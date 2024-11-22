While Christmas itself is obviously the ~most magical~ thing, there’s so much to be said for the anticipation of it all. As soon as November hits, the excitement starts to build, really taking off after Thanksgiving before reaching its crescendo on Christmas Eve. And although there are so many ways to lean into the festive lead-up, advent calendars are one of the easiest (not to mention most fun).

Of course, at this point, the whole advent calendar craze has definitely caught on, meaning e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e puts out their own version each year — from candy companies to candlemakers to makeup brands and everything in between. With literally thousands of choices, decision paralysis can cause you to miss out on ordering any at all.

But since you’re undoubtedly making holiday magic for everyone around you, you deserve a little something special just for you. So, we did the legwork and rounded up the best advent calendars for 2024, broken into three main categories: food and drinks, beauty and fashion, and home. Treat yourself, OK?

Food & Drinks

1. Pukka Organic Tea Advent Calendar

Few things feel more cozy than a hot cup of tea on a cold night. This calendar features 24 tea sachets for your countdown to Christmas, with flavors like Winter Warmer and Wild Apples & Cinnamon. Bonus: Each unique blend is created using 100% organic, ethically sourced herbs.

2. Jones Soda Advent Calendar

Calling all fans of Jones Soda! You’re definitely going to want to snag this calendar, which comes with a few full-sized Jones Sodas (in exclusive holiday character bottles, no less), the brand’s new Pop Jones, Fiesta Jones, and Jones+, plus swag like T-shirts and stickers.

3. Mousse Sparkling Wine Co. Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar

If 12 days of wine sounds like your idea of a good time, you came to the right place. Sample a dozen distinctive, handcrafted sparkling wines from Mousse Sparkling Wine Co. — each hand-picked and crafted by the company’s award-winning winemaker. Each 375ml bottle is equivalent to about three glasses, so you’ve got a great excuse to invite the besties over every night.

4. Godiva Advent Calendar

Classics are classics for a reason, and Godiva’s annual advent calendar is proof. With the flip of each album-like cover, you’ll discover a delectable piece of the brand’s famous chocolate tucked inside. The 24 various treats include milk, dark, and white chocolates, and feature standouts like the salted caramel lion of Belgium and a dark ganache heart.

5. Walker’s 2024 Shortbread Advent Calendar

Remember when you were little and thought shortbread cookies were boring? Well, we grownups know the truth — shortbread is where it’s at. This calendar truly delights with 24 individually wrapped shortbread cookies, spanning six of the Scottish company's signature varieties. Simple (they’re made with just four ingredients using a recipe created over 125 years ago in the Scottish Highlands) and oh-so-buttery, each treat will make you an even bigger shortbread convert.

6. Bonne Maman 2024 Mini-Spread Calendar

When you find a food you love, it’s easy to stick to your favorite and not branch out. That’s what makes Bonne Maman’s calendar so brilliant — you can countdown to Christmas with 24 mini jars of the beloved brand’s delightful spreads, giving you ample opportunity to find new flavors that you want to add to your regular rotation. New varieties for this year’s calendar include Caramel with Coffee (yes, please!), Raspberry & Rose, and more.

7. Best of Harry & David Advent Calendar

Harry & David advent calendars are always fantastic, and this “best-of” version feels like the indulgence we all deserve after the year we’ve had. Feast on a veritable smorgasbord of festive treats, from sweets like baklava and blackberry galettes to savory surprises like pepper and onion relish.

8. Lakrids by Bülow Advent Calendar 2024

Licorice isn’t for everyone, but the people who love it really love it. So, for the licorice lover in your life, there can be no better advent calendar than this. It’s packed with 24 different slow-cooked Danish licorices, all cooked in the company’s Copenhagen factory (which, fun fact, is powered by wind energy).

