comfy that it’s sure to also become your go-to for errands and lounging. Side pockets complete the look while adding convenience.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
08Wide-Leg Lounge Pants With So Much Polish
Dress these pants up or down, either way, you’re going to feel and look great. They’re made from a buttery modal blend and feature pleats and pockets, giving them a chic tailored look while still offering maximum comfort. One shopper who called them a “must-have for work + travel” also shared, “I LOVE these pants!! The modal blend is so incredibly soft - these fit like a dream! I love the thicker waistband + it’s stretchy, too.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 14
09A Trendy Cropped Sweatshirt With Luxe Details
High-quality materials and a trendy design give this sweatshirt an expensive look, but it’s actually so affordable. Shoppers love the thick cotton-blend fleece material, cropped cut, and stand collar that adds extra warmth. Pair it with sweats, yoga pants, or jeans for ultimate comfort and style.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 13
10A Spicy Workout Set In The Best Colors
Slip into this slim-fit workout set for an effortlessly elevated look. It’s constructed from a ribbed knit material that’s soft and stretchy yet supportive and breathable, making it the ideal outfit for downward dog to a five-mile jog. With thumb-holes and an easy-on zip front, it’s also great for just lounging in style. The trendy color selection and low price will wow you, too.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 6
11Designer Look-A-Like Denim
If you’re still not over the sticker shock after looking at designer denim, don’t worry, these trendy jeans are here to save the day. With quality denim construction, a high button-up waistline, wide capri legs, and stylish front pockets, they’re delivering a ton of style at an affordable price point. Chose from a variety of sizes and colors.
- Available sizes: 4 — 18 (offered in select short and long sizes)
- Available colors: 19
12An Elegant Loungewear Set That Dresses Up Or Down
Stylish and comfy come together in this affordable two-piece outfit. It includes a slim-fit cropped top with a classic crewneck and long sleeves and wide-leg pants with an elastic waistband and practical pockets. The stretch-knit material has a gorgeous drape that looks equally good on off-duty days and nights out alike. As one shopper noted, “This outfit is so cute and what's even better is that it's perfect for lounging or dressing up to step out in!”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
13A Swingy Knit Dress For Every Season
This affordable fashion pick features a cozy ribbed-knit fabric, flowy tiers, and pockets, making it the ultimate all-season dress. Pair the rich navy hue featured here with your favorite boots and coat during the cool seasons or spring for one of the lighter shades, like rose pink, with flip flops when it warms up. And there are even more colors to choose from within the listing.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 13
14High Cross-Over Waisted Leggings With Flare
Trade in your old yoga pants for these trendy leggings. They offer so much style and comfort thanks to the soft and stretchy knit material, eye-catching high-waisted crossover waist, and subtle flare. And they’re so versatile that you can wear them for running errands, hitting the gym, and even to bed.
- Available sizes: 1X — 5X
- Available colors: 8
15A Knit Coatigan With Clean Lines
This coatigan blends the cozy feel of your favorite cardigan with all the style of a chic coat. You can expect a soft feel from the knit material and upscale touches, including clean lines, a structured lapel, and oversized front pockets. It looks like a pricey find but it’s actually affordable. As one shopper noted, “I get lots of compliments on this jacket. I love the pockets. It’s warm and classy. Very easy to look professional at work.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 11
16A Comfy T-Shirt Dress That’s So Versatile
Thousands of shoppers are obsessed with this wallet-friendly T-shirt dress. It’s made from a soft and stretchy material that’s so versatile. As one reviewer raved, “These are the most amazing shirts I have ever worn. I just bought three more that I am going to use as sleep shirts and a swimsuit cover up.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 43
17An On-Trend Knit Sweater Set
This trendy knit sweater set features a stylish oversized zip-up sweatshirt with a stand collar and super-comfy wide-leg bottoms. It’s the perfect outfit for lounging, traveling, or running errands. And since it’s so affordable, you can pick one up in all your favorite colors, including a stunning snowy white.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 6
18A 2-For-1 Sweatshirt Dress That Looks So Trendy
Achieving a trendy look is as easy as slipping on this stylish dress. It features an ultra-comfy sweatshirt and flowy pleated skirt in one easy-to-wear outfit. Grab it in your favorite colors, including a gray-on-white that’s a perfect go-to for any time of the year.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 12
19An Undeniably Sleek Workout Set
This sleek two-piece workout set includes a backless crisscross top and matching high-waisted leggings featuring a supportive waistband and peach-boosting V-back design — for one incredible price. The buttery-soft ribbed material offers comfort and moisture control, making this set perfect for working up a sweat or just running errands. As one shopper gushed, “The leggings are not see-through at all. Very good quality and very cute and comfortable.”
