A themed candle, room spray, or body lotion is one of life’s best and simplest pleasures. Lathering yourself in peppermint scents during the holidays or pulling out a pumpkin spice candle when you feel that first autumn breeze (or the calendar hits August, whatever) is such a joy — and all of this is why I’m so excited for the new Bath & Body Works x Disney Princess collection.

I love that, over the years, society has shifted in how we view women’s hobbies and interests. You’re always going to find someone who says you’re too old to enjoy princesses or glitter or sparkles, but Bath & Body Works? She’s got you. The brand is launching an entire Disney Princess collection on Feb. 16, both in-store and online, featuring fragrances inspired by your favorite characters.

Everyone knows that princesses are fun and silly and sparkly (always), but they’re also strong and brave and clever. They do the right thing and believe in working hard. They think about others and put their hearts (and necks) on the line whenever they can. Honestly, being into princesses as an adult just feels right — and now you and your home can be inspired by your favorite princess.

The Bath & Body Works x Disney Princess collection will include 85 products inspired by Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Moana, and Tiana. The products will range from lip gloss and fragrance mists to candles and decorative accessories. The entire Bath & Body Works x Disney Princess collection will have items priced from $1.95 to $99.95.

My favorite thing about finding a Bath & Body Works fragrance you love is that the scent is always consistent throughout all of the products. So, you’ll know that if you love the Cinderella scent, you’re going to love it in any of the products in the Cinderella collection.

INFO 1/5

The Bath & Body Works x Disney Princess scents also feel perfectly matched with their character inspiration:

The Cinderella line has notes of gardenia petals with enchanting musk and sapphire blue amber. This is to symbolize Cinderella's tendencies to never give up and to always treat others well.

has notes of gardenia petals with enchanting musk and sapphire blue amber. This is to symbolize Cinderella's tendencies to never give up and to always treat others well. For the Tiana collection , prepare to feel as ambitious as the princess herself with water lily, gilded amber, and "shimmering bayou woods" scent. (Also, that perfect green on all of her accessories? Yes, please.)

, prepare to feel as ambitious as the princess herself with water lily, gilded amber, and "shimmering bayou woods" scent. (Also, that perfect green on all of her accessories? Yes, please.) Belle's scent will include a nod to the enchanted rose with rose petals, sparkling buttercup, and whipped vanilla. ("Try the gray stuff, it's delicious!")

will include a nod to the enchanted rose with rose petals, sparkling buttercup, and whipped vanilla. ("Try the gray stuff, it's delicious!") Ariel's offerings will obviously take you to the beach with sea salt breeze, golden citrus, and coral waters.

will obviously take you to the beach with sea salt breeze, golden citrus, and coral waters. But Moana's scent is more tropical, with her strong-willed spirit and love of the ocean represented by lush green palms, plumeria breeze, and coconut water in her fragrance.

is more tropical, with her strong-willed spirit and love of the ocean represented by lush green palms, plumeria breeze, and coconut water in her fragrance. And finally, there's Jasmine, always standing up for herself and forging her own path. Her fragrance is filled with sparkling jasmine flower, jeweled currants, and soft woods.

There will also be gorgeous wallflowers in shapes like Cinderella's glass slipper or candle pedestals inspired by the Beast's castle. If you're a Bath & Body Works Loyalty Member, you can shop the collection via the Bath & Body Works app from Feb. 11 through Feb. 12 before the line opens up to everyone on Feb. 16.

The Bath & Body Works x Disney Princess collection isn't meant to smell like pretend perfumes for your 3-year-old or come in garish packaging. It's sophisticated, it's lovely, and it's the perfect way to take a little bit of your childhood and inner princess with you, always.

You can find The Bath & Body Works x Disney Princess collection online and in-store on Feb. 16.