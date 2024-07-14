Shopping
All The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals (It's No Surprise They're Selling Out Fast)
by BDG Commerce Updated: 16 hours ago Originally Published: July 14, 2024
If you’ve been waiting for Amazon’s 2024 Prime Day deals to start on July 16, your wait is over early. The site has quietly released a ton of deals early, including clothing, beauty products, tech, and stuff for your home. Scroll on to get the jump on the best prices.
Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
After more than 230,000 reviews, these pillows have earned their place as an Amazon best-seller — and for good reason. These are made with a cotton cover with a thread count of 250, and they're filled with soft down alternative that's suitable for all types of sleepers. Snag them on sale while you can.
43% Off This Cult-Favorite Dove Body Wash
There are few beauty products so well-reviewed as the moisturizing and hydrating Dove body — just take a look at the 4.8-star average rating after 118,000 Amazon reviews. The cult-favorite formula delivers soothing hydration that can last up to 24 hours. It's no wonder it's the number one best-selling beauty product on Amazon right now. Snag it for a majorly discounted price while the sale lasts.
20% Off The Mascara With 360,000+ Reviews 36% This 18-Pack Of Fine-Tip Marker Pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
50% This Outlet Extender With Surge Protection
This five-outlet extender has earned an impressive 59,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon. It offers surge protection and has five three-prong outlets, as well as three USB-A outlets and one USB-C. It screws into your outlet for stability and has a fireproof shell.
72% These USB-C To Lightning Cables
These iPhone chargers will give your device a full battery in no time — and since they're MFi certified, you can rest easy knowing they're approved by Apple. The set comes with three chargers, each of which has a long, three-foot cord made from a braided nylon material for durability. The USB-C to lightning cables work with most models of iPhones.
58% This Pair Of Satin Pillowcases
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have racked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
30% Off The Cult-Favorite GrandeLASH-MD Eyelash Serum
This best-selling lash serum is loved by beauty editors and celebrities, and boasts over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Now is the time to buy the normally pricey lash serum, as it's on sale for an amazing price. It works to support stronger, healthier lashes so they look fuller and are less prone to falling out, and it only needs to be applied once each day.
42% Offf This Firming Cream For Your Neck
This deeply nourishing cream works to transform the skin on your neck by smoothing it, firming it, and promoting a more even tone. Made with hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and other science-backed ingredients, it can be applied all the way down to your chest for a super-smooth decolletage. If you need proof that it works, just check out the before and after photos.
40% Off A Vegan Omega-3 Supplement For Brain & Heart Health
This sustainable, fish-free supplement provides DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids to support cognitive and cardiovascular health, as well as immunity. The vegan algae-based soft gels are small and easy to swallow and the formula is free of GMOs and several common allergens. Discuss adding any supplements with your physician.
30% Off This High-Tech Face Tool That Resurfaces & Clears Pores
Get your smoothest skin ever with this high-tech facial tool. It works to clear out your pores while exfoliating and resurfacing your skin, while also promoting the look of a more even complexion. Plus, it helps to improve your skin's hydration levels.
48% This Popular Joint & Muscle Cream
With a non-greasy formula and a mild, pleasant scent, this Penetrex cream has become a cult favorite on Amazon for its ability to relieve minor aches and muscle soreness. Packed with plant-based ingredients, it uses actives like arnica, vitamin B6, and MSM to provide soothing relief to muscles and joints. And now is a great time to stock up on this popular cream, which boasts more than 65,000 fans on Amazon.
45% This Adjustable Neck Reading Light
This LED neck light is perfect for anyone who likes to read late at night (or while a partner is sleeping). It has six brightness levels and three different colors, and it can last up to 80 hours before it needs to be recharged. It's hardly surprising that after 108,000 Amazon reviews, this light has a glowing, 4.7-star average overall rating.
47% These Popular Microfiber Bedsheets
Get a great night's sleep with this bed sheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash. They're available in over 20 colors.
