46 Gifts For Tweens & Teens That Won’t Get An Eye-Roll (Probably)

Buying gifts for tweens and teens can be a special kind of holiday torture. Don’t get us wrong; it’s so much fun when you get it right. But it doesn’t always go that way, largely because their likes and wants are a moving target. Last year they wanted everything from the toy aisle. Now they want... a hoodie? A lip balm that ~everyone~ has? “Just money”? And boy, if you get it wrong, they’ll let you know. (It’s in the eyes.)

Since many of us on the Scary Mommy team are living with these outspoken arbiters of taste, we’ve done the reconnaissance for you. Some of these gifts are cozy staples they’ll wear on repeat until spring, like ultra-soft sweats. Some are creative outlets that aren’t too “kiddish,” like a retro digital camera. And some are the niche little things they’ll be weirdly thrilled to find in their stocking, like cloud-shaped body mists.

Basically, it’s a big ol’ list of things they’ll love... even if they’d never admit it out loud.

Charmspring Create Kit–Enchanted Charmspring Charmspring Create Kit — Enchanted $38 See on Charmspring This is exactly the kind of open-ended, screen-free creative experience that I actually feel good putting under the tree. The Charmspring Create Kit Enchanted is developed by childhood experts and designed to spark genuine imagination and independent play, which means I hand it over to my daughter and she disappears into her own world for a very satisfying amount of time. — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

Bolt Series Football Skill Gloves — Breakaway Bruce Bolt Bolt Series Football Skill Gloves — Breakaway $75 See On Bruce Bolt I got these for my athlete nephew, who had previously informed me that Bruce Bolt is THE BEST brand, full stop. I’ll admit I checked them out when they arrived, and I was seriously impressed by the quality. They feel incredible, look super cool (this electric-pink-aqua-blue combo was my nephew’s top pick), and the super-grippy palm is designed for confident catches. He’s worn these — along with the tackified compression arm sleeves — to his games this season, and swears they’re magic. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Athena Club Mini Hair and Body Mist Athena Club Athena Club Mini Hair and Body Mist $10 See On Athena Club These cloud-shaped body mists are cute enough to be a bag charm (trending) but durable enough to stand up to the wear and tear of living on a middle schooler's backpack. The scents are just right for the tween and teen age group too — not too childish, but not too mature either. I gave two of them to my 13-year-old niece, who used them up, and I love them as a stocking stuffer idea! — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

UGG Tazz II Zappos UGG Tazz II $149.95 See On Zappos In the summer, the teens wear their Birkenstocks, and in the winter they switch to their UGGs — it is just the way of the world. I have declared these shoes too expensive to purchase as regular school clothes, so my daughter has appealed to Santa for help. He obliges. And since my kids also refuse to wear coats all winter, I'm happy to at least get them in some shoes that have a fuzzy lining. And for purchasing, I can't say it enough: Always go through Zappos so you can exchange and return things while dealing with the best customer service ever. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Huffy GRM Kids Bike, 24-Inch Huffy Huffy GRM Kids Bike, 24-Inch $219.99 $199.99 See On Huffy The Huffy GRM is exactly the kind of big holiday gift that makes a kid absolutely lose it on Christmas morning! The 24-inch frame is perfect for older kids ready to upgrade from their first bike, and the GRM has a sleek, sporty look that feels genuinely cool rather than obviously like a kids’ bike. It comes mostly assembled right out of the box so the Christmas morning setup is not a three-hour ordeal, and Huffy has been making reliable, fun bikes for decades at a price point that makes a big gift actually achievable. — Katie Garrity

Grace & Stella Lip Butters Grace & Stella Luscious Lip Gloss Butter (Toffee Apple) $9.95 See on Amazon My 15-year-old and I are both big Grace & Stella fans, so we were pumped to try these new Luscious Lip Gloss Butters. They did not disappoint! They glide on smooth and dewy, not sticky, and they smell amazing too. My favorite detail is the little keychain attachment, so my daughter can clip it to her backpack or keys and always have it on hand (read: stop “borrowing” mine). These would make a great stocking stuffer for any tween or teen. — Julie Sprankles

