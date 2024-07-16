Stranger Things-Inspired Candles Are Coming To Bath & Body Works

Back in March, Bath & Body Works gave fans something big to look forward to by announcing an exciting new year-long Netflix partnership — with the inaugural collection inspired by the streamer’s steamy Regency-era series, Bridgerton. (The Diamond of the Season scent = perfection.) Now that Bridgerton Season 3 has dropped, though, it’s time to shift our olfactory devotion elsewhere: a fresh collab inspired by your favorite residents of Hawkins, Indiana. Yep, a Stranger Things collection is on the way.

Like the Bridgerton collab, this new partnership features “one-of-a-kind products inspired by key moments, characters, and iconic landmarks from the popular Netflix show.” And much like Netflix often splits up highly anticipated new seasons of its hit shows, Bath & Body Works’ Stranger Things collab will drop in two parts.

First up? A limited-edition collection of candles that blends the nostalgia of the ‘80s with the spirit of the unexpected, both of which fans of Stranger Things know well. Each of the four brand-new candles in the collection will be three-wick candles and exclusive to Bath & Body Works.

Eleven’s Waffles

Bath & Body Works

Clearly inspired by our girl Eleven’s borderline feral love for frozen waffles after being introduced to them by her boyfriend, Mike Wheeler, this candle smells of waffles (natch), maple syrup, and melted butter.

Hopper’s Coffee

Bath & Body Works

If “but first, coffee” was a person, it would be Hawkins’ Chief of Police, Jim Hopper. In fact, when anyone disturbs him with urgent matters too early, his personal mantra is “Mornings are for coffee and contemplation.” So, it makes sense that his candle would feature notes of roasted coffee grounds, tonka bean, a splash of half-and-half, and perhaps a hint of sarcasm.

Steve’s Scoops

Bath & Body Works

Like many American malls in the ‘80s, Starcourt Mall served as the social epicenter for Hawkins. Unfortunately for Hawkinsians, it also served as the site of a secret Russian project aiming to create a portal to an alternate dimension and pry open the town’s already-compromised fabric of reality. But at least we’ll always have the memories of Scoops Ahoy, the mall’s ice cream parlor that gave us the best friend duo we didn’t know we needed: Steve and Robin.

This sweet candle replicates the scent of velvety vanilla ice cream, golden waffle cone, and parlor sprinkles.

Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza

Bath & Body Works

Season 4 of Stranger Things introduced several new characters, but arguably the most memorable and beloved was Surfer Boy Pizza’s slice-slinging stoner Argyle. This quirky candle nods to the newcomer, smelling of baked pizza dough, juicy pineapple, and fresh basil.

Bath & Body Works’ limited-edition Stranger Things candle collection officially launches in stores and online on Thursday, July 18 — and they’ll likely sell out quickly, so it’s probably best to act fast.

Each of the special three-wick candles will only be available while supplies last. Like all Bath & Body Works candles, they’re crafted with a proprietary wax blend, have a lead-free wick, and burn for approximately 25 - 45 hours.

While these candles will retail for $29.95 each regularly, you can score $10 off during Bath & Body Works’ three-wick candle promotion from July 18 - 21.

There’s no word yet on when the second half of the Bath & Body Works x Stranger Things collab will drop, but at least it gives us all something to anticipate as we wait for Season 5 to (~finally~) make its way to Netflix sometime in 2025.