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 9
20A Comfy Dress With Vintage Look
Get a chic vintage look for less with this mini swing dress. Everything from the stand collar to the mid-hip length to the stunning flare fit gives it an irresistible mod vibe. As one shopper gushed, “I absolutely LOVED this dress. It is light, flowy and comfortable. Great quality! It’s very versatile. Looks good with whatever you accessorize it.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 18
21A Sophisticated Crop Top & Capri Set
Designed for both comfort and sophistication, this two-piece set is ideal for casual parties and weekend getaways. It features a sleeveless crop top with a chic button-down back and wide-leg capris with a comfortable elastic waistband. And you’ll love the lightweight linen blend fabric that offers an upscale look and feel.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 25
22A Best-Selling Half-Zip Sweatshirt
This trendy sweatshirt is a bestseller that has shoppers obsessed, with one reviewer raving, “This sweatshirt is gorgeous and the quality is amazing!! It looks very expensive!!!” It’s made from a premium cotton blend with a plush feel and features a stylish half-zip neckline and oversized front pocket.
- Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 32
23An Elegant Fit & Flare Maxi
This elegant maxi dress features a stunning fit and flare silhouette and dramatic floor length. And the soft and stretchy fabric hugs all the right curves while offering maximum comfort. Pair it with heels for a dressed-up look or with flats and a denim jacket for casual vibes. The side pockets are icing on the cake.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
24A Smoking Hot Workout Top
When it comes to athletic fits, this top is about as hot as it gets. The square neckline and halter straps give it a modern look while the cropped cut reveals a hint of skin. But it doesn’t just look great, it’s also soft and stretchy, breathable, and moisture-wicking, making it perfect for hitting the gym.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 9
25An Ultra-Soft Knit Dress That Fits Like A Dream
The vertical ribbed knit design on this sweater dress makes it look so much more expensive than it really is. And shoppers rave about how soft and comfy it feels. Just add your favorite accessories, like a slim belt and layered necklaces to complete the upscale look. One shopper summarized, “This dress fits perfectly and the fabric is very cozy. Love the fit and flow.”
- Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus
- Available colors: 7
26An Ultra-Cozy Loungewear Set
This chic loungewear set is so cozy that you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas — just with so much more style. Constructed from a lightweight rib knit material, the set includes a crop crewneck tee and flowy pleated pants with a comfy elastic waistband. Choose from moody hues, soft pastels, and earthy tones.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 15
27A Flowy Jumpsuit For Effortless Style
An oversized jumpsuit like this highly rated find isn’t just a forward fashion statement, it’s also the ultimate in comfort. It’s constructed from an extra-soft and stretchy material but features tailored touches to give it a structured look — like a pleated waistband and four large pockets. Pair it with a fitted tee and boots for effortless style.