Conair Cake Pop Hair Dryer Conair Conair Cake Pop Hair Dryer $44.99 See On Conair Seriously, how cute is this? My tween with long, straight hair is ready for her own arsenal of haircare products, and I desperately need her to stop stealing stuff from my bathroom, including my hair dryer. I love how fun this is, I love the accessories, and I love how it's affordable but from a really trusted haircare brand. We went with the pink. — Sarah Aswell

Therabox Subscription Box TheraBox TheraBox Subscription Box $45 See On TheraBox For the tween or teen on your list who could use a little support in the self-care and mental wellness department, a Therabox subscription is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give. Each monthly box is curated by licensed therapists and packed with full-size wellness and self-care products designed to support emotional health, reduce stress, and encourage healthy habits. It arrives like a gift every single month, which makes it the present that keeps going long after the holidays are over, and the therapist-curated angle means every product inside actually has a purpose beyond just smelling nice. It’s a gift that says “I see you and I want you to feel good” in the most tangible way possible! — Katie Garrity

Marshall Emberton III Marshall Marshall Emberton III $179.99 See on Marshall I have two tweens who are total musicheads, so I knew they’d flip for this Marshall Emberton III portable speaker. It’s a total upgrade from tinny phone audio, with that classic, cool Marshall look and full 360-degree sound. As a mom, I really appreciate that it’s built to handle real life: dustproof, waterproof, and the battery lasts 32+ hours on a single charge. — Julie Sprankles

Poppy & Pout Classic Holiday Ornament Harvest Moon Home Poppy & Pout Classic Holiday Ornament $29.95 See On Harvest Moon Home Practically every child I know is into some form of lip balm, which is great because personally I didn't discover it until much later in life and now adore it, too. These lip balms make a great stocking stuffer: they're cute, they smell awesome (they come in kid-friendly flavors like "Frosted Sugar Plum" and "Candy Cane Fluff), and they're affordable. Add to cart stat. — Kate Auletta

Hollister Feel Good Oversized Hoodie Hollister Hollister Feel Good Oversized Hoodie $49.95 See On Hollister Sometimes my teen's Christmas list just looks like a list of hoodies. One of her all-time favorites is this new classic from Hollister. These are super soft and oversized (but not huge), making it easily fall into the "my favorite hoodie" territory. I also bought these for my boy nephews for the holidays — you just really can't go wrong with these, I swear. — Sarah Aswell

DreamJellie Pillow Sleep Set DreamJellie DreamJellie Pillow Sleep Set $129 See on DreamJellie This sleep set has completely changed our bedtime routine. The Dreamjellie pillow is designed specifically for kids and teens, with a shape that supports proper alignment whether they sleep on their side, back, or stomach, and the whole set comes with everything needed for a genuinely cozy, sleep-optimized setup. Getting a tween to actually wind down and sleep well is one of the great challenges of this age, and having bedding that feels special and is actually designed for their bodies makes a real difference. — Katie Garrity

Backbone Pro Backbone Backbone Pro $169.99 See On Backbone This might be the gift that gets the biggest reaction from my gamer teen this year! It snaps right onto their phone and turns it into a handheld gaming console, with full-size joysticks and rear buttons, plus a comfy ergonomic grip. It works with almost any game that supports controllers, from Roblox and Minecraft to Xbox and PlayStation remote play. They can even go wireless and play on a tablet, PC, or TV! My husband fully looks forward to helping my son “test” this out when it comes in. — Julie Sprankles

Super Smalls Strawberry Lipgloss Locket Super Smalls Super Smalls Strawberry Lipgloss Locket $35 See On Super Smalls I have a feeling many tween girls in my life will live for this gift: It’s a locket and strawberry-scented lipgloss in one. The lip gloss is cruelty-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, and is gentle enough for little kids to use over and over again. I also love that, once the gloss is gone, a message reading “You Are Super!” appears. I couldn’t love this more. — Kate Auletta

