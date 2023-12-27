Being a mom around the holidays involves a lot of magic-making, but what happens when kids decide to flip the tables and bring some magic of their own? Well, one of the most adorable and heartwarming moments ever, of course.

In a video that has now gone viral with almost 10 million views, Ruthie Hagmann opens up a gift from her 8-year-old son on Christmas morning. For months prior, the young boy had been asking Hagmann about her favorite childhood toy, and her answer was always the same.

“My 8-year-old gifted me the most thoughtful gift this Christmas,” she wrote in text overlay. “For the past year, he has asked me so many times what my favorite toy was when I was younger. My answer never changed: my American Girl doll — Molly.”

What happens next is truly a Christmas miracle.

“We moved around so much when I was little that I ended up losing Molly, and that made my son sooo sad to hear. He said he has the perfect idea and secretly planned (since April!) to get me my very own Molly for Christmas.”

The video then shows an emotional Hagmann first opening up Molly’s infamous round glasses, giving her a hint of what was to come, before the big doll reveal. She buries her head in her hands with tears in her eyes, overwhelmed by the act of thoughtfulness from someone so young.

"He truly healed my inner child with this gift. I can't believe how sweet he is. I'll never forget this Christmas," she wrote.

"Best Christmas present ever ❤️ #innerchildhealing," she captioned the touching clip.

In another video, Hagmann revealed that her son had the help of his grandma, Hagmann's mother-in-law, when tracking down the doll.

"He told my mother-in-law about his idea, and the two of them spent months looking for the perfect Molly 😭!!! I am so lucky to be this loved ❤️," she wrote.

Recognizing how thoughtful this young boy was, TikTok users commented on the video, praising the young boy's emotional intelligence.

"He couldn't even stand still he was SO glad the day finally came to give you this. What a sweet boy," one user wrote

"That mom is crying because, at that moment, she realized her job is done. She raised the perfect son," another said.

"This is a reflection of your amazing parenting! Good job, Mom," wrote one commenter.

Another echoed, "Clearly, you're doing something completely right raising him. What a kind heart he has!"