- Available sizes: 1X — 4X
- Available colors: 10
28An Upscale Cardigan That’s So Versatile
A classic cardigan like this would usually set you back a pretty penny, but you’re in luck because the price tag is shockingly low. Despite the low price, shoppers vouch for the upscale feel and look of the thick knit fabric and stylish details, including a ribbed hem and cuffs, and oversized tortoiseshell buttons. And because it’s so versatile, you can pair it with everything from jeans to trousers.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 12
29A Monochromatic 3-Piece Loungewear Set
This monochromatic loungewear set is so chic and comfy that you’ll catch yourself reaching for it on the regular. Plus, you’ll love how the side drawstrings on the crop top give it a put-together look. As one shopper gushed, “Love the appearance! It feels like luxury. Feels cool and just so chic.”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 16
30An Ultra-Chic 2-Piece Pant Set
Double up on style and comfort when you wear this upscale loungewear set. It’s made from a soft viscose material with lots of stretch and a beautiful drape. The oversized top with deep side slits creates a chic, relaxed style that looks so luxurious. Snag this affordable wardrobe must-have at a wallet-friendly price.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 12
31An Elegant Maxi With A Plunging Neckline
You’ll be looking for every and any excuse to wear this elegant dress featuring a plunging neckline. It has a luxurious look but is surprisingly comfortable and affordable. The jersey material is soft and lightweight and the wide pleated waist creates a stunning drape. It’s sure to be your new go-to for weddings and date nights.
- Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
- Available colors: 20
32A Trendy Hoodie That Looks Expensive
This reviewer fave is an elevated take on the classic hoodie. Features to love include drop sleeves, a mini high-low hem, and trendy stitching. One happy shopper shared, “This is my daughter’s and my favorite sweatshirt to share. We had a gray one then bought a black one. Great quality and washes well. Gives you free people vibes without the price.”
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 11
33A Classic Sweatsuit With A Modern Twist
This sweatsuit set gives you all the vintage vibes you love but with a modern twist. The cropped sweatshirt falls just above the waistline, letting you show off a little skin while providing comfort and warmth. Cinch the drawstring waist for a fitted look that won’t slouch.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 12
34Stylish Overalls With A Barrel Leg
If want to do the jumpsuit look right, these trendy barrel-leg overalls are the way to go. They feature a fitted waist with double side buttons and a flared leg with a tapered hem, making them look ultra stylish and so much more expensive than they really are. Adjustable straps allow you to get just the right fit.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 7
35A Stunning Smocked Maxi With Vacay Vibes
This effortlessly cool maxi is about to make you feel like a million bucks. But you won’t have to spend anywhere near that since it’s so affordable. It’s made from pure cotton and features gorgeous muslin-like tiers and a curve-hugging smocked bodice and capped sleeves. It’s the perfect look for a weekend brunch or a summer getaway.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 16
36A Lounge Set For Bed, Brunch, & Beyond
Go from bed to brunch in this trendy two-piece lounge set without anybody ever guessing. The soft and lightweight material creates a stunning drape that makes the set look high-end. One shopper gushed, “Everything about this is a YES! Material quality is on par, especially for the price! Not [too] thin and not [too] thick. Extremely comfortable and fun to wear in bed, lounging around or even running errands!”
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 12
37A Trendy Workout Set With 5,000+ Perfect Ratings
Shoppers are obsessed with this stylish workout set, calling the ribbed knit material thick, soft, breathable, and supportive — so basically it’s got everything you could ask for. You’ll especially appreciate the comfy wide straps and waistband that won’t dig into your skin. With more than 5,000 perfect five-star ratings, this is an easy workout wear yes.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 12
38A Curve-Hugging Mini Dress With A Square Neckline
Flowy tiers and stylish ruching take this mini dress from basic to bougie (just without the bougie price tag). You’ll love the thick, stretchy material that creates a fitted silhouette for showing offer curves and the modern appeal of the square neckline. It’s available in a variety of gorgeous colors, including a stunning candy apple red, so all you have to do is take your pick.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 9
39A Flowy Workout Top Shoppers Love
This is about to become your new favorite workout top. It’s soft, flowy, and super breathable (hello, cropped cut), and the dropped armholes allow for unrestricted movement. One reviewer explained, “OBSESSED with this workout top. It is incredibly soft and appears to be far more expensive than it was. I loved it so much, I had to purchase more.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 16
40A Fitted Jumpsuit That’s A Wardrobe MVP
Do not miss out on this chic jumpsuit. It’s buttery-soft and features a stylish faux corset waist that accentuates curves. And since it’s such a steal, you’ll want to grab it in all your favorite colors. As one obsessed reviewer raved, “I'm in my jumpsuit era, and I could live in this. Comfortable, flowy, stretchy, fitted...love love love.”