Edikted Stripey Layered Shirt Edikted Edikted Stripey Layered Shirt $35 See On Edikted This is a new brand for me, but they have so many cute, affordable clothes that really seem to speak to my two teen kids. This double-layered shirt creates such a cool look (SO reminiscent of 90s Delia's, by the way), and it doesn't break the bank. I feel like I can buy a few cute shirts from here and make my kid's whole month. — Sarah Aswell

Lola Digital Camera — Classic Silver Lola Lola Digital Camera — Classic Silver $109 See On Lola For the tween or teen who is living on their phone camera but deserves something that actually feels like a real creative tool, the Lola is the answer. The silver color is genuinely stunning and the kind of thing a style-conscious tween will want to carry everywhere and photograph everything with. — Katie Garrity

Vlogara 71-Inch 4-Leg Phone Tripod Vlogara Vlogara 71-Inch 4-Leg Phone Tripod $27.99 See On Vlogara Both of my teens love to create fun little skits and videos as a creative outlet, so I figured it was time to get them an actual tripod instead of watching them precariously balance their phones on random objects to get the shot. I like that this one extends up to 71 inches, and that the Bluetooth works from up to 33 feet away. Plus, it folds down to 13 inches and weighs about a pound, making it easy to toss in a backpack. Oh, and it’s super affordable! — Julie Sprankles

Super Smalls Gem Pals Esme Plush Bear Bag Super Smalls Super Smalls Gem Pals Esme Plush Bear Bag $39 Super Smalls I’m sort of like a tween in that I, too, live for a ridiculously fun bag. What I love about this is that you can position the bear (it also comes as a panda, unicorn, and fuzzy heart) to look like it's hugging you. It’s completely adorable and makes a great gift for tweens everywhere. — Kate Auletta

Pretty Pixels Eraser Maker Bandai Namco Pretty Pixels Eraser Maker Starter Pack $0 See on Amazon 0 My 11-year-old is an art fanatic, but finding the right kits for her can be hard, as a lot of stuff is a little too "kidish." But she loves these eraser kits by Pretty Pixel, which allow her to either use templates or create her own characters. She loves making erasers for friends or challenging herself to make her favorite anime characters. One thing I love? The kits to buy more eraser materials are super affordable. — Sarah Aswell

The Story of Taylor Swift by Historic Newspapers Historic Newspapers 'The Story of Taylor Swift' by Historic Newspapers $99.99 See On Historic Newspapers For the Swiftie on your list who has everything, this is the gift that genuinely surprises them. Historic Newspapers compiles real newspaper coverage of Taylor Swift’s career from her earliest days all the way through her record-breaking eras, printed and bound into a beautiful keepsake book that reads like a time capsule of pop culture history. It is the kind of deeply personal, one-of-a-kind gift that no amount of merch shopping replicates, and for a tween or teen who has grown up watching Taylor dominate the world, seeing it all documented in real news print is going to hit differently. — Katie Garrity

Nanoleaf Blocks Nanoleaf Nanoleaf Blocks $159.99 See on Nanoleaf If your teen’s bedroom doubles as a gaming den (hi, my son), let me put you on these Nanoleaf Blocks! They combine customizable smart lighting with shelves and pegboards so your gamer can mix and build a custom wall feature around their PC. They also connect with other Nanoleaf products, so the system can grow with them. But the reactive lighting is the real showstopper: When my son plays a game, the blocks’ lighting shifts to match the colors on his screen, creating a super-cool immersive experience. — Julie Sprankles

Camp Snap CS-8 Mini Camp Snap Camp Snap CS-8 Mini $149.99 See On Camp Snap I'm a fan of anything that gets my kids off screens, and this Camp Snap Mini Camcorder did not come to play. It's compact, it's screen-free, and it has point-and-shoot recording (just like the old days!) with five film-inspired filters. There's no playback screen, no Wi-Fi, and no apps required — what a welcome change, huh? Definitely getting this for my older kid for Christmas. — Kate Auletta

