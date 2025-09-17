The Absolute Best Swimsuits We Lived In All Summer

No matter how fit you are or how full you are of self-love, there is something about going swimsuit shopping that’s a real downer. It’s just zero-percent fun for most people — which is too bad, because everyone deserves to look and feel great in their swimsuit.

The Scary Mommy editors are here to help — we have collectively worn a lot of swimwear in our days (and over the past summer), and we’re ready to spill all of our very favorites. These look good, feel good, and you can still run around after your kids in them. Additionally, we like suits that are in a huge price range!

And best of all? Since it’s fall, many of them are on sale in case you want to plan ahead or have a trip coming up.

Let’s — pun intended — dive in.

This swimsuit is, quite literally, the best. I've turned so many of my friends into Summersalt converts because this suit is slimming, comfortable, and still very cute! I have it in three colors! — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

Iconic. Classic. This is my go-to swimsuit pick when I am anticipating a long and active day at the beach. Play in the waves without worrying, look cute even when chasing children. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

I became obsessed with this one the minute I put it on. I have large breasts, but they are also... deflated after three breastfed kids, and I struggle a lot with swimsuits that keep them in place without any Super Bowl incidents or making me feel frumpy. This one-piece has such a fun, '60s floral vibe (see website for this colorway), and the tummy control really did make me feel sexy without being too tight or uncomfortable. I loved the coverage, too — just cheeky enough at the back! — Samantha Darby, Senior Lifestyle Editor

Usually when you sign up for “matching family” anything, you come prepared to sacrifice, whether it’s on quality or style. So color me surprised when my very favorite swimsuit of the summer turned out to be this incredibly affordable and exquisitely cut matching family pick from Pat Pat. I would get compliments on this suit every single time I wore it. It’s super flattering and shows just a little skin and buns without making you feel like you’re exposing yourself. — Sarah Aswell

Sometimes I want to go to the beach and feel like a 1940s pin-up girl — you know, the cute ones that have some meat on their bones and all the curves that go with it. The cut of this suit is so fun and sexy without being teeny-tiny and without feeling like one of your boobs will fall out at any second. I wear this one when I have time away from my kids and am just lounging on the beach looking vintage. — Sarah Aswell

If you want a swimsuit that looks cute with a skirt sarong or cut-off shorts, this is the one. It holds everything up and in beautifully, has a gorgeous silhouette, and is still perfect for chasing toddlers on the beach. This was my go-to all summer when I knew I'd be in it all day and still wanted to look and feel put-together. — Samantha Darby

These are my go-to bikini bottoms for everything. They’re high-cut, show just a little bit of bottom, and are ruched at the sides a bit for a more flattering look around the tummy. They also come in 30(!) colors and patterns, which means it’s easy to mix and match them with any top you have. Coral Reel also has some really cute tops, like the travel tank. My favorite thing to do is pair two bright but contrasting patterns together — it looks super fun and you can switch out different tops and bottoms for totally new looks. — Sarah Aswell

I was always adamantly a "one-piece mom." I never felt embarrassed in a one-piece, but a two-piece? Oh hell no. But I was tired of trying not to pee on my own hands with a one-piece swimsuit and I also really wanted something that made it easy to splash with my kids. This top (and the matching bottoms) fit like a dream. They cover just enough of my body so I feel comfortable, and the bright neon color blocking is SO fun. It's sporty without feeling like I'm about to do a triathalon, and it held up well to multiple dives off the diving boards with my kids. — Samantha Darby

If I'm going to be in my bathing suit for a long period, I love wearing onewith's seamless swimwear. The tops and bottoms can lean low on coverage so the brand may not be for everyone, but it's the comfiest suit of the handful I own and I reach for it often. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

I have a large chest and short torso, and find that underwire one pieces look best on me. I'm so sick of overspending on bathing suits and bought this one on a whim. I never want to take it off — it is comfy, stretchy and I get so many compliments on it. It's on sale now on a variety of sites. I promise you won't be disappointed! — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

This is my splurgy bathing suit. WHY aren’t there more cap sleeve bathing suits?? I love how this protects my arms and shoulders (the two parts of me that always get too much sun) while also still managing to be a fun and flirty two-piece. It’s also reversible, so it really feels like you’re getting two swimsuits in one. — Sarah Aswell

I'm so sorry and I hate to be this person, but I bought a super expensive swim suit and I really do love it. The material on these is thick and slightly compressive, so it never feels heavy or saggy when it gets wet. I love that you can mix and match all of this brand's tops and bottoms (I have the plunge top). If you're someone who wears bathing suits a lot, I think it's a worthwhile investment. I've owned this one for four years and it still looks brands new, despite me wearing it to death every summer since I bought it. — Katie McPherson

How cute is this hula print? Crave Designs has so many cute suits like these, and many of them can be mixed and matched easily, which I love. Their suits are also sustainably made and have SPF ratings, two more reasons to love the suits and the company. — Sarah Aswell

Woxer is one of my new favorite underwear shops, and when I saw that they released a swimsuit, I just had to have it. I love their simple, clean designs that have a unisex feel, as well as the super-soft comfortable material. I feel like a 1940s bathing beauty/tom boy in this suit, and that’s exactly how I like it. Also love how it’s a two-piece, but it has great coverage and is easy to play in the waves in. A winner! — Sarah Aswell