- Available sizes: 0X — 4X
- Available colors: 5
41A Backless Maxi That Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying
This dreamy look usually comes with a high price tag so you’ll be thrilled to see just how budget-friendly this flowy dress actually is. You'll also be stunned by all of the gorgeous details, including the ruffled tiers, smoked bodice, and strappy open back design. As if that wasn’t enough to have you rushing to find your size, it’s also available in every color you could possibly want. With nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, this is worth snapping up asap.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 31
42Cute Cotton Dress With Vintage Vibes
This adorable dress would set you back triple digits at a high-end boutique. But this one offers the same vintage look for so much less. And shoppers say the details are even better in person — like the lightweight Swiss Dot material and the smocked, ruffled bodice. One reviewer who bought it in four colors gushed, “This dress is amazing! Well made and a great little knockoff of a much more expensive dress. I love it!”
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 37
43Dressy Ponte Pants For Date Night & Beyond
Don’t even think about reaching for your overly-loved leggings for your next night out. Instead, grab these affordable dressy ponte pants that are so much more chic but just as comfy. They’re made from a fully opaque four-way stretch material that offers maximum support and shaping. And the tailored details on the backside add an elegant touch.
- Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large
- Available colors: 14
44A Chic Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
Everything from the soft knit material to the oversized silhouette and chic turtleneck make this sweater a wardrobe must-have. It’s got upscale vibes at a budget-friendly price, plus, shoppers say it looks and feels even better in person. One thrilled shopper explained, “Love this sweater, I bought it since it was very similar to my favorite free people sweater but I [...] like this one better. Highly recommend to anyone wanting that over sized sweater look without the expensive price tag!”
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 26
45A Luxe-Looking Maxi That Does It All
Show off every gorgeous curve when you wear this highly rated maxi dress. A hint of spandex ensures a bodycon fit and never any sagging. As one reviewer raved, “Hugs me in all the right places and is not sheer! I’m probably gonna buy all the colors. I usually don’t leave reviews but this is worth it and it’s not as expensive as skims but still great quality.”
- Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large
- Available colors: 10
46A Wildly Popular Tunic Mini
This wildly popular tunic dress has an upscale beachy vibe that’s pretty hard to resist. Features to fall for include the flowy tiers, playful mid-hip length, and puffy sleeves. It’s also ultra-versatile, so you can pair it with flip flops or strappy heels and all the accessories. With more than 30,000 perfect ratings, this is guaranteed to net you so many compliments.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 27
47Soft-As-Butter Athletic Shorts With Gentle Compression
These supportive, high-waisted athletic shorts have all the designer looks and feels — like a soft-as-butter material, flatlock seams, and oversized front pockets. And since they’re stretchy and moisture-wicking, you’ll want to keep a pair in your gym bag or just wear them around the house while catching up on chores.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 16
48A Flowy Pant Set Available In Tons Of Colors
Don’t leave town without this flowy two-piece pant set. It gives major vacation feels and is super comfy too. You’ll especially love the lightweight material, chic wide legs, and comfy elastic waistband. It’s surprisingly affordable and comes in every color imaginable, so go ahead and grab a few.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 57
49Socks That Feel Like Clouds
According to all the glowing reviews, these best-selling socks are perhaps the comfiest pair you’ll find on Amazon. Made from an ultra-soft luxe knit, it’s no surprise they’re called Cloud Socks. They’re durable, breathable, and feature non-restricting cuffs, which means you can literally wear them 24/7 — even to sleep.