Tato Potato Ambient Light Smoko Tato Potato Ambient Light $22 See On Smoko This brand, SMOKO, has so many cute things that both of my teens would gladly die for. But this couch potato drinking a boba tea? That lets you turn off the overhead lights that my children hate with their whole hearts? Priceless. These are at a great price point, too, for things like friends' birthday gifts. — Sarah Aswell

Kids Cloud Sweatpants CloudNine Kids Cloud Sweatpants $75 $59.99 See on CloudNine Cloud Nine’s sweatpants have a reputation that genuinely precedes them. The fabric is that buttery, weightless softness kids refuse to take off once they put them on, and for a tween with strong opinions about comfort, this is basically a guaranteed win. They are the kind of cozy, elevated loungewear that looks cute enough to wear out but feels good enough to sleep in, which at this age is basically the holy grail of getting dressed. — Katie Garrity

I Love Aromie Bakery-Scented Plush Snuggymug Smyth's I Love Aromie Bakery-Scent Misting Plush Snuggymug $17.99 See On Smyth's These I Love Aromie Bakery plushies are adorable and smell SO good. Snuggymug is a cuddly little hot cocoa puppy, and when you squeeze his ear, his cheeks light up and he releases a visible puff of chocolate-scented mist. (Yes, really... it’s magical.) It’s a super-fun sensory gift that’s equal parts cuddle buddy and collectible. There are six characters, and I have no doubt my teens will not rest until they have all of them! — Julie Sprankles

Sunshine Society Silky Prancer Pajamas Nordstrom Sunshine Society Silky Prancer Pajamas $124 See On Nordstrom My kids are sadly growing out of the matching family pajama era — it's just too babyish for them. But luckily for me, there are some more teen-friendly options out there that work for everyone. I LOVE these Sunshine Society silky jammies that feel amazing and also have a really fun print that even the most eye-rolling teen will accept into their lives. — Sarah Aswell

Justice Girls Multi 36-Piece Hair Accessories Set Walmart Justice Girls Multi 36-Piece Hair Accessories Set $12 See On Walmart If your tween goes through hair ties like they’re disappearing into a black hole, this set is a lifesaver because it comes with 36 clips, bands, and barrettes in a bright mix of colors. It all lives in its own organizer case, which means her accessories finally have a home that isn’t the bottom of a backpack or your car’s cup holder. At $12, it’s the kind of stocking stuffer or small gift she’ll actually use every single day! — Katie Garrity

CMF by Nothing Clip Pro Earbuds Nothing CMF by Nothing Clip Pro Earbuds $99 See On Nothing I got these CMF Clip Pro earbuds for my teen, who immediately fell in love with the coral colorway. (It’s so pretty!) They have an open-ear clip design, so instead of jamming buds into her ears, they hug the outside of the ear. This makes them (a) stay put and (b) actually comfortable to wear. The sound is really fantastic, too, with hi-res audio and clear voice technology for calls. — Julie Sprankles

Athleta Girl Layering Hoodie Athleta Athleta Girl Layering Hoodie $39 See On Athleta My daughter informs me that these hoodies are THE COOLEST. Hoodies that can be layered and hoodies with buttons instead of ties are in, and this has both. And, more importantly to me, Athleta has really nice quality clothes that are nowhere near as expensive as some of the other athleisure brands my daughter yearns for. I got this one on sale for under $30! — Sarah Aswell

Slimygloop Gelli Gels Slimygloop Gelli Gels $8.68 See on Amazon Buying this for my daughter because it combines two things she’s obsessed with, Squishmallows and anything that’s satisfying to squeeze, into one tiny, glittery package. It’s filled with slow-flow glitter and has a shape-memory design, so no matter how hard she stretches and squishes it, it bounces right back into its Squishmallows shape. At under $10, it’s a great stocking stuffer for any tween who needs something to do with her hands (and honestly, a few moms I know too)! — Katie Garrity