55% This Hardside Samsonite Luggage
62% A Turkish Cotton Towel Set
This six-piece set of Turkish cotton towels is bound to make your morning showers a little more enjoyable. This set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, all of which are soft and absorbent. They're available in 20 colors, and there's even a coupon on the site for an additional 10% off.
33% These Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds
Cancel out background noise and enjoy immersive sound with these wireless ear buds, which will enhance any listening experience. Four pairs of silicone tips come with your purchase to ensure that you find the best and most comfortable fit for your ears. Since they're dust, sweat, and water-resistant, they're great to travel with and wear while working out.
59% These Roomy Blanket & Clothing Storage Bags
Use the eight included blades of this highly rated vegetable chopper to grate, shred, slice, dice, and chop fruits, vegetables, cheeses, eggs, and more. It features stainless steel blades and the food falls directly into the seven-cup chamber for fast and easy chopping — no knife or cutting board necessary.
50% This Set Of Permanent Markers
Having a Sharpie (or several) tends to come in super handy, and this variety pack of the permanent markers has you covered. The set comes complete with two thick chisel-tips, two fine-points, and two ultra fine-point versions — along with a remarkable 4.8-star rating after over 21,000 reviews.
34% Off This Portable Steam Cleaner
This portable steam cleaner is ultra-compact, so you can easily tuck it away until it's time to clean up carpets or upholstery. It's designed to help with pet stains, and it comes with a hose tool, a crevice tool, and a trial size of a fresh-smelling cleaner.
62% This 3-Pack Of Multipurpose Scissors
This three-pack of scissors is a best-seller on Amazon with over 70,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating. Each pair features sharp stainless steel blades and a comfortable, ergonomic handle, and they're great for all kinds of household tasks from cutting paper and packages to trimming fabric when sewing.
48% The Amazon Smart Plug
A smart plug is always a great home upgrade, and you'd be hard pressed to find one at a better price than this smart plug by Amazon. Plug it into your outlet, and whichever devices you have plugged in can be controlled via an app, or using voice-control once you've linked it to your smart home.
67% This Bali T-Shirt Bra
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
38% These Cotton Dishcloths With Hanging Hooks
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
64% Off These Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
These AirPods offer an impressive 24 hours of battery life using the included carrying case. The require a simple one-tap setup and then sense when they're put into your ears to begin functioning. Reviewers rave about the quality of sound and they have earned more than 525,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
50% Off This Shark Vacuum With A HEPA Filter
Vacuums are always a big-ticket item to seek out during a great sale. And this vacuum comes with the backing of 26,000 Amazon reviewers who have given it it's impeccable 4.5-star average rating. The Shark Navigator is a lightweight upright vacuum that has a HEPA filter and swivel steering so it's easy to wield. Even better? The vac comes with an upholstery and crevice tool that make quick work of any mess.
32% Off This Collagen Mask Packed With Probiotics, Too
Put this collagen-rich sheet mask on before bed, and you'll wake up to softer and more hydrated skin. This probiotic-rich hydrogel mask is such a favorite amongst beauty shoppers. Just take a look at the 4.4-star average rating, 2,500 Amazon reviews, and the more than 100,000 shoppers who have bought it this month. You'd be in good company if you snagged this four-pack while it's on sale.
20% Off These Fan-Favorite Acne Patches
The number one bestseller in pore cleansing strips, these hydrocolloid patches work in just six hours to trap gunk, leaving you with a flatter and less angry blemish. They're strong enough to last all night (yet gentle during removal) and seamless enough to wear during the day as well.
33% Off This Sun Bum SPF-50 Sunscreen Spray
Stay sunburn-free with this reef-safe spray sunscreen that's the number one bestselling sunscreen on Amazon. It has an SPF of 50, offers full-spectrum protection, and contains moisturizing vitamin E. The oil-free formula is water resistant, vegan, and it has earned a 4.7-star overall rating.
24% Off This Popular “Glowy” Lip Balm
With a near-perfect 4.8-star average rating, Laneige's berry lip balm is a cult-favorite lip product. Its formula is packed with shea butter to hydrate dry lips and even has a lightly tinted look when its on, so you can wear it as a balm or a gloss. It's no wonder this lip balm has made it into the purses and makeup bags of 4,000 Amazon users.