- Available colors: 7
50A Versatile Tie-Waist Dress With Lantern Sleeves
You’re going to want to wear this dress everywhere, so it’s a good thing it’s a budget-friendly find. Not only does the cotton-blend material make it soft and breathable, but the tie waist and lantern sleeves give it a chic touch. One happy shopper offered a styling tip, “I absolutely loved this dress. I'm tall so I wore it as a tunic with leggings and got so many compliments on it. Very nice fabric looks way more expensive than the cost. I'm buying it again in another color.”
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 22
512-Piece Outfit That’s Light As Air
This best-selling lounge outfit looks like a high-price find. That’s because it has a sleek silhouette and is made from a smooth fabric that promises to feel light as air. Pair it with sneakers for a causal daytime look or with strappy sandals for a weekend brunch with friends. It will be even harder to resist when you see all of the gorgeous colors to choose from.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 17
52A Zig-Zag Maxi That Looks Designer
This chic dress has a colorful zig-zag print reminiscent of a classic European designer, making it look so much more expensive than it really is. You’ll love the flowy fit, puffy sleeves, and drawstring V-neck. And if zig-zags aren’t for you, there are so many more stunning prints to choose from.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 18
53A Sleek Mini Dress That Looks So Good
There’s something so sleek and upscale about this mini dress. Maybe it’s the way the soft, stretchy fabric hugs every curve, the modern square halter neckline, or just the minimalist silhouette. Whatever it is, shoppers are obsessed, calling it everything from “top tier” to “so good.” Get it in your favorite color (there are 15 to choose from) and find out for yourself.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 15
54A Knit Pullover That Feels Like Cashmere
This knit pullover sweater is giving major high-end vibes. And since it’s made from a luxe cashmere-like cotton blend, you can bet that it feels as good as it looks. The hoodie and ribbed hem and cuffs add to the the casual-chic look. One reviewer raved, “[They’re] soft and comfortable and [don’t] lose shape. Ordered a cashmere version from a high end retailer that I loved but wanted more colors and couldn't justify the price, so I ordered three more colors in this version.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 12
55Trendy Crop Tops For Layering
These trendy cropped long-sleeved tops are perfect for layering. The ribbed knit material is thick and supportive but lightweight and breathable enough to offer a dry and comfy feel all day long. They’re available in two-packs at a budget-friendly price, so you can have one ready to reach for at all times.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 6
56Upscale Yoga Capris With A Smooth Look
These aren’t your everyday yoga capris. Nope. The sleek silhouette and soft, stretchy fabric of these pants give them an upscale look and feel so good that you’ll find yourself reaching for them even when you’re not working out. Plus, the wide waistband has a sculpting effect that adds to the put-together look.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 7
57An Elegant 100% Cotton Jumpsuit With Rave Reviews
This elegant jumpsuit has nearly 20,000 rave reviews. It’s made from 100% cotton and feature a chic wide-leg design, tailored stitching, deep front pockets, and delicate spaghetti straps. Plus, it’s so versatile that you can easily dress it up or down by simply changing shoes and accessories.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large
- Available colors: 20
58A Budget-Friendly Maxi That’s So Cozy
This budget-friendly maxi dress feels and looks like your favorite soft jersey tee, just longer. It’s got a classic crewneck and pleated waist that gives it an elevated look. As one reviewer noted, “I was very impressed with the quality and feel of this dress. I went back and bought it [in] 2 more colors.”
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 7
59A Flowy Faux Wrap Dress
There’s so much style and comfort packed into this popular dress that you’re sure to fall in love. It’s made from a soft and stretchy material that flows with every step and features a stunning (and convenient) faux wrap design that sits right above the waist for a cinched effect. It’s available at a budget-friendly price and in so many colors and prints.
- Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus
- Available colors: 21
60A Trendy Top That Feels Like A Second Skin
If you’re looking for a top that feels like a second skin, this trendy top is it. You’ll love the butter-soft fabric and the fact that it’s double-lined for added support and coverage. The half-zip design allows you to create a high-neck effect or a playful plunge. It’s great for dressing up or down, which means it looks great paired with everything from yoga pants to jeans to trousers.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8