M2U NYC Makeup Blending Sponges M2U NYC M2U NYC Makeup Blending Sponges $28 $22 See on M2U NYC These M2U NYC Makeup Blending Sponges are the cutest, most affordable stocking stuffers for tweens or teens who are into makeup. The collection includes four latex-free sponges, each with an adorable animal on its packaging: a rabbit, a panda, a fox, and a cat. Each “animal” does a different job, from precise contouring to blending around tricky spots like the nose and under-eyes. And at only $22 for all four, how could you not? — Julie Sprankles

Make It Real Spin Art & Mini Pottery Set Make It Real Spin Art & Mini Pottery Set $47 See on Amazon The problem with tweens is that they say they don't want any toys for Christmas, but when the holiday rolls around and they only get clothes and skincare products, they realize they are sad (and that they are still children who want toys!) For my 11-year-old, the answer was this mini pottery wheel and spin art set. It is fun enough to feel like a toy, but it lets them create cool art and feels kind of just like art supplies. This is also a great birthday present for elementary-aged kids. — Sarah Aswell

TickTalk 6 Kids Smartwatch TickTalk TickTalk 6 Kids' Smartwatch $169.99 See On TickTalk For the parent who isn’t ready to hand over a smartphone but wants their kid to be reachable, the TickTalk 6 is the middle ground, because it does calls, video calls, real texts, and GPS with zero games, social media, or open internet. You decide who’s on the approved contact list from the app, your kid still gets SOS and 911 calling plus a walkie-talkie feature, and there’s nothing on the watch for her to get sucked into. It’s a big gift, but it’s the one that gives a tween a little independence while you keep the controls. — Katie Garrity

Fun Fact Co. Multiplication Table Print Fun Fact Co. Fun Fact. Co Multiplication Table Print $39 See On Fun Fact Co. I recently discovered Fun Fact Co., and I’m obsessed with how the brand turns educational material into actual art. I have two teens with very different feelings about math: one loves numbers, and the other really struggles with them. This Multiplication Table Print appeals to both of them. It highlights prime, Fibonacci, and square numbers, which gives my math lover something extra to geek out over, while my other kid gets a handy, judgment-free reference tool. And it looks great on our study wall! — Julie Sprankles

Pacsun Hilary Yoga Baggy Sweatpants Pacsun Pacsun Hilary Yoga Baggy Sweatpants $35 See On Pacsun All my tween daughters want for Christmas is sweatpants. And all I want for Christmas is to find some high-quality, AFFORDABLE sweatpants for my tweens. This pair from Pacsun fits the bill. They're only $35, they come in a rainbow of colors, and the style is really cute. They are "one size fits most," which was a little concerning, but I did find that they fit both my very petite 11-year-old and my athletic almost-14-year-old. So! — Sarah Aswell

Burga AirPods 3 Case Burga Burga AirPods 3 Case $29.95 See On Burga For the tween or teen who treats her AirPods like a fashion accessory, a Burga case is the cool-girl upgrade that makes the boring white case look like part of her outfit. It comes in a ton of printed designs, gives the case 360° protection from drops and scratches, still works with wireless charging, and even lets the LED light show through. It also clips right onto a backpack or belt loop with the included carabiner, which means it’s a whole lot harder to lose and a whole lot more stylish to carry! — Katie Garrity

Basa Set Basa Basa Set $189 See On Basa For years, I always forgot to get my kids presents they could use in the summer — but I'm not making that mistake anymore. I always get my kids a swimsuit and cover-up, and I always get them a game that's fun to play outside. This year, I got them Basa, which is a four-person paddle game that's easy to set up anywhere you have enough open space, from the grass to sand. I love that this has the feel of pickleball but you don't need to seek out a court, and that it's easy to start playing right away. — Sarah Aswell

BlueDriver Pro Next-Gen BlueDriver OBD2 Scanner $139.95 See on Amazon I will admit this gift may be more for me than my teen, but still... I stand by the fact that it makes a great gift if, like me, you have a new driver in the house. This little treasure plugs right into their car’s diagnostic port and connects to a phone over Bluetooth, so if that dreaded “check engine” light pops on, my teen can see what’s wrong right away, along with verified repair suggestions. It’s a smart way to teach a new driver some basic car care, and I appreciate that it’s a one-time purchase with no subscription required. — Julie Sprankles