9. Hershey Milk Chocolate Kisses Candy Filled 2024 Christmas Advent Calendar

I’ve never met anyone who would turn down a Hershey’s Kiss, much less 24 of them. And if your kids tend to bogart the entire bag of these classic morsels when you get them, now’s your time to claim them all for yourself. Savor each one slowly while completing the festive crossword puzzle on the back of the box — you won’t even notice your kids whining in the background.

10. 24 Days of Nuts & Snacks Advent Calendar

Are you more of a salty queen than a sweets stan? Nosh on this tasty array of handpicked savory snacks, from BBQ almonds and ranch cashews to wasabi peas and pumpkin seeds.

12. XO Marshmallow 2024 Holiday Marshmallow Advent Calendar

You know what they say: A marshmallow a day keeps the seasonal affective disorder away. Or, you know, something like that. XO Marshmallow is bringing back their delicious advent calendars for a sixth year, featuring some of the most exciting and exclusive marshmallows to date. The doors have adorable little hints to help you guess each flavor, with the answer printed on the back of each compartment. So, we won’t spoil it for you... but suffice it to say, they’re delightful.

13. Onyx Coffee Advent Calendar

Is this advent calendar on the pricier side? Yes. Is it absolutely worth it for any coffee connoisseur? Also yes. First of all, just look at it! Second, it’s an experience — Onyx sources the best coffees from around the globe to give you the chance to try a wide range of origins, varieties, and processing methods that you may otherwise never know.

14. Tea Forte Advent Calendar

The packaging of this advent calendar is just so cute and high quality — the box is shaped like a tree, and each of your daily tea bags is shaped like a tree, too. Unwrapping each one was truly fun, and the teas are, as advertised, super high quality. I also loved all of the different flavors, many of which felt especially attuned to winter and the holidays.

15. In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar

Why yes, I would like to drink a miniature 6-ounce bottle of wine each night in December leading up to Christmas. There are several wine advent calendars on the market, but I like this one because it contains reds, whites, and rosés (although it also comes in an all-red version) and because the packaging is just so fun and delightful. I also appreciate how it’s great for one person drinking a slightly bigger glass each night, or for two people to have a perfectly reasonable 3-ounce pour. I wasn’t sure how they were going to make their Christmas Eve pick feel special, but they totally did (I won’t ruin the surprise).

Beauty & Fashion

1. Burt’s Bee Advent Calendar

Burt’s Bees lip balms are an excellent treat any time of year, but 12? With festive holiday flavors like Cranberry Spritz and Shortbread Cookie? I cannot think of any good reason not to stockpile these and keep treating myself straight into the new year (and at under 24 bucks, these calendars are affordable enough to splurge on a few).

2. Cie Lux Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar

If there’s any time to pamper yourself with a whole slew of high-quality products by La Compagnie de Provence, it’s during the hectic end-of-year home stretch. In addition to a full-sized Sensitive Skin Extra Pur Face Cleansing Beauty Bar (a fave), you can expect beauty treasures like Karité Silk Face Cream, Sparkling Citrus Exfoliating Liquid Marseille Soap, and more.

3. Rahua Advent Calendar

First off, what mom doesn’t love a good reusable box? And second, when it’s filled with 12 plant-powered beauty products, c’mon — bring it on! Your hair and skin will look like a million bucks by the end of December thanks to award-winning products like Hydration Detangler and Scalp and Skin Toner.

4. Skin Pharm Advent Calendar

If you haven’t tried Skin Pharm’s award-winning, clinically formulated products, seize this opportunity to introduce yourself to the brand. Their impressive advent calendar features a mix of full-sized top sellers (like the High Beam Brightening Lotion, which I’m personally obsessed with), essential minis, beauty tools, and even a secret mystery card. A $400+ value for $150? Done.

5. Alter’d State Jewelry Advent Calendar Box

From dainty necklaces to sparkling earrings, this chic advent calendar will have you accessorized to the nines at every holiday party. Inside the box, you’ll find 10 keepsake items that are also perfect for gifting — think gold mini hoops, a delicate gold chain necklace, and a crystal pave ring.