20% Off This Famous Anti-Humidity Spray For Hair
Help your hair defeat humidity with this unique anti-frizz spray. It actually waterproofs your hair so it repels moisture rather than absorbing and frizzing up. Apply to damp hair and blow-dry to activate — it doubles as a heat protectant and lasts through up to three shampoos. Over 40,000 fans rated this lightweight, paraben-free spray a perfect five stars.
34% Off The Stanley IceFlow Tumbler
Made by cult favorite brand Stanley, this soon-to-be viral tumbler promises to keep drinks warm for 12 hours and ice cold for up to two days. It's all thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation and 18/8 stainless steel materials. This leak-resistant tumbler is also cute, too, with an attached leak-resistant flip straw and easy-to-hold handle.
25% Off The Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo
With over 70,000 positive reviews, it's safe to say this Olaplex shampoo is a customer favorite. This shampoo gently cleanses and helps strengthen hair, which in turn reduces breakage, frizz, and split ends. It also leaves hair more hydrated, making it super soft and shiny. Add it to any hair routine and you should see a noticeable difference after just one use.
25% Off The Culg-Favorite Olaplex Bond Oil For Stronger, Healthier Hair
This shine-enhancing hair oil boasts an impressive 4.7 stars after almost 50,000 ratings. Its strengthening oil formula can help with breakage while also protecting your hair from frizz, UV rays, and heat styling up to 450 degrees.
20% Off An Editor-Favorite Sunscreen That Goes On Clear
This editor-favorite sunscreen goes on so clear and smooth, you'll forget you're wearing it (but hopefully not to reapply). BDG editor, Lauren Beach, says, "This clear sunscreen doesn't bother my sensitive skin and it doesn't make my skin feel oily or greasy. Works great under makeup." Once you've tried it, you'll never want to go back.
30% Off The amica perk up Dry Shampoo
Stock up on this cult-favorite amika dry shampoo. Its talc and aluminum-free formula includes omega-7 to promote elasticity and hydration, and rice starch to absorb excess oil, buildup, and odor while adding volume. Best of all, it's backed by over 15,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.
38% Off A 6-Pack Of Best-Selling Cotton Underwear
This classic pack of bikini-style underwear is the number one best-seller in women's bikini panties on Amazon. They have a go-to soft cotton design with 5% spandex to add plenty of comfy stretch. They're also breathable and complete with a low-profile printed tag to make them extra comfy.
45% Off This Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo
Reviewers love this combination robot vacuum and mop by iRobot that does all your floor cleaning needs without you lifting a finger. It operates on a four-stage cleaning system, auto-adjusting to different floor types and their cleaning needs. Reviewers love the auto-empty feature right into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of collected debris. It vacuums, dry mops, and wet mops all-in-one.
33% Off A 20-Pack Of Vacuum Storage Bags
If you've never witnessed the magic of a vacuum storage bag, it'll change your life. Fill each of these 20 storage bags up with items that you're ready to put away. Then use your vacuum hose to suck all of the air out of the bag, and watch as it magically shrinks. This set even comes with a hand pump if you don't have your vacuum around. This is the best-selling vacuum storage bag on Amazon — so join the tens of thousands of people who have picked it up in the last month.
35% Off An Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer
This ear and nose hair trimmer is completely cordless and has a gentle stainless steel design, so it's an absolute breeze to use. It's designed to prevent pulling and can even last for up to six months after charging it once.
30% Off The Living proof Dry Shampoo
Don't just mask dirty hair, actually clean it with this dry shampoo that's the number one best-seller on Amazon. It absorbs oil, sweat, and odors, as well as adds texture and body for a fresh look. The formula is free of silicone, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens.
26% Off The TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
With 144,000 Amazon reviews and counting and a glowing, 4.3-star average rating, this TruSkin vitamin C serum is a cult-favorite beauty product. A few drops of this serum on your skin promises brighter, calmer, and more vibrant skin.