Lola Portable CD Player Lola Lola Portable CD Player $99 See On Lola I don't want my kid to grow up without experiencing music the way I did: listening to entire albums, offline. And the cool part is that kids are discovering their parents' CD collections just like we discovered our parents' record collections. For under $100, Lola has released a rechargeable, portable CD player that comes with wired headphones included. The only real differences? This has a great anti-skip feature, and it can be charged via a USB port. Um, I kind of want one too? — Sarah Aswell

Lush Snowdrift Bath Bomb Lush Lush Snowdrift Bath Bomb $8.50 See on Lush For the tween or teen who needs a break from holiday chaos, this winter-themed bath bomb is a little spa moment she can fizz away in, with a light blue and white design covered in an icy snowflake pattern. It melts into glistening blue water scented with eucalyptus, peppermint, and lemongrass oils for a cool, fresh, tingly bath that feels like a snow day without the cold. It’s made in Canada, arrives with no packaging, and it’s a perfect, easy stocking stuffer for any bath-loving kid on your list! — Katie Garrity

Coloring Your Own Blanket Coloring Your Own Coloring Your Own Blanket $84.99 See On Coloring Your Own My artsy teen would take one of these coloring blankets in every single design if they could, and would happily gift one to each of their friends too. Each 50-by-60-inch blanket comes printed with an original design by a Minnesota-based artist, from galaxies to vintage florals, ready to color in. We have the under-the-sea version, and we’ve been totally nerding out over all the cool sea creatures to fill in. It’s such a fun, creative, cozy outlet that turns into a one-of-a-kind keepsake. Bonus: It’s from a woman-owned business! — Julie Sprankles

Namaste Full Foot Grip Sock Pointe Studio Namaste Full Foot Grip Sock $16 See On Pointe Studio For the teen who’s into Pilates, barre, yoga, or just wants the cutest cozy socks, these grippy full-foot socks are a $16 stocking stuffer she’ll actually wear, in a pretty green with a little yellow “namaste” on them. They have a no-slip grip on the bottom, a cushioned terry footbed, compression arch support, and a padded ankle rest, all in soft, moisture-wicking cotton. They’re snug and supportive without feeling stiff, which makes them the perfect gift for the kid who is always stretching, sliding around the house, or heading to class. — Katie Garrity

Ohuhu 320 Alcohol Marker Set Ohuhu Ohuhu 320 Alcohol Marker Set $299.99 See On Ohuhu This is my artsy daughter's BIG holiday present, and she is absolutely going to flip out. I have gotten her so many markers over the years, and these are her absolute favorites to work with. And as she's graduated from Crayola to more grown-up art needs, this company has been really great for us. I also love that this comes in a sturdy carrying case and with a swatch card, which my daughter loves to fill out as soon as she gets a new set. — Sarah Aswell

Pip Pop Earrings Pip Pop Pip Pop Dog Lover Stud Set $64.50 $48.38 See On Pip Pop For the tween or teen who's obsessed with her dog (or everyone else's), this dog-themed earring set from Pip Pop Post is a super cute way to show it off. The earrings are made from hypoallergenic 18k gold-plated stainless steel with colorful enamel, and they're free of nickel, lead, and copper, so they're comfortable for sensitive ears. They use flat screw-back posts that stay put through sleep, sports, and school, and they're waterproof and sweat-proof, so she can wear them 24/7 without a second thought! — Katie Garrity

Mudpuppy Christmas Puzzle Mudpuppy Mudpuppy Christmas Puzzle $16.99 See on Mudpuppy Every year, we get the kids a holiday-themed puzzle from Mudpuppy. The quality is great, and the puzzles are challenging without being a nightmare. Many of them have foil details, which make them so pretty and fun. Especially as my kids get older and there are fewer traditional toys under the tree, having a puzzle to settle around on Christmas afternoon while we watch 'Miracle on 34th Street 'is a real crowd-pleaser. — Sarah Aswell