6. Victoria’s Secret 12-Pack Bikini Panties Holiday Advent Calendar

Sure, underwear might seem like more of a practical item than a fun one, but in this case, it’s both. Countdown to Christmas with a merry mix of Victoria’s Secret’s signature low-rise bikini panties. Same great fit you know and love from the VS brand, in cute colors and patterns.

7. Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Advent Calendar

Pro tip: A long hot shower with an aromatherapy steamer works wonders when you’re feeling stressed out by your in-laws’ holiday visit. Inside the Orca Beauty Advent Calendar, you’ll find 24 individually wrapped shower steamer surprises in calming scents like rose and sandalwood.

8. Holiday Socks Advent Calendar

You know what? Getting socks as a gift is cool — we don’t care what anyone else says. For those of us who appreciate the practicality and aesthetics of such a humble holiday item, this advent calendar is a no-brainer.

9. Enfusia Bath Bombs Christmas Advent Calendar

In scents like Winter Rose, Hibiscus Water, and Ginger Bread, the bath bombs that come in this cozy advent calendar are destined to provide you with some calming alone time. Just pop one in your tub and enjoy the serene bath fizzies!

10. Lancome Advent Calendar

Beauty junkies, listen up: This luxurious advent calendar is chock full of Lancôme favorites, including makeup, skincare, and fragrance best sellers. Full-size products, travel sizes, minis — you’ll find it all as you unwrap each day. Just make room in your makeup bag, because this treasure trove comes with goodies like mascara, lipstick, and more.

11. NYX Limited Edition Home Alone Kevin's House 24 Piece Advent Calendar Holiday Gift

Not even the Wet Bandits could keep me away from this one. Nyx Professional Makeup products are everything, and their advent calendar comes with 24 full-size items — all tucked into the wildly nostalgic McCallister home from Home Alone.

12. Sol de Janeiro Ultimate Body Escape Advent Calendar

Sol de Janeiro had a real moment on TikTok this year, with influencers all over singing the praises of the brand’s buzzy products. So, get in on the trendy action with this 12-piece set that includes four Sol de Janeiro body creams, five best-selling perfume mists, a leave-in conditioner, hydrating body wash, and body oil.

13. Scentbird Advent Calendar

Have you tried Scentbird yet? Well, now’s the time, friend. The monthly perfume subscription service has created a calendar with 12 designer scents inside, each housed in petite 1.5 ml vials. You’ll be feeling festive and fragrant as you spritz on Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and more.

14. Folkuture Christmas Essential Oil Advent Calendar

There’s something extra cozy about diffusing essential oils during the holidays, and this little beauty gives you the opportunity to evoke the essence of the holiday season with some particularly Christmas-y scents. From Fraser Fir and Falalala to Mulled Wine and Mistletoe Kiss, these oils will have you feeling very merry in no time flat.

15. Lovery Advent Calendar

For those who want an advent calendar that includes a wide variety of bath and beauty products, Lovery’s is a no-brainer. Enjoy 24 magical days counting down to Christmas with things like bath bombs, body butter, perfume, hand wash, a travel mirror, and much more.

Home

1. Gingerbread Advent Calendar

This gingerbread advent calendar from Pottery Barn is the perfect excuse to start your kids an heirloom holiday collection that they can take when they eventually move out (*sob*). Tucked inside this illuminated, snow-dusted gingerbread manse, 25 tiny doors open to a different surprise each day. You’ll need to supply the surprises, but the look on your family’s face when you pull this out every year will be worth the extra effort.

2. Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights

Papier’s office-supply-themed advent calendar sold out last year, so don’t hesitate to add this cult-status bestseller to cart ASAP! Each day comes with its own paper gift box filled with stationery surprises that would delight any office-supply junkie (*raises hand*).

3. EXIT Advent Calendar Game

You’ll need to loop in the family for this one! This advent calendar is actually a 24-day-long adventure, with each door revealing an exciting new riddle. You must solve each day’s riddle to determine which door to open next so that you can ultimately help find Santa Claus’ book full of Christmas wishes (which has disappeared!).