51% Off The Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Mist
Protect your face from harmful UV rays with this misting facial sunscreen from fan-favorite brand Sun Bum. It has an SPF 45, which blocks about 98% of UVB rays. It has a classic banana scent and is infused with soothing witch hazel.
30% Off The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Anastasia Beverly Hills's Brow Wiz is a makeup icon for good reason. The thin tip creates hair-like strokes; the texture hits the sweet spot between easy to apply and easy to control; and its shade range is impressively natural looking.
30% Off The YETI Rambler Mug With A Cult Following
This dishwasher-safe Yeti straw cup has earned a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 7,000 reviews. It can hold 25 ounces of hot or cold liquid inside its double-walled, insulated design. Cold drinks stay cool, hot drinks stay warm, and there's no condensation, so your hands dry.
14% Off The 10th Generation Apple iPad
If you've been eyeing an iPad but want to get the best deal, here it is. This 10th-generation Apple iPad is on sale if you act fast. It features a 10.9-inch liquid retina screen display, comes with 68-gigabytes of storage, and boasts an all-day battery life. The glowing, 4.8-star average rating on Amazon speaks for itself.
36% Off This Dyson Cordless Vacuum
This Dyson is definitely one deal to strongly consider while the sale lasts. The cordless design features Dyson's signature suction, and can even be converted to a handheld vacuum using the attachments. Best of all, reviewers with pets really love this one.
38% Off A Brita Metro Pitcher With A Filter-Change Indicator
You'll always have fresh, filtered water at the ready with this 6-cup Brita pitcher. It has a "SmartLight" indicator that lets you know when it's time to change the filter. And it's already won over almost 30,000 fans on Amazon.
57% Off A 6-Pack Of Storage Bags For Clothes & Linens
A general rule? You never have enough storage. These 90-liter large storage bags offer so much space for storing your linens and other soft items. You can easily see through the clear sides to identify what you put in each one, and the handles make these easy to grab from the deep dark corners of your closet. Don't believe the hype? These are Amazon's number one best-seller in under bed storage.
76% Off This Set Of 5 Adhesive Shower Shelves
This pack of five shower caddies in various sizes helps keep your shower neat and organized, with space for all of your shampoo, conditioner, soap, and more. Hooks allow you to hang loofahs and brushes as well. The easy installation process involves just sticking these on the wall with the super strong adhesive, so no power tools are required. And since they're made of durable stainless steel, these will hold up well.
62% Off These Levi’s 501 Shorts
These timeless Levi's shorts are the number one best-seller on Amazon for women's shorts. They feature a 100% cotton construction to make them feel surprisingly soft. Plus, they come with an easy-to-style high-rise fit and are easy to machine wash.
50% Off The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
This LifeStraw serves as your personal water filter. It can remove microplastics and reduce the water's turbidity, making it safer to drink in an emergency. This super best-seller has earned it's 4.8-star average rating after 115,000 Amazon reviews.
39% Off This Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette With Soft Neutrals
Versatility is the name of the game with these neutral palettes. Available in travel-friendly cool and warm iterations, Urban Decay's eyeshadow formula is a cult favorite for its pigmentation, smooth texture, and durability.
38% Off The Bio-Oil Body Oil For Moisture & Repair
Designed to smooth the appearance of scars and stretch marks, this bestselling body oil is loaded with hydrating vitamin E, soothing chamomile and lavender oil, balancing vitamin A, and more. Its multipurpose formula is fast-absorbing and noncomedogenic, and works to repair and moisturize skin, lips, cuticles, and even hair.
48% Off This Champion Sports Bra
This sports bra has a high-impact design that's durable enough to wear for a high-intensity workout and to toss in the washing machine after. It also features compression fabric, molded cups, and clever gel-infused straps to keep it ultra-comfy.
31% Off The Sundary Riley C.E.O. Glow Brightening Oil
Elevate your skincare routine with the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow face oil. It's infused with antioxidants such as pure Vitamin C and turmeric for a glowy, healthy-looking complexion. This formula is excellent for addressing hyperpigmentation.
48% Off The Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Moisturizer With Vitamin C
Smooth and even out skin while protecting it from sun damage with this highly rated daily moisturizer. The cream aims to help firm skin within just four weeks as it provides a broad-spectrum SPF of 25. The formula includes vitamin C, glycerin, and shea butter, as well as Hexinol technology to help skin repair itself.
50% This 10-In-1 Vegetable Chopper
Use the eight included blades of this highly rated vegetable chopper to grate, shred, slice, dice, and chop fruits, vegetables, cheeses, eggs, and more. It features stainless steel blades and the food falls directly into the seven-cup chamber for fast and easy chopping — no knife or cutting board necessary.
46% Off This Hyaluronic Moisturizer By K-Beauty Brand COSRX
This deeply moisturizing cream leaves behind a clever finish that won't feel too oil throughout the day or overnight. It's made with hyaluronic acid to help create long-lasting moisture and is designed to absorb ultra-quickly, so it's a quick add-on to your routine.
37% Off This Sweatband That May Help Tone Your Waist
This waist sweatband is designed to make you sweat more while you workout, which may translate into more tone after your workout. This is Amazon's best-selling waist training sweatband, so definitely worth its price tag on a normal day. Snag it super discounted while the sale lasts.
39% Off This Wall Charger With USB-C & USB-A Ports
Turn your standard outlet into one that can charge up to four devices at once with this wall charger. It has two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, making it compatible with a wide range of devices and electronics. It also helps to prevent your devices from becoming overheated, overcharged, or short circuited. It's no wonder it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.
20% Off These Highly Rated Pickleball Paddles
Whether you’re a seasoned pickleball player or just starting out, this pickleball paddle set is a game-changer. Boasting an average 4.7-star rating, this affordable kit comes with two rackets, four balls, and a nifty carrying case.
60% Off The ANNE BETTY Hair Dryer That Works Super Fast
Blow your hair dry nearly two times faster with The Anne Betty Hair Dryer, created with an aerodynamic design that cuts down on drying time. It includes two magnetic attachments — a diffuser and concentrated nozzle — to customize your style. With negative ion technology, it also reduces frizz. Clip the coupon for an additional 20% off at checkout.
57% These Absorbent Chenille Bath Mats
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabric — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
53% This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
44% These Motion-Sensitive Night-Lights
These motion sensor night-lights can simply be plugged in, and they're good to go — no worries about installing them or setting them up with a smart speaker. They emit a warm white light that can be set to two different brightness levels, and they'll automatically turn on when they sense motion within about 15 feet.
62% This Wireless Full-Coverage Bra
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
59% This Contact-Free Infrared Thermometer
Along with body temperature, this non-contact thermometer can measure food, beverage, and room temperature as well. With an LCD screen, it has three backlit colors depending on your temperature — green for normal, orange for medium, and red for fever.
64% This Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings
Available in dozens of colors, these high waisted leggings are not see-through, feature four-way stretch, and are sweat-wicking to stay cool. They're stretchy enough to be comfortable all day long without losing their shape or snug fit.
55% This Pair Of Foot Peel Masks
These foot peel masks have an easy-to-wear sock-like design, and they're formulated to work on calluses, cracked heels, and more. The aloe vera-packed formula will also continue to work for up to two weeks after wearing the socks for about an hour, so your feet will continue to be gently exfoliated.
40% This Powerstrip With A 6-Foot Cord
Add much-needed outlets to any room with this 6-foot power strip that has earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. It has eight three-prong outlets, as well as three USB-A outlets and one USB-C. All of your devices will be kept safe with surge protection and the plug is flat, making it easy to use behind furniture.
35% This Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Kit
You can brighten up your smile in just three weeks with this fan-favorite whitening strip kit from Crest. It uses an enamel-safe design that features the same active ingredient as what dentists use, and each kit includes 44 strips in total (for 22 sets of treatment). The kit is a bestseller on Amazon, with over 65,000 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers.
48% These Stretchy Biker Shorts
Offered in three inseam lengths for the perfect fit, these ultra-stretchy biker shorts are perfect for workouts and everyday wear alike. The high-waisted design offers gentle compression, while the dual side pockets are ideal for stashing your daily essentials. Pick them up in a few different colors, because this deal won't last long.
39% This 8-Piece Packing Cube Set
This eight-piece set of space-saving packing cubes includes bags in three sizes, a sock bag, an underwear bag, a cosmetic bag, a shoe bag, and a drawstring dirty laundry bag. Click for an additional 10% off coupon in the listing.
55% This Amazon Fire TV Stick
A must-have for streaming all of your favorite shows and movies, the Amazon Fire TV Stick has a 4.7-star overall rating after almost 500,000 reviews. Installation is as easy as plugging it into the back of your TV and it offers full HD streaming. It comes with a remote with dedicated buttons to control the volume and your various peripheral devices (like a soundbar).
45% This Handheld Fan That Doubles As A Flashlight
This number one bestseller in personal fans is not only ultra-compact, but it also works as a flashlight and a power bank to charge up your phone. It's earned 4.4 stars after over 55,000 reviews, and it can last for up to 15 hours on one charge.
42% This Pet-Friendly Cordless Shark Vacuum
With a 40-minute runtime per charge, this stick vacuum can be detached and used as a handheld vacuum. It features LED headlights and an extra large dust cup to reduce how often you need to empty it. A crevice attachment makes it easy to pick up crumbs and pet hair.
50% A Hardside Luggage Set With Spinner Wheels
Travel in style with this indestructible two-piece hardshell luggage set. Equipped with spinner wheels, each piece of luggage spins 360 degrees, making this set easy to wheel around airports and other high-traffic areas. But what makes this set extra special is the fact that it includes built-in ports to help you charge your phone on the go. You can buy it in one of seven colors.
50% Amazon Echo Bluetooth Earbuds
These lightweight noise-reducing wireless earbuds boast around five hours of listening time and 20 hours with the charging case. They also have a feature that lets you connect two of your favorite devices at once and easily switch between them while you listen. The sweat-resistant design is also helpful for listening during workouts.
50% These Stretchy Flared Leggings
These flare leggings have made their way into the closets of more than 30,000 Amazon shoppers. They're made with a super soft and stretchy fabric that is perfect for running errands, working out, or a chill day spent on your couch. Reviewers especially love the high-waisted fit.
36% This Pair Of Braided USB Cables
These double-sided USB-C cables come with an durable nylon shell, so you can bend them up to 12,000 times without any worries. They also feature a extra-durable fiber core to make them even stronger, and this pack is compatible with a bunch of different of devices.
35% This 24-Hour Body Lotion
This big bottle of 24-hour moisture lotion is the number one bestseller in beauty right now. It's packed with a mix of hydrating shea oil and butter but is still formulated to feel perfectly lightweight. It also has seven bonus nourishing oils, and the shea butter helps create long-lasting moisture.
36% This Set Of Dermaplaning Tools
If you prefer to use hair-removal tools, this easy-to-use dermaplaning pack has a precise design that can remove fine hair while also exfoliating your skin. They're ultra-compact for travel skin care and an even help to shape your brows. They also feature small guards for plenty of skin protection.
47% This Spray Bottle With Tons Of Uses
This continuous spray bottle is perfect for spritzing makeup sponges, adding to your hair care routine, misting houseplants, cleaning products, and more. It creates a continuous mist of water or product, so you can evenly apply it. It's also leakproof, and the twist top makes it easy to refill.
45% This Volumizing Dryer Brush
This cult-favorite hair tool has made it into the bathroom cabinets of a lot of Bustle editors. With nearly 500,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.6-star average rating, this hair dryer and volumizer works overtime to leave your hair looking like you just left the salon. Snag it at a discount while the sale lasts.
78% This Buildable & Blendable Liquid Blush
It's hard to find anything this cheap nowadays, especially great makeup like this liquid blush. It's super pigmented, so a little goes a long way. Meanwhile, the formula is lightweight and buildable for blending and contouring. Reviewers note its long-lasting and looks and feels way more expensive than it is.