4. Galison Louise Cunningham Merry and Bright 12 Days of Christmas Advent Puzzle Calendar

Putting together puzzles is a lovely pastime during the slow days of the winter season, especially when they double as little pieces of art. The Louise Cunningham Merry and Bright advent calendar contains 12 80-piece puzzles featuring Galison’s whimsical work. You’ll want to frame them!

5. Professor Charlie's World Tour Advent Calendar 2024

Another “active” advent calendar, this Hidden Games version sees you looking into the mysterious disappearance of one Professor Charlie. Each of the 24 boxes contains a letter that will put you on his trail, and solving the puzzles will get you to the end of this adventure.

6. Uncommon Goods Book Lover’s Advent Calendar

You know you’ve got a ginormous stack of new books to add to your TBR pile this season, so why not lean into your bookish whims with this truly beautiful advent calendar? Bibliophiles will delight in literary surprises like bookmarks, pencils, and more.

7. Grabie 2024 Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar

Embrace your inner artist with Grabie’s crafty advent calendar. From oil pastels to vibrant watercolors, you’ll find 24 days' worth of supplies to fuel your Christmas creativity. There are even ornaments that you can paint to hang on your tree this year!

8. Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar

You can never — and I repeat, never — go wrong with Voluspa candles. The fact that this calendar contains 12 of them? Perfection. Light your way to Christmas with some of the brand’s best scents, like Japonica, along with specially curated holiday fragrances, such as Spiced Pumpkin Latte and Noble Fir Garland. Bonus: The set comes with a Voluspa gold-plated wick trimmer.

9. Balsam Hill Lit Wooden Christmas Village

Could this wooden advent calendar be any more charming? I cannot get over Santa and his team of reindeer gliding over the quaintly lit village below. You’ll need to buy the treats to fill each day’s box, but that’s part of the fun — you can fill it with whatever you want.

10. Eight Electronic Games Advent Calendar Kit

Not a fan of chocolate? Don’t need any more candles? Give yourself a project with this British brand’s electronic model building kit calendar. Behind each window, you’ll find an electronic component that will let you build 24 different electronic games. Don’t worry; it comes with an instruction manual.

11. Lenox Advent Calendar Tree & Ornament Set

Lenox is synonymous with heirloom-quality items, and this advent calendar tree is no exception. With its 25 tiny ornaments (including “12 Days of Christmas”-themed ones) and nostalgic tree base, it doubles as decor that you’ll look forward to putting on display every year.

12. My World Advent Calendar

For those of us who have the heart of a traveler, the best holiday gift we could ever get is a trip somewhere new. But the holidays are also a time for being home with family, so this unique advent calendar offers a great way to scratch the travel itch without going anywhere: For each day, you open a “country” envelope, stamp the passport, learn some cool facts about the place, and then create a craft from the visited country.

13. Spellbinders 12 Days of Stitchmas

Stitch your way through the season with 12 holiday-themed stitching dies. You can use them to create Christmas cards, ornaments, table decorations, mantle art, and much more. This calendar is a great distraction when you’re stuck at awkward family gatherings and want something to focus on other than your Aunt Judy’s passive-aggressive comments.

14. I Hate Christmas Advent Calendar Activity Book

Let’s be real: We don’t all feel very merry this time of year. Or maybe you’re just really ready to say goodbye to 2024 and start fresh in a new year. If your idea of a festive holiday celebration is curling up with a cozy blanket and ignoring the rest of the world, this is the pick for you. Each day will delight your jaded heart with sarcastic jokes, excuses to get out of holiday gatherings, and other useful ways to handle the stress of the season.

15. Fresh Cut Woodland Wonderland Advent Calendar

Do you have people on your Christmas list who are too close to just send a card but not close enough to get a full-blown present? I love these oversized cards that fold out into delightful advent calendars. They’re affordable and economical to mail, and the person who gets them feels really special and gets a month